Microsoft has announced a major software update for the Surface Hub 2S, its large collaboration display for enterprise, delivering a completely new experience based on Teams Rooms on Windows. This new experience will be included out of the box with new Surface Hub 2S models starting later this year, but Microsoft will also offer an upgrade path for existing Surface Hub 2S owners.

The Surface Hub 2S, similar to the original Surface Hub, initially launched with a special version of Windows 10 called Windows 10 Team Edition, which was specially designed for extremely large screens like this one. That's essentially been the experience powering these devices ever since, even after Windows 11 was released, so an upgrade was overdue at this point.

Teams Rooms on Windows is a software platform designed specifically around Microsoft Teams, made to provide advanced meeting experiences in meeting rooms to connect participants in person and online. With this update, the Surface Hub 2S will become the first touch-enabled large-screen board to be powered by Teams Rooms on Windows, since most existing devices are simple displays that need additional devices to be used to their fullest.

On the Surface Hub 2S, Teams Rooms on Windows will keep the existing capabilities of the current experience, including quick access to a virtual whiteboard, complete with support for dual inking so two users can use it at the same time. However, it includes a few upgrades, too. First, you can expect feature parity with the rest of the Teams Rooms platform on Windows, with development being much easier for Microsoft since the platform is standardized across other devices. This includes features like Front Row and Chat. Another benefit is support for one-touch direct join for meetings on platforms like Zoom and Webex, so you're not limited to just Teams.

It also provides improved management capabilities for IT administrators, so it's easier to manage the Surface Hub 2S devices in your organization. Finally, this also means the Surface Hub 2S will be compatible with other Teams Rooms devices, such as speakers, microphone systems, and cameras, for a more advanced meeting experience.

Microsoft didn't announce specific availability details for this new experience, but it will appear first on new Surface Hub 2S devices later this year, and existing users will be able to upgrade their own at a later date. If you'd rather stick with Windows 10 Team Edition or you have an original Surface Hub, Microsoft says it will continue supporting the platform with security updates and critical fixes through October 14, 2025, the same end-of-support date as Windows 10 in general.

Source: Microsoft