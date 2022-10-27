Want to play games on your Surface Laptop 5? Well, you can play some games, but not others.

If you're thinking about buying a Surface Laptop 5, you might've seen Microsoft call it "blazing fast." Sure, that means you can get productivity tasks done with ease, but does that apply to playing video games as well? Well, we did some digging beyond the marketing, and the answer to that question is that no, the Surface Laptop 5 isn't good for gaming.

The Surface Laptop 5 is just a productivity laptop, though you might be able to get away with some light gaming or gaming with older, lesser demanding titles with the settings turned all the way down. You also can game on it if you end up buying an external GPU enclosure.

Why the Surface Laptop 5 isn't for gaming

The main reason the Surface Laptop 5 isn't good for gaming has a lot to do with the lack of a dedicated GPU, or what we like to call discrete graphics. Instead, just like the Surface Pro, the Surface Laptop 5 has what's known as integrated graphics, which are part of the CPU chip. All Surface Laptop 5 models, even the bigger 15-inch model, have Intel Iris Xe on the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 CPU. Laptops for gaming need dedicated discrete graphics to ensure the best possible experience, so they don't over-tax the CPU.

You can technically play less-demanding classic games with Intel Iris Xe graphics, but you won't have the best experience. You won't be able to get 30 FPS or super smooth gameplay. And even if you did, you'd have to lower the visual settings, sometimes enough that it makes the game unplayable. We tested the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 in our review with 3D Mark: Time Spy, which is used to benchmark some popular gaming laptops, and the scores were just under 2,000 at 1,772. Gaming laptops or creator laptops like the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and the HP Envy 16 score 11,194, and 6,729 in these tests, respectively.

How you can game on the Surface Laptop 5

If you absolutely must game on the Surface Laptop 5, there is a workaround. Since the Surface Laptop 5 has Thunderbolt 4 support, which allows for PCIe signaling, you can hook up an external GPU via the USB-C port. Of course, doing so will be an expensive venture since you need to buy both the GPU enclosure and a dedicated GPU. You'll also be limited to gaming at a desk since the enclosure will need power. It's not ideal, but if you must game on the Surface Laptop 5, that's the way to go. We included some suggestions for GPU enclosures below.

Razer Core X Chroma Razer Core X Chroma This Razer external GPU is one of the most popular on the market. It has RGB lighting and can deliver 100W of power to charge your laptop. View at Amazon

Sonnet Breakaway Box 750 Sonnet Breakaway Box 750 This external GPU is one of the sleekest we can find. It has a 750W PSU and can charge your Surface Laptop 5 with 85W of power. View at Amazon

As you can see, you can't game on the Surface Laptop 5 without workarounds. It's a productivity laptop, but some of the best Windows laptops are designed for gaming, so you have alternative options. If you absolutely must game on your Surface Laptop 5, though, and can't afford or don't want an external GPU, there are always cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, or Nvidia GeForce Now, which stream games to your PC via the internet.