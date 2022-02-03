Get the Surface Laptop 4 with a Ryzen 7 CPU for $211 off today

The Surface Laptop 4 is Microsoft’s most recent traditional laptop, without the fancy 2-in-1 abilities of the Surface Book or the tablet form factor of the Surface Pro. It’s available in many different hardware configurations, but right now the Ryzen 7 version with 8GB RAM and 512GB RAM is on sale for as low as $1,289. That’s a discount of $210 from the usual price.

The hardware configuration on sale is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 4980U processor (8 cores, 16 threads, clock speed up to 4.4GHz), a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM, integrated RX Vega 11 graphics, a backlit keyboard, a 15-inch 2496 x 1664 touchscreen, a 720p webcam. Even though the screen does recognize touch input, you can’t fold this to turn it into a tablet — it’s just a normal laptop.

We reviewed the Intel Surface Laptop 4 last year with a Core i7-1185G7 CPU, and we came away impressed with its build quality and performance. However, the Surface Laptop 4 wasn’t built to be upgraded at all, which might be an issue with this 8GB RAM version — that’s increasingly becoming the minimum amount of memory for a comfortable PC experience. There’s also only one USB Type-C port, while most other premium laptops have two or three at this point. You can charge the laptop with the proprietary Surface connector though, so the Type-C port can be reserved for accessories.

The original price of $1,499.99 for this configuration was definitely overpriced, unless you really liked Microsoft’s hardware design, but this $211 discount (or $200 at Best Buy) makes the 15-inch Ryzen Surface Laptop 4 a much better deal. More memory would be nice, but everything else here is solid.

