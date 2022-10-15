What configurations does the Surface Laptop 5 come in?

Looking to buy the new Surface Laptop 5? Though it mainly brings a color and specs refresh, the flagship Microsoft laptop still looks like one of the best laptops you can buy in 2022. If you’re wondering about the device’s specs and comparing it to other Microsoft Surface PCs, then we have you covered with this guide. We’ll be detailing all the configurations you can buy of the Surface Laptop 5, looking at the RAM, color options, finish storage, and more.

Remember that, like with most Surface PCs, all Surface Laptop 5 configurations come with Windows 11 Home. All models also have the same ports. There’s one USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, one USB-A port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port across both models.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Our guide also considers a base model Surface Laptop 5 to be the 13.5-inch model with the Alcantara finish, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU. Where indicated, prices will change accordingly from $999.

Color

The Surface Laptop 5 comes in four different colors, either in Alcantara or Metal finishes, except where we indicate. Options include Platinum (this one comes in both metal and Alcantara,) Sage, Black, and Sandstone. The 13.5-inch models have the most color options, but the 15-inch models only come in Platinum or Black. Also, jumping away from the Alcantara finish on a 13.5-inch model will be a $300 upgrade.

Color Specs/Size the Surface Laptop 5 will come in Platinum Alcantara (13.5-inch only) 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/8GB RAM/256 GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/8GB RAM/512 GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/16GB RAM/512 GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/512 GB SSD Platinum Metal (15-inch only) 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/8GB RAM/ 256GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/8GB RAM/ 512GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/ 512GB SSD Sage (Metal 13.5 inch only) 13.5-inch Model: 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/8GB RAM/512 GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/16GB RAM/512 GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/512 GB SSD Black (Metal 13.5-inch and 15-inch) 13.5-inch Model: 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/8GB RAM/512 GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/16GB RAM/512 GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/512 GB SSD 15-inch Model: 12th Gen Intel Core i7/8GB RAM/ 512GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7/16GB RAM/ 512GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7/32GB RAM/ 1TB SSD Sandstone (Metal 13.5 inch only) 13.5-inch Model: 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/8GB RAM/512 GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/16GB RAM/512 GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/512 GB SSD

Display Size

Just like with the Surface Laptop 4, there are two display sizes for the Surface Laptop 5. It comes in either 13.5 inches or 15 inches. The 13.5-inch models have a 2256 x 1504 resolution (201 PPI) display, while the 15-inch models have a 2496 x 1664 resolution (201 PPI) display. You likely won’t notice the pixel density difference, but the 15-inch model gives you more room for multitasking.

As our table above shows, there’s also a limit on what colors you can pick with the 15-inch model. You’ll only get it in Platinum or Black. You’ll also only get Intel Core i7 CPUs on the larger model. Jumping up to a 15-inch model of the Surface Laptop 5 is a full $300 more than the base 13.5-inch model we talked about to start this piece. It’s also the same price as a base 13.5 -inch Surface Laptop 5 in any of the metal colors.

CPU

There are only two CPU options onboard the Surface Laptop 5 this year. Microsoft dropped out the option for the AMD CPUs that you’ll find on the Surface Laptop 4. As the chart at the top shows, it’s a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor. There isn’t much of a difference between these two, since this is a productivity laptop. One or the other is just fine, but for more demanding tasks, you might want a Core i7 model.

On 13-inch Alcantara models, jumping from the model with an Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to an Intel Core i7 CPU is a $700 upgrade from $999 to $1,699. That also gets you double the RAM at 16GB and 512GB of storage.

On 13.5-inch metal models, jumping from the model with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage to an Intel Core i7 CPU is a $400 upgrade from $1,299 to $1,700.

15-inch Surface Laptop 5 models don’t need a CPU upgrade at checkout. The Intel Core i7 CPU is standard for the price of $1,299.

RAM

There’s an interesting difference with RAM regarding the Surface Laptop 5. The 13-inch models have either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, while the 15-inch models max out at 32GB of RAM. These days, which RAM you choose is more important than most other specs, so you need to know the differences. The 8GB is alright for web browsing; 16GB is what we usually suggest if you want to future-proof your Surface Laptop 5; 32GB is overkill for a productivity device like this one, and we don’t suggest you add that much unless you’re doing CPU-heavy tasks.

On the 13.5-inch Alcantara Surface Laptop 5, upgrading from 8GB of RAM to 16GB of RAM will cost $500 more. To be more specific, you can stick with the Intel Core i5 processor for $1,500, or go one step higher to an Intel Core i7 CPU for an additional $200 at $1,700. From the base model, adding extra RAM will also upgrade storage to 512GB.

With metal Intel Core i5 versions of the Surface Laptop 5, you can upgrade from 8GB of RAM to 16GB of RAM for an additional $200. You also can push to an Intel Core i7 CPU for $400 more at $1,700. All RAM upgrades on the metal version of the Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch get you 512GB of storage.

On the larger 15-inch Surface Laptop 5, upgrading the RAM is a different story because of the colors. On the Platinum model, you can jump from 8GB of RAM to 16GB of RAM for $500 extra ($1,300 vs $1,800). If you’re really crazy and need 32GB of RAM, you can jump up to the Black Metal version of the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5. It’s a $900 difference from the base model, which costs $1,500.

Storage

Storage is critical on a laptop. But on the Surface Laptop 5, you can remove the SSD if necessary. You can get an SSD in either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB sizes. In all cases, the SSD is removable and replaceable, if you follow the right steps. but we do suggest higher storage when possible, especially if you’ll be storing a lot of files on your device.

With 13.5-inch Alcantara versions of the Surface Laptop 5, the base model has 256GB of storage. You can then upgrade the storage to 512GB for an additional $200 for $1,200 total. If you want, you can jump to an Intel Core i7 CPU, and double the RAM for $1,700, or $700 more. 13.5-inch Metal versions of the Surface Laptop 5 only come in 512GB storage sizes and can’t be upgraded.

15-inch Surface Laptop 5 models can be pushed to as high as a 1TB SSD. From the base $1,200 model 15-inch Surface Laptop 5, you can jump to 512GB storage for an additional $200 to $1,500. If you really want the most storage, you also can buy the highest-model Surface Laptop 5. It comes priced at $2,400.

That’s all we have to say about the Surface Laptop 5 and its different configurations. We hope our guide helped make sense of the specs. If you think you might want to buy one, check out the link below.