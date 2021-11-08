Surface Go 4: Specs, release date, and everything we expect

The Microsoft Surface Go family may not be the most exciting of laptops, but there are some undeniable merits to it. These devices bring features like a Full HD+ 3:2 display, a 1080p webcam (and another one on the back), and Windows Hello facial recognition to a very affordable price point, which is definitely commendable. The recently-launched Surface Go 3 is naturally the best entry in the series, and in our review, we found it to be a great option if you’re looking for an affordable tablet. Then, what can we expect from a potential Surface Go 4?

The Surface Go 3 launched just a few weeks ago, so it’s certainly early to make accurate predictions, but there are some things we can expect already. Let’s take a look at what might happen with the Surface Go 4.

What’s the release date for the Surface Go 4?

The Surface Go series is one of Microsoft’s newer Surface families, and so far, it hasn’t been the most consistent with releases. The first Surface Go was launched in August 2018, and it took almost two years for the Surface Go 2 to release as an upgraded version of it. The Surface Go 3 only took just under a year and a half to release after that, so it has varied a bit.

It’s fair to expect, at the earliest, we’re still a full year away from the Surface Go 4, but it could be even longer. Since this is a relatively low-end device, it’s not likely to be refreshed as often, plus the Surface Go 3 uses fairly recent processors compared to what the Surface Go 2 used when it launched. What that means is that it’s not likely to age as quickly, so we could be waiting a while longer for a new version.

What new features will the Surface Go 4 have?

Being an entry-level option, Microsoft hasn’t really gone too crazy with new features for the Surface Go family after its initial launch. The Surface Go 2 slightly increased the screen size to 10.5 inches thanks to smaller bezels, but otherwise, not much has changed. And we wouldn’t expect a ton of changes in the next model, either.

One of the things we’re very likely to see is, of course, a spec bump. The processors currently in the Surface Go 3 don’t yet have successors, specifically the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y, so it’s hard to say exactly what we can expect. Of course, it should be the next generation of processors for both the Pentium Gold and Core i3 models. A potential option for the Core i3 model would be an Intel Core i3-1110G4 or an eventual successor to it that comes with Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake lineup.

We wouldn’t expect many changes in terms of the design or features, but one thing that might change has to do with the Surface Pen. Microsoft has begun transitioning to the Surface Slim Pen design with the Surface Pro 8, Pro X, and Laptop Studio, but the Surface Go 3 is still using the traditional Surface Pen. As time goes on, though, it’s likely all Surface devices will support the Surface Slim Pen instead, and that could happen with the Surface Go 4. It’s also possible Microsoft will adopt the new Surface keyboard connector used for the Surface Pro family.

What you shouldn’t expect from future iterations is a 120Hz display or Thunderbolt support like Microsoft’s premium devices have. Those are very premium features that wouldn’t fit with the Surface Go’s entry-level pricing.

How much will it cost?

Pricing for the Surface Go family has been very consistent with each generation, and it seems likely that will continue to be the case in the future. The base price will likely be just under $400, excluding the keyboard and pen accessories. Depending on your upgrades, it may be in the range of $800.

The pen and keyboard price may vary depending on whether Microsoft decides to transition to the Surface Slim Pen form factor. This pen has typically been more expensive, but the company could use a more affordable version of it for the Surface Go.

That’s all we can really say about the Surface Go 4 this far ahead of its release. The Surface Go 3 is still very recent, and if you’re looking to buy an affordable tablet in the near future, that’s where you should be looking. You can also check out our list of the best Surface PCs if you have a bigger budget, or just take a look at the best laptops in general if you don’t think Surface is for you.