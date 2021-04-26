Surface Laptop 4 ad once again has Microsoft taking shots at Apple

Microsoft is once again back with a Surface ad that pokes fun at Apple. The commercial stars the familiar character from the most recent run of Surface ads. This time, it’s the brand new Surface Laptop 4 against the MacBook Air.

The usual host brought along his sister, who immediately complains about the lack of a touchscreen on the Mac. Obviously, this is a key feature on any Surface device. As usual, they also touted the USB Type-A port on the Surface Laptop 4, saying, “Better bring your dongle.”

The 30-second ad also touched on gaming, another thing that Microsoft can easily boast. That’s followed by a brief clip of the two of them playing with Xbox controllers, and that’s it.

The Redmond firm seems to take shots at Apple frequently, but there’s a reason. It’s not necessarily that it’s planning to sway Mac users over to Windows. Frankly, Apple is the only hardware competitor where taking shots is fair game. Any alternative to the Cupertino firm would be an attack on Microsoft’s Windows partners.

You can view the full 30-second video below:

The Surface Laptop 4 was initially launched a couple of weeks ago. Along with a new Ice Blue colorway, it has new processors from Intel and AMD. If you want to check it out on the Microsoft Store, you can find it here.