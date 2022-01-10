The Surface Go 3 may soon be available in Matte Black

Microsoft’s latest budget tablet, the Surface Go 3, may soon be available in a new color, Matte Black. Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, who often shares information and images of upcoming products ahead of time, has posted pictures of the device from various angles.

The Surface Go 3 was first launched on October 5th of last year, and it’s one of the flagship devices for Windows 11. Initially, it only came in the signature Platinum color, just like every other Surface, including its predecessors. But at the same time, Microsoft did launch the Surface Pro 8, which also comes in a black version called Graphite. In fact, Microsoft has been releasing Matte Black variants of the Surface Pro since the Surface Pro 6, so this isn’t entirely new for the company.

However, the Surface Go family has only ever been available in Platinum, and any customization options come from the Type Cover and Surface Pen, which are available in a few different colors, including black.

There isn’t a whole lot that can be said about the images other than they show a Surface Go 3 in a black coat of paint. We don’t get to see the back of the device, but it’s evident that the chassis comes in a different color, and it arguably looks somewhat sleeker with the color matching the bezels around the screen. While this adds a degree of customization, it seems that Microsoft wants the Type Covers to continue being the main source of customization with its tablets. The Surface Laptop family (barring the Laptop Studio) comes in a handful of color options, but that’s still not the case here.

What these images don’t tell us is when we can expect this new variant to hit the market. Microsoft sometimes has a hardware launch event sometime in the spring, but that would still be a ways off if it aligns with previous years. If you don’t care for the new color, the Surface Go 3 is still available to buy in Platinum. At writing time, you can find it at a $30 discount on Amazon. Also, check out our Surface Go 3 review if you’re interested in learning more.