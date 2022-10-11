Amazon knocks $300 off the 13-inch Surface Laptop 4, it’s now $900

Microsoft’s Fall 2022 Surface event is coming up tomorrow, and that usually means that you’ll find significant price cuts on the last-gen Surface products. With Amazon Prime Early Access sales running from October 11 to October 12, that’s why Microsoft’s cut the price of the Surface Laptop 4 on their Amazon store. The 13-inch model of the device is now down in price from $1,199 to just $899, for a $300 savings.

Even though the Surface Laptop 4 is now over a year old, and will likely be replaced with the Surface Laptop 5 soon, this model is still a good buy. It has the special AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition CPU under the hood, along with 16GB of RAM. That’s also paired up with a 256GB solid-state drive. For students, this is a great machine. It will power through web browsing, social media, and other common tasks without issue, especially since there’s an added 16GB of RAM. And, since there’s a touch screen with support for the Surface Pen, students or anyone buying this laptop can draw on the screen and annotate webpages or other documents.

Other than that, the Alcantara fabric on the keyboard deck is quite luxurious and sets this device apart from all metal laptops. It helps with portability as this is one of the slimmest 13-inch laptops you can get, too. Oh, and unlike MacBooks, there are USB-C ports, as well as USB-A ports onboard this device. Microsoft also put Omnisonic speakers inside the system for immersive audio.

Note that this is the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4. A 15-inch model is also available. However, it will be priced significantly higher. If there’s one thing that we don’t like about the system, though, it’ll be the 720p webcam. This doesn’t cut in in 2022, but you can always invest in an external webcam later to help boost your calling experience.