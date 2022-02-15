Sketchy Surface Laptop 5 leak shows it will finally get current-gen AMD processors

If you’ve been eager to hear about the Surface Laptop 5, today may be your lucky day. A purported spec sheet for the laptop has just surfaced online, courtesy of Windows Prime, spilling the beans on pretty much everything. If the leak is accurate – and we should note that this is the only thing available on the Windows Prime website, so there’s no track record or anything to give it credit – the Surface Laptop 5 could feature big performance improvements and new features like Thunderbolt 4.

First off, the Surface Laptop 5 will apparently feature AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors as well as Intel Alder Lake CPUs as an option. Microsoft has traditionally used last-gen versions of AMD processors for the Surface Laptop family and launched them with models featuring current-generation Intel processors, but that’s not the case here.

However, the Intel versions will probably still have better performance. This is because Microsoft is using Intel’s P-series processors with a 28W TDP, while the AMD models are from the U series and have a 15W TDP. Conversely, the spec sheet shows that battery life on the AMD models could be significantly better, which is how it has been with previous models, too.

Another big change in the leaked Surface Laptop 5 spec sheet in the inclusion of a 120Hz PixelSense Flow display, similar to what we see on the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio. The display will keep the same size options as before – 13.5-inch and 15-inch – and they’ll come in the same resolution, too. The increased refresh rate is already a major upgrade, though, and it would help the Surface Laptop 5 feel much more modern. Additionally, the Surface Laptop 5 would have a 1080p webcam and Quad Omnisonic speakers like the Surface Laptop Studio.

There’s more good news here, too. The spec sheet indicated that the Surface Laptop 5 will feature two USB-C ports with USB 4 or Thunderbolt 4 support. It’s not completely clear whether both models will support Thunderbolt 4 exactly, but USB 4 can already do almost the same as Thunderbolt 4. Some Thunderbolt features are optional in USB 4, but presumably, Microsoft will try to have parity between the two.

Again, this Surface Laptop 5 leak is coming from a completely unknown source, so credibility is nearly impossible to vouch for. This is the first time this website has published anything and it seems to have been created just now, so take it with a huge grain of salt. Regardless, this is mostly in line with what we’d expect from a Surface Laptop 5 refresh, especially after the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio already packed a lot of the same improvements. We’ll have to wait to hear from Microsoft or more reliable sources to get a clearer idea of what the Surface Laptop 5 will look like. The Surface Laptop is nearly a year old at this point, so a refresh should happen in the coming months.