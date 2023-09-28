Surface Go 4 for Business Microsoft recently debuted the new Surface Go 4, which features a spec bump that makes it much more serviceable in 2023. However, there's a catch. It's only available for business and enterprise users, so the average consumer might still be limited to the Surface Go 3. Pros Features new Intel N200 processor Base model now comes with 8GB memory Finally comes with UFS storage Cons No consumer model available at launch Not a lot of room for upgrades $580 at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Go 3 $480 $530 Save $50 The Surface Go 3 was released in 2021, and that iteration was just a spec bump. The design hasn't changed in quite some time, which might be disappointing. Plus, the base model has meager specs that might just barely run Windows 11 in 2023. Pros Familiar Surface design language Integrated kickstand, touchscreen, and pen support Windows support Cons Meager specs are aging poorly in 2023 Slow eMMC memory on base model $500 at Best Buy $480 at Adorama $540 at Amazon



If you're in the market for a simple and affordable Windows tablet, chances are, you've stumbled across Microsoft's Surface Go lineup. The Surface Go 3 was updated in 2021 to include newer specs and offer a low price point, and it was a surprisingly decent budget device. However, it hasn't aged that well over the years, and the base model might really struggle running Windows in 2023. Luckily, Microsoft has unveiled a new Surface Go 4, and it addresses a lot of the problems found with the Surface Go 3. But since Microsoft has chosen to make the Surface Go 4 an enterprise device designed for business and education uses, you might have trouble finding one. We've compared the two newest Surface Go devices below to help you find out which one is the best tablet — and which one you can actually buy.

Surface Go 4 vs Surface Go 3: Price, specs, and availability

Microsoft announced the Surface Go 4 on Sept. 21, 2023, at an event that featured a few great Surface devices. Since the company is not making a version available for individual consumers, it may be hard to find. At least for now, Microsoft is positioning this device at enterprise users, like in the corporate or education sectors. We don't know what price the Surface Go 4 will be available at, or if you'll ever be able to buy it directly. When we learn more about the Surface Go 4 availability, we'll be sure to update this section.

The Surface Go 3 was released in 2021, and was considered a spec bump. There are three models available, at $400, $550, and $630. The base model features an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage, but this isn't enough for 2023. The next tier is a bit better, offering the same Pentium Gold chip but adding 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. The most expensive model is the one best fit for 2023 tasks, with a Core i3, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. All three models are still sold today at Microsoft and third-party retailers, with regular discounts. However, most people should probably stay away from models with an Intel Pentium Gold chip.

Surface Go 4 for Business Operating System Windows 11 CPU Intel Processor N200 (4 cores, 4 threads, up to 3.7GHz, 6MB cache) GPU Intel UHD graphics (integrated) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 64GB UFS, 128GB SSD, 256GB SSD Battery Up to 12.5 hours of typical device usage Display (Size, Resolution) 10.5-inch PixelSense, 1920x1280, 3:2 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 350 nits (typical), touch and pen support Ports 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x Surface Connect, 3.5mm headphone jack Webcam Full HD 1080p webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition, 8MP 1080p rear-facing webcam Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1 Security Windows Hello IR webcam

Surface Go 3 Operating System Windows 11 CPU Dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor or dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y processor GPU UHD Graphics 615 RAM 4GB or 8GB LPDDR3 Storage 64GB eMMC or 128GB SSD Battery 28.0WH Display (Size, Resolution) 10.5-inch PixelSense Display, 1920x1280 (220 PPI), 3:2 aspect ratio, 10-point multi-touch, 1500:1 contrast ratio Ports 1x USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover Port, MicroSDXC reader Webcam 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video, 8.0MP rear-facing auto-focus camera with 1080p HD video Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology Security Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

Design

The Surface Go 4 upgrade was more of a spec bump than anything else, and the same can be said about the Surface Go 3 that came before it. That means that you won't notice many differences between the Surface Go 3 and the Surface Go 4 from the outside. The consumer-focused Surface Go 3 is available in two colors, Platinum and Matte Black, while the business-oriented Surface Go 4 just comes in Platinum. Both have an integrated kickstand, support for the Surface Pen and Type Cover Keyboard, as well as support for a 10.5-inch touchscreen. Though it's a tablet-first form factor, you can easily turn it into a dual-purpose device by adding the Type Cover Keyboard. That is sold separately, though.

You'll notice two webcams available on the Surface Go 3 and the Surface Go 4. It appears that Microsoft didn't change the camera sensors at all between generations, so you'll get the same quality on either device. There's a Full HD 1080p webcam on the front of the device, and this makes Windows Hello facial recognition possible. On the back, you get another 1080p rear-facing webcam with an 8MP sensor. Neither will be particularly impressive, but it'll get the job done in a pinch.

Performance

The biggest difference between the Surface Go 3 and the Surface Go 4 will be in terms of performance, especially when comparing the base models of each device. Microsoft streamlined the models of the Surface Go 4 with this iteration, presumably to make it easier to deploy for business users. There's only one processor available for the Surface Go 4, and it's an Intel Processor N200. This chip will likely be more impressive than any version of the Surface Go 3, as the N200 can be clocked as high as 3.7GHz. It also features four cores, four threads, and 6MB cache. You can get only 8GB of RAM on the Surface Go 4, but this matches the highest memory option of the Surface Go 3. Finally, the Surface Go 4 ditches eMMC storage in favor of either a 64GB UFS drive or a 128GB/256GB SSD.

By comparison, there are three main SKUs of the Surface Go 3, but there's only one you should actually consider buying. The two models with a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor are hard to recommend, because that chip can't be taken seriously in 2023. The 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage aren't really serviceable nowadays either, which leaves one configuration as a real possibility. That's the one with a dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Even that model is a little underpowered by today's standards, but it should be enough for a Windows tablet used for basic tasks.

As far as graphical processing goes, both the Surface Go 3 and the Surface Go 4 feature integrated Intel UHD graphics. You won't be buying these tablets for hardcore gaming, graphically intense tasks, or anything of that sort. But it should be enough for daily tasks, especially on models with 8GB RAM and solid-state storage, which will help speed things up. Since the Surface Go series is designed to provide simple and affordable Windows tablets, there is a case to be made for the Go 3 and Go 4 despite somewhat underpowered specifications.

Display

Both the Surface Go 4 and Surface Go 3 feature the same display panel, a 10.5-inch touchscreen that can be used with your finger or a Surface Pen. It's fairly high quality at this price point, with a 1920x1080 resolution and a pixel density of 221 pixels per inch. Any of the best smartphones probably have a higher quality display than this, but that's to be expected, and the Surface Go display is more than passable. Bezels are a bit large by modern standards, but that likely won't be a problem with this form factor. Laptops have been slower to cut down on bezels than other products, and bezels on tablets actually help provide a place for your fingers to rest while holding them.

As far as color and brightness go, both the Surface Go 4 and Surface Go 3 have middle-of-the-road specs. Their displays have a typical brightness rating of 350 nits, which might make it harder to see outdoors. If you primarily use your tablets indoors, this won't be an issue for the Surface Go 4 or Surface Go 3. Both screens also have a 1,500:1 contrast ratio and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Overall, the 10.5-inch screen size is probably small for a main computing device, but it's great for a compact mobile workstation.

Surface Go 4 vs Surface Go 3: Which one is right for you?

There may be more similarities between the Surface Go 3 and Surface Go 4 than there are differences, but that doesn't mean the Surface Go 4 isn't a worthy upgrade. It brings significant performance improvements, but we can't recommend it as of now, since we don't know whether it will ever be available to individual consumers. That means anyone wanting a compact Surface tablet has to choose the Surface Go 3. At the discounts we've seen lately, the Surface Go 3 isn't necessarily a bad value. However, make sure that you choose the higher-end model for the best results in 2023.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 Consumer model The Surface Go 3 is an affordable tablet that offers a premium experience in some ways you might not expect. It's also the lightest Surface yet. $550 at Best Buy $530 at Adorama $629 at Amazon

For the best performance, the Surface Go 4 is definitely the better option, as it brings all-new internal specifications. You get a newer processor, memory, and storage options, which will make a big difference in daily use. The bare minimum system requirements for comfortably running Windows 11 are getting higher, and the Surface Go 3 is right against that threshold. If you go with the Surface Go 4, you'll have plenty of power to run Windows 11 in a tablet form factor. If or when this tablet becomes widely available, it'll become our recommendation for the best Surface Go tablet.