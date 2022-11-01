The Surface Laptop 5 and Dell XPS 13 Plus are both thin, light laptops, but that doesn't mean they're the same. Which one is right for your needs?

The Surface Laptop 5 is Microsoft's latest flagship laptop, packing 12th-generation Intel Core processors and Thunderbolt 4 support for the first time in the lineup. We reviewed the Surface Laptop 5 and found it to be a great premium laptop, but it's not without competition. A notable example is the Dell XPS 13 Plus, which is also one of the best laptops you can buy right now. It's a premium, thin laptop with great specs, just like the Surface Laptop 5. So, if you're looking for a new premium laptop, is the Surface Laptop 5 or the Dell XPS 13 Plus the better choice?

Even though they're similar, they don't provide the same experience. They both have pros and cons, so what's right for one person may not be right for another.

Surface Laptop 5 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus: Specs

Surface Laptop 5 Dell XPS 13 Plus Operating system Windows 11 Home (Consumer)

Windows 11/10 Pro (Business) Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS CPU 13.5-inch Consumer 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads) 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads) Business 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1245U (up to 4.4GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads) 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1265U (up to 4.8GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads)

15-inch: Consumer 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads) Business 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1265U (up to 4.8GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads)

12th-generation Intel Core i5-1240P (up to 4.4GHz, 12 cores, 16 threads)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P (up to 4.7GHz, 12 cores, 16 threads)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1280P (up to, 4.8GHz, 14 cores, 20 threads) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Display 13.5-inch 13.5-inch PixelSense display, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2256 x 1504, 201 PPI, touch Dolby Vision IQ

15-inch 15-inch PixelSense display, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2496 x 1664, 201 PPI, touch Dolby Vision IQ

13.4-inch IPS display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1200, 169 PPI, 500 nits

13.4-inch IPS display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1200, 169 PPI, touch, 500 nits

13.4-inch IPS display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3840 x 2400, 338 PPI, touch, 500 nits

13.4-inch OLED display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3456 x 2160, 304 PPI, touch, 400 nits Storage 256GB

512GB

1TB SSD 512GB

1TB SSD

2TB SSD RAM 8GB LPDDR5x

16GB LPDDR5x

32GB LPDDR5x 8GB LPDDR5

16GB LPDDR5

32GB LPDDR5 Battery 13.5-inch: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage

Up to 19 hours of typical device usage 15-inch: Up to 18 hours of typical device usage 55Wh battery Up to 13 hours (video streaming) with Full HD+ display Up to 7 hours with Ultra HD+ or OLED display

Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 (Type-C) port

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack

Surface Connect port 2 x Thunderbolt 4/ USB4 Type-C port USB Type-C to Type-A adapter USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter

Audio Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos

Dual far-field Studio Mics Quad stereo speakers (two woofers, two tweeters), up to 8W total output

Dual-array digital microphones Camera Front-facing 720p HD camera Front-facing 720p HD camera Windows Hello IR webcam IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor in power button Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.1 Intel AX211 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Color 13.5-inch Platinum with Alcantara Matte Black (metal) Sage (metal) Sandstone (metal)

15-inch Platinum (metal) Matte Black (metal)

Platinum

Graphite Size (WxDxH) 13.5-inch: 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches (308 x 223 x 14.5mm)

12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches (308 x 223 x 14.5mm) 15-inch: 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58 inches (340 x 244 x 14.7mm) 11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6-0.63 inches (295.3 x 199.04 x 15.28 - 15.95mm) Weight 13.5-inch (Alcantara): 2.8 pounds (1.272 kg) 13.5-inch (metal): 2.86 pounds (1.297 kg) 15-inch: 3.44 pounds (1.56 kg) Starting at 2.8 pounds (1.27kg) Starting price $999.99 $1,299.99

Performance: Intel's P-series is faster, at a cost

Both the Surface Laptop 5 and the Dell XPS 13 Plus come with 12th-generation Intel Core processors, but they're quite different beyond that. The Surface Laptop 5 uses U-series processors, which have a TDP of 15W and up to 10 cores and 12 threads. Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 13 Plus uses P-series processors, with up to 14 cores and 20 threads, plus a TDP of 28W, which allows it to be significantly faster. You can get a sense of the difference based on the Geekbench benchmarks below:

Intel Core i5-1235U Surface Laptop 5 Intel Core i5-1240P Dell XPS 13 Plus Intel Core i7-1255U Surface Laptop 5 Intel Core i7-1280P Dell XPS 13 Plus Geekbench 5 (single-score / multi-core) 1,189 / 6,523 1,319 / 8,985 1,662 / 8,711 1,700 / 10,293

You can see here just how much faster the P-series processors can be, which also applies to the GPU to some extent. While the integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU in both laptops has the same core count and features, P-series processors let the GPU run at up 1.45GHz, compared to 1.25GHz for the U-series models. Of course, real-life performance can be influenced by other factors, like thermals, especially during long and demanding workloads.

Of course, higher performance comes with drawbacks, and in this case, it's with battery life. The higher TDP of the P-series processors means they require more power, which means they'll use up your battery more quickly. In our reviews of both laptops, we found that the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 usually lasts around 30-60 minutes longer, though that can vary depending on your usage. You should also get better battery life with the smaller version of the Surface Laptop 5 due to the smaller screen.

Beyond this, there's also RAM, which is similar between the two laptops, with up to 32GB available. For storage, Dell comes out on top, offering 512GB to start and maxing out at 2TB, which is double what Microsoft's laptop offers on both counts.

Display: The Surface Laptop 5 is better by default, but Dell has upgrade options

Both of these are fantastic laptops with great displays, and which one you should choose mostly depends on your wallet. Despite coming in two different sizes, the Surface Laptop 5 really only has one display configuration option. You get an IPS panel — either 13.5 or 15 inches diagonally — and it comes in 2256 x 1504 resolution (for the smaller model) or 2496 x 1664 (for the larger one), both resulting in the same 201 PPI pixel density. That's a very good quality screen, and the tall 3:2 aspect ratio is great for productivity, plus it supports touch and pen input.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus will give you much better display options.

Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 13 Plus comes with a 13.4-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which isn't quite as tall as 3:2, but still taller than your typical 16:9 screen. The base model comes with a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS panel, with optional touch support. However, you can upgrade to an extra-sharp Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) panel, or, for the most interesting option, a 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED panel, which gets you benefits like true blacks and more vivid colors. It's naturally more expensive, but if you want a better display, you'll want to go with the Dell XPS 13 Plus.

Interestingly, neither of these laptops has a particularly great webcam. Dell is one of the very few companies sticking with 720p webcams in its premium 2022 laptops, and while Microsoft has better cameras on other devices like the Surface Pro 9, it also uses a 720p camera with the Surface Laptop 5. These webcams are serviceable, but most laptops launched in 2022 at this price have better cameras.

As for audio, the Dell XPS 13 Plus comes out on top thanks to the quad-speaker stereo system with two tweeters and two woofers, which are capable of putting out up to 8W of power. The Surface Laptop 5 uses a set of "omnisonic" speakers hidden under the keyboard firing directly at you, but there are only two of them, so the XPS 13 Plus should give you a better experience.

Design: The Dell XPS 13 Plus feels futuristic

Looks can be just as important as functionality, especially when two laptops already have great specs to begin with. In the design department, both laptops score points for looking and feeling very premium, with aluminum builds and sleek designs. The Surface Laptop 5 has the benefit of coming in four colors (though there are only two for the 15-inch model): Platinum, Matte Black, Sage, and Sandstone. The 13.5-inch Platinum model also has an Alcantara fabric cover for the base, which makes it a bit more unique.

Surface Laptop 5

Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 13 Plus has an even cleaner and sleeker look. First, it doesn't have a visible touchpad. Instead, it's a part of the chassis, and it uses haptic motors to simulate clicks without any visible cutout. It also replaces the function keys on the keyboard with touch-sensitive buttons, which add to the futuristic feel. Finally, the zero-lattice keyboard stretches to the very edges of the laptop, contributing to this clean look.

Both laptops are similarly portable in terms of weight, starting at 2.8 pounds, though naturally, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 is noticeably heavier. However, even for the same-size screen, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is significantly smaller in both width and depth, while being slightly thicker than the Surface Laptop 5. If you want something more compact, this is likely the laptop for you.

Ports and connectivity: The Surface Laptop 5 doesn't need adapters

It's not often that we can say a Surface device is better at connectivity than one of its competitors, but it might be true in this case. The Surface Laptop 5 comes with a decent selection of ports, including one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port that's mostly used for charging. You can get a Surface Dock 2 if you want to use it for docking.

Unless you have a Thunderbolt dock or USB-C hub, you're always going to be making some compromises with the XPS 13 Plus.

Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 13 Plus has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and that's it. There's nothing else built into the laptop itself, though Dell does ship a couple of adapters in the box for USB Type-A and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, if you use both at once, you can't charge the laptop. Unless you have a Thunderbolt dock or USB-C hub, you're always going to be making some compromises with the XPS 13 Plus. Even then, carrying an adapter can compromise portability by itself. Of course, if most of your accessories are wireless, that may not matter to you.

Speaking of wireless, both laptops have similar wireless connectivity, though Microsoft oddly omits Wi-Fi 6E support in the Surface Laptop 5. Wi-Fi 6E enables a new 6GHz band for faster speeds and lower latency, though it's not widespread in routers yet. Regardless, Dell may have an advantage there since it does support this newer technology. Both laptops also support Bluetooth 5.2.

Surface Laptop 5 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus: Final thoughts

Which of these laptops is best for you largely depends on your priorities. If you want faster performance at the expense of battery life, then the Dell XPS 13 Plus is better. You might also prefer it if you have more money to spend and can invest in the OLED or Ultra HD+ panels, which will give you a better experience than the Surface Laptop 5. Another reason you might want Dell's laptop is that it's available with Ubuntu out of the box, so if you want to avoid Windows, it may be a better option.

On the flip side, the Surface Laptop 5 has better battery life due to the lower wattage of its processors, and if you're looking for the best overall experience at a lower price, it might actually come out on top. The display is sharper than that of the XPS 13 Plus in its base configuration, despite being $300 cheaper (though the Surface Laptop 5 does have less storage for that price). Plus, you get a more varied supply of ports, including USB Type-A and a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you don't need extra adapters to use your peripherals.

Then there's the more subjective side of it, such as the design. The Surface Laptop 5 looks and feels premium, but it's still a fairly traditional laptop, with a regular keyboard and touchpad. The Dell XPS 13 Plus goes for this futuristic aesthetic that looks great but might be harder to get used to in terms of how the touchpad and keyboard work.

Either way, if you want one of these laptops, you can buy them using the links below. If you'd rather check out some other options, take a look at the best Dell laptops or the best Surface PCs you can buy right now to see if anything else seems more interesting to you.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 The Surface Laptop 5 features a sleek design, runs Windows 11, and has a touchscreen. For the money, it's one of the best laptops around right now. View at Best Buy (13.5-inch) View at Best Buy (15-inch)