Microsoft has issued the March firmware update for the Surface Laptop 4 with Intel CPUs. This latest update is quite significant, as Microsoft mentioned it corrected an issue where the Surface Laptop 4 might abnormally be shutting down, as has been widely reported on Reddit and other social media channels. Also coming with the update are the usual driver updates for core system areas.

In total, you should be seeing four available firmware updates listed in Windows Update for your Surface Laptop 4. Under the hood, these firmware updates tweak Surface System Aggregator, Surface UEFI, Surface TCON-13, and Surface TCON in the Device Manager. Microsoft mentions the updates also improve device stability, which is what firmware updates usually do, anyway, even when there's no significant changelog.

As always, these round of updates should show up for you under Windows Update automatically. If you want to download them, head to the Windows 10 and Windows 11 Settings app and then to Windows Update and click the Check for Updates button. If you don't see any, then don't panic. Microsoft rolls out Surface updates in stages, which means not everyone will be seeing these updates at the same time.

Microsoft is rolling out this firmware update for all Surface Laptop 4 devices with the Intel CPU running both Windows 10 and Windows 11. If you're using a Surface Laptop 4 that has an AMD CPU, you won't be seeing this update. Microsoft last updated that device on January 17.

The Surface Laptop 4 is now about two years old, as it was released back in June 2021. It's still a solid computer though, and the followup Surface Laptop 5 doesn't bring many big changes other than new color options and new Intel CPUs. The Surface Laptop 5 doesn't feature AMD CPUs like the Surface Laptop 4 does.

Source: Microsoft