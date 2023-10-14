Source: Microsoft Microsoft Surface Go 4 Best for business users The Surface Go 4 is Microsoft’s versatile laptop/tablet built for business tasks, with a high-res PixelSense touchscreen, bundled Windows 11, and an upgraded 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is a welcome change from the underpowered 4GB of previous versions. Pros Compact and lightweight Runs all Windows apps Super fast facial recognition Cons Intel N200 CPU is on the slower side Only available to business customers Lag when using the display $579 at Microsoft

Apple iPad Air 5 Best for creatives The iPad Air is a sleek-looking tablet powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip. Its stunning 2360×1640 Retina display, Apple Pencil compatibility and lightweight but sturdy build makes it a great mobile option for graphic artists, though it may be a bit pricey for casual users. Pros Blazing fast M1 processor Excellent 12MP cameras Pristine 2360×1640 Retina display Cons Not significantly cheaper than iPad Pro Expensive peripherals No facial recognition



If you’re considering getting a tablet or a hybrid tablet/laptop for business use, there are two solid options out there that can meet your needs, depending on what those needs are. Microsoft’s Surface Go 4, which is available only to business customers, has seen some big improvements in its brand-new iteration, including a RAM upgrade that brings it up to modern business standards, and its hybrid design means it can fill some shoes that Apple’s fifth-generation iPad Air can’t. But the iPad Air — powered by a blazing Apple M1 chip and boasting a gorgeous 2360×1640 Retina display — has a lot more power under the hood for creatives than the Surface Go 4 does. So, which one is our pick? Let’s delve into the details.

Price, specs & availability

Since the new Microsoft Surface Go 4 is currently available to business customers only, you won’t find it at major vendors like Amazon or Best Buy. That said, the 8GB RAM/64GB UFS Windows 11 Pro base model is available at Microsoft and CDW for $580, with the 128GB and 256GB UFS models listed at $680 and $780, respectively. The only color choice currently available is Platinum.

Apple’s 5th-gen 64GB iPad Air is on sale at both Best Buy and Amazon for $500, or $650 for the 256GB model. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model is available at Amazon for $690 for the 64GB version and $800 for the 256GB. It's currently available in five colors: Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, Purple, and Blue. Unfortunately, neither tablet comes with a stylus or keyboard, so plan on spending extra if you want those peripherals.



Microsoft Surface Go 4 Apple iPad Air 5 Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB SSD 64GB or 256GB storage CPU Intel N200 processor M1 (8 core) Memory 8GB of LPDDR5 8GB Operating System Windows 11 Pro iPadOS 16 Ports 1x USB-C 3.1, 1x Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card reader USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 8MP 1080p, Front: Full HD 1080p webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition Rear: 12MP wide camera, ƒ/1.8 aperture; Front: 12MP ultrawide, 122-degree field of view, ƒ/2.4 aperture Display type 10.5-inch PixelSense, 1920x1280, 3:2 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 350 nits (typical), touch and pen support 10.9-inch LCD, 2360x1640, 60 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits

Design

Both the Surface Go 4 and the iPad Air are sleek, modern-looking tablets, although the iPad Air wins out almost by virtue of Apple setting the standard for modern tech design. The iPad Air is compact and fairly lightweight at just about a pound. Its 10.9-inch display is also slightly larger than the Surface Go 4’s.

Its USB-C port also supports Thunderbolt, USB 4, and USB 3.1 connections, and it has two volume buttons on the side for added convenience. Cellular editions also include a SIM card port. It’s available in five different gorgeous colors: Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, Purple, and Blue, though Space Gray is the most widely available base color.

Meanwhile, the Surface Go 4 attempts a sleek, clean look with a metallic gray finish, a 10.5-inch touchscreen, and slightly larger bezels than many similar models. There is only one color option, Platinum. At 1.15 pounds, it’s a bit heavier but still extremely light and portable. It offers a bit more in terms of ports than the iPad Air, with one USB-C 3.1 port, one Surface Connect port for use on docks and for charging, one 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

Display

The display is one of the areas where the Surface Go 4 and iPad Air differ the most. The iPad Air features a 10.9-inch, 2360x1640 Liquid Retina LED-backlit touchscreen display with a maximum brightness of 500 nits, which offers a crisp, detailed viewing experience that’s excellent for on-the-go creative work and watching movies on a train.

The Surface Go 4’s 10.5-inch, 1920x1280 Pixelsense display offers a very noticeable downgrade in detail and richness, with a respectable but not mind-blowing 350 nits of brightness. While its slightly smaller screen size makes up a little for the lower resolution, it’s still nowhere near as impressive as the iPad Air.

Software

Software for each tablet is where things will likely get the most divisive. The iPad Air runs on Apple’s proprietary iPadOS software, which is compatible with all iOS apps and shares most of its base code with Apple’s mobile operating systems. While it’s good, if a little clunky and awkward, for a mobile OS, some creative professionals who work on MacBooks and Mac towers will likely find it underwhelming in terms of performance and versatility compared to macOS.

The Surface Go 4, by contrast, can run either Windows 10 or 11, so it's way closer to a laptop than a tablet. While we won’t get into the decades-long battle between macOS and Windows (I use both regularly, and they each have their strengths), it does make the Surface Go 4 a much more versatile, business-oriented tablet — that is until you start looking at the difference in processing power.

Performance

The performance gap between the iPad Air and the Surface Go 4 is where the most glaring difference presents itself and will probably be the biggest dealbreaker for any business choosing between the two.

The iPad Air is powered by the impressive M1 Apple Silicon chipset, which features an 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM. It’s more than powerful enough to run iPad or iPhone OS apps like Lightroom, Photoshop, or just about any video editing software at fairly blazing speeds that aren’t far behind that of a current model MacBook Air. This, plus the option to add 4G (not 5G) cellular connectivity, makes it an extremely powerful tool for working creatives on the go, or at home, for that matter.

The new Surface Go 4 has seen some upgrades, mostly in the RAM department, with 8GB instead of the previous iteration's 4GB. This results in a very noticeable difference in multitasking performance, which is crucial in any device marketed towards business. In spite of this, the Surface Go 4’s fairly meager Intel UHD GPU and 4-core,100MHz N200 processor still hold it back from being useful for demanding creative work and content creators. While it comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, the Surface Go 4 doesn't offer a cellular add-on option, which is unfortunate for a business device.

Battery life

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

In terms of battery life, both tablets impress, each offering a full day’s work on a single charge. The iPad Air lists its battery life per charge at 10 hours. If you’re just surfing the web or using a lightweight app or two, you’ll easily get 9 hours out of it, but up to 10 is definitely possible. If you’re doing heavy-load creative work, like video editing or graphic design, you can still expect a good 4–6 hours before it needs to be plugged into the wall again.

We expect the Surface Go 4 to perform even better here. Officially, Microsoft says it offers 12.5 hours on a single charge with normal use, which is great for an extra long workday doing most business and productivity tasks. By contrast, we found that the older Surface Go 3 model gave us an average of only 3–5 hours at recommended power settings. Keep in mind that nobody will be using the Surface Go 4 for video editing or series content creation, so it’s not exactly a 1:1 comparison between the Surface Go 4 and the iPad Air, but even compared to other Windows or Android tablets with similar specs, it’s an efficiency workhorse.

Camera

The iPad Air has the edge here, with 12MP front and rear cameras that are both capable of 4K video recording, with the front camera featuring a 122-degree wide-angle lens. Both feature 5x digital zoom, autofocus, smart HDR 3, auto image stabilization, geotagging, 63MP panorama modes, and burst mode. It’s on par with the newest iPhones, creating rich, detailed, sharp images worthy of professional use.

The Surface Go 4 is a little less impressive, with one 8MP rear camera with autofocus and one 5MP front camera. Both capture video in 16:9 at 1080p. It's not terrible, but it pales in comparison to the iPad Air. Considering it’s built expressly for non-creative business applications, this isn’t a huge problem, but it’s worth noting if the camera is a main selling point to you.

Which is right for you?

In many ways, comparing the two tablets is apples and oranges, with one being the clear choice for creatives and the other a great option for less performance-heavy business multitasking. And since the Surface Go 4 is currently only available to business customers, we're really looking at which model is best for your business's needs.

The iPad Air trounces the Surface Go 4 in many areas: its dual cameras, powerful M1 processor, dedicated 8GB GPU, beautiful hi-res display, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with an option for 4G connectivity, and Apple’s beautiful design aesthetic. But at its price point, it’s not a practical choice for business users using mostly web-based apps. It's a little like buying a Ferrari just for grocery store trips.

Apple iPad Air 5 Editor's Choice The iPad Air is a sleek-looking tablet powered by Apple's ultrafast M1. Its stunning 2360×1640 Retina display, Apple Pencil compatibility, and lightweight but sturdy build makes it a great mobile option for graphic artists, though it may be a bit pricey for nonprofessionals.

The Surface Go 4 is a good performer compared to other tablets and hybrids at its price point, with an upgraded 8GB of RAM, a compact and lightweight build with great ergonomics, and a few features lacking in the iPad Air, like an analog headphone jack, and the increased versatility and customizability of Windows as opposed to a mobile OS.