Here are all the colors the Surface Laptop 5 comes in

Microsoft recently introduced the Surface Laptop 5, the latest in its family of premium clamshell laptops. This new model comes with some notable changes to the specs, including more powerful Intel processors and the absence of AMD models altogether. One smaller change to the hardware, however, is on the outside, as Microsoft is shaking up the colors in thick you can get the Surface Laptop 5.

To be fair, the Surface Laptop series has always been one of the most colorful devices in Microsoft’s lineup, and that’s not changing. However, the Ice Blue color option we saw in the Surface Laptop 4 is being replaced with a new Sage option, which is a shade of green. Otherwise, the color options remain the same for both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models.

Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch colors

With the change from Ice Blue to Sage, the color options in the Surface Laptop 5 now include Platinum, Matte Black, Sage, and Sandstone. You can see them below.

Platinum is the only color that comes with an Alcantara fabric cover for the keyboard base. In the previous model, the Surface Laptop 4, you could also get an Alcantara cover with the Ice Blue version, but that’s not the case with the new Sage color. Depending on whether you like the fabric or not, that may be good or bad news.

For consumer variants of the Surface Laptop 5, most configurations are available all four colors. The exception is the entry-level model, which is only available in Platinum. For business models, most configurations are only available in Platinum or Black.

Surface Laptop 5 15-inch colors

The colors on the Surface Laptop 5 remain unchanged for the 15-inch model. You can choose from either Platinum or Matte Black.

Just as before, neither of the 15-inch models comes with a fabric cover, meaning you have to go all-metal. The base configuration of this size is only available in Platinum, while the top-tier model is only available in Black. Otherwise, both colors are available for the remaining configurations.

If you’re thinking about getting a Surface Pen to go along with the laptop, Microsoft hasn’t added any new colors in a while. The classic Surface Pen (with a round design) is still only available in Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, or Ice Blue. The Surface Slim Pen 2 is only available in black.

If you want to buy the Surface Laptop 5, you can use the link below and choose your preferred configuration and color. If you’re not convinced, you can check out the best Surface PCs to see what else Microsoft has to offer, or stop by the best laptops in general if you want options from other brands.