Microsoft recently introduced the Surface Laptop 5, finally adding 12th-generation processors to its lineup and making some of the best Surface PCs yet. Just like previous iterations, the Surface Laptop 5 is a high-end laptop with a premium design, but it also has some pretty serious competition already on the market. If you're looking at premium laptops, you've most likely come across the HP Spectre x360, which is one of the best HP laptops out there. We're going to be comparing it to the Surface Laptop 5 to help you choose the right one for you.

There are some pretty big differences between these two devices, starting with the fact that the Surface Laptop 5 is a standard clamshell laptop, while the HP Spectre x360 is a convertible, which already gives it an advantage in terms of versatility. The two laptops also come in different sizes, but there's more to it than that. Let's take a closer look.

Surface Laptop 5 vs HP Spectre x360: Specs

Surface Laptop 5 HP Spectre x360 Operating system Windows 11 Home (Consumer)

Windows 11/10 Pro (Business) Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro CPU 13.5-inch Consumer 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads) 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads) Business 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1245U (up to 4.4GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads) 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1265U (up to 4.8GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads)

15-inch: Consumer 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads) Business 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1265U (up to 4.8GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Spectre x360 13.5 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads) 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Spectre x360 16 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P (up to 4.7GHz, 12 cores, 16 threads) 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H (up to 4.7GHz, 14 cores, 20 threads)

Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Spectre x360 13.5 Intel Iris Xe graphics

Spectre x360 16 Integrated: Intel Iris Xe graphics Discrete (Core i7-1260P models only): Intel Arc A370M (4GB)

Display 13.5-inch 13.5-inch PixelSense display, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2256 x 1504, 201 PPI, touch Dolby Vision IQ

15-inch 15-inch PixelSense display, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2496 x 1664, 201 PPI, touch Dolby Vision IQ

​​​​​​​ Spectre x360 13.5 ​​​​​​​ 13.5-inch IPS, 3:2 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1280, 170 PPI, touch 13.5-inch IPS, 3:2 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1280, 170 PPI, 1000 nits, HP Sure View Reflect, touch 13.5-inch OLED, 3:2 aspect ratio, 3000 x 2000, 267 PPI, 400 nits (SDR), touch

Spectre x360 16 ​​​​​​​ 16-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3072 x 1920, 226 PPI, 400 nits, touch Optional anti-reflection coating 16-inch OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3840 x 2400, 283 PPI, anti-reflection, 400 nits, touch

Storage 256GB

512GB

1TB SSD 512GB

1TB SSD

2TB SSD RAM 8GB LPDDR5x

16GB LPDDR5x

32GB LPDDR5x 8GB LPDDR4x (13.5-inch only)

16GB LPDDR4x

32GB LPDDR4x Battery 13.5-inch: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage (actual capacity unspecified)

Up to 19 hours of typical device usage (actual capacity unspecified) 15-inch: Up to 18 hours of typical device usage (actual capacity unspecified) HP Spectre x360 13.5: 66Wh

66Wh Intel Core i7 models: 83Wh Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 (Type-C) port

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack

Surface Connect port 2 x Thunderbolt 4/ USB4 Type-C port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port

microSD card reader

3.5mm headphone jack

Spectre x360 16 only: 1 x HDMI Audio Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos

Dual far-field Studio Mics Spectre x360 13.5 ​​​​​​​ Dual stereo speakers, audio by Bang & Olufsen Dual array microphones

Spectre x360 16 ​​​​​​​ Quad stereo speakers, audio by Bang & Olufsen Dual array microphones

Camera Front-facing 720p HD camera 5MP front-facing camera with 1080p video, temporal noise reduction, auto framing Windows Hello IR webcam IR webcam

Fingerprint reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.1 Spectre x360 13.5 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 + Bluetooth 5.3 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 + Bluetooth 5.3

Spectre x360 16 ​​​​​​​ Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 + Bluetooth 5.2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 + Bluetooth 5.2

Color 13.5-inch Platinum with Alcantara Matte Black (metal) Sage (metal) Sandstone (metal)

15-inch Platinum (metal) Matte Black (metal)

Natural Silver (13.5-inch only)

Nightfall Black

Nocturne Blue Size (WxDxH) 13.5-inch: 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches)

308 x 223 x 14.5 mm (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches) 15-inch: 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm (13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58 inches) Spectre x360 13.5: 297.94 x 220.47 x 17 mm (11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches)

297.94 x 220.47 x 17 mm (11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches) Spectre x360 16: 357.89 x 245.34 x 19.81 mm (14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches) Weight 13.5-inch (Alcantara): 2.8 lbs (1.272 kg) 13.5-inch (metal): 2.86 lbs (1.297 kg) 15-inch: 3.44 lbs (1.56 kg) Spectre x360 13.5: 3.01 lbs (1.37 kg) Spectre x360 16: 4.45 lbs (2.02kg) Starting price $999.99 (13.5-inch) $1,299.99 (15-inch) $1,249.99 (Spectre x360 13.5) $1,649.99 (Spectre x360 16)

Performance: The Surface Laptop 5 is the same in both sizes

Starting with performance, at first glance, the Surface Laptop 5 and the HP Spectre x360 may seem similar, particularly when you look at the 13.5-inch model of the Spectre x360.All of these come with 12th-generation U-series processors with a 15W TDP, with up to 10 cores and 12 threads, plus boost speeds up to 4.7GHz. They're all going to be very much on par with each other. However, the HP Spectre x360 16 comes with either P-series or H-series processors, which have a higher TDP of either 28W or 45W, along with higher core and thread counts. That means you can expect significantly better performance from the HP Spectre x360 16, especially for more demanding workloads like creative work.

Intel Core i7-1255U Surface Laptop 5 Intel Core i7-1260P Acer Swift 3 Intel Core i7-12700H Alienware x15 R2 Geekbench 5 (single-core / multi-core) 1,662 / 8,711 1,661 / 9,351 1,768 / 13,200 Cinebench R23 (single-core / multi-core) 1,576 / 8,214 1,729 / 9,594 1,776 / 16,182

The benchmarks above are taken from laptops with similar processors, though it's worth remembering that the cooling solution in each laptop can also affect performance, so these aren't the numbers you'll necessarily see on the HP Sectre x360 16. Still, these results show the potential of the P- and H-series processors, which can really come in handy if your workloads involve video editing or other CPU-intensive tasks.

The HP Spectre x360 16 has the option for a discrete Intel Arc A370M GPU.

There's something else to consider here, and that's the GPU. All models of the Surface Laptop 5, as well as the HP Spectre x360 13.5 have integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. However, the HP Spectre x360 16 has the option for a discrete Intel Arc A370M GPU when paired with the Intel Core i7-1260P processor. For tasks that require faster GPU performance - such as gaming and video encoding - that's a big benefit. You should be able to play many more games on this model of the Spectre x360 16, plus the GPU also supports AV1 encoding and decoding so rendering high-quality video should be significantly faster.

The flip side to performance is usually battery life, because these powerful components are also going to be drawing more power from the laptop's battery. The HP Spectre x360 16 does have a larger battery to compensate for that, but it's fair to expect battery to be a bit better on the models with 15W processors due to how little power they use. The discrete GPU also uses more power, so that will also affect how long the battery lasts.

In terms of RAM, the two laptops have similar configurations, going up to a maximum of 32GB, though it's worth mentioning the Spectre x360 16 starts with 16GB, so it gives you a bit more by default for its starting price. As for storage, the HP Spectre x360 gives you up to 2TB, double what the Surface Laptop 5 offers. Plus, the base model of the SPectre x360 comes with a 512GB SSD, which is also double the starting point for the Surface Laptop 5.

Display and webcam: The screens are all great, but HP's webcam is way better

Moving on to the display, there's a lot to consider here, but the bottom line is that these are all great. The Surface Laptop 5 only offers one configuration for each size, so the 13.5-inch panel has a 2256 x 1504 panel and the 15-inch model comes in at 2496 x 1664, both resulting in a pixel density of 201DPI, which is quite good. These are all IPS panel, so there's no OLED option here. Both displays also support touch and pen input, though the laptop can't be used as a tablet.

On the other hand, HP has a few configuration options. The Spectre x360 13.5 comes with a lower resolution IPS panel by default, at 1920 x 1280, and you have the option to add a privacy screen to it to protect sensitive information in public settings. You can also upgrade to a 3K2K (3000 x 2000) OLED panel, which is not only much sharper but also has benefits like true blacks and more vivid colors thanks to the OLED technology.

As for the HP Spectre x360 16, it has the largest display of the bunch, and it's also the only one to have a 16:10 aspect ratio instead of 3:2. The base model comes in a resolution of 3072 x 1920 and it's an IPS panel, so it's sharper than the Surface Laptop 5 by default, But if you want even better quality, you can also get the Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) OLED display, which is sharper and has the same benefits you'd expect from OLED. Both models of the Spectre x360 also support touch and pen input, and they're convertibles, meaning you can use them in tablet mode too.

All of these display options look great, though if you have money to spend, the HP SPectre x360 can definitely offer a better experience with the OLED panel options.

Microsoft decided to stick with a 720p camera for the Surface Laptop 5

When we look above that display, however, HP pulls a massive victory with the webcam. In late 2022, Microsoft decided to stick with a 720p camera for the Surface Laptop 5, but the HP Spectre x360 comes with a 5MP sensor capable of recording 1080p video. Image quality is significantly better, but the HP laptop also has smart features like automatic tracking and lighting adjustment to improve image quality, so it's simply the best option of the two.

As for audio, the Surface Laptop 5 uses dual "Omnisonic" stereo speakers hidden under the keyboard for a solid audio experience. The HP Spectre x360 13.5 also has dual-speakers, though they fire down from the chassis, but the Spectre x360 16 has a set of quad speakers for more immersive audio, so it should offer the best media experience overall.

Design: The HP Spectre x360 looks stunning

Design-wise, the biggest thing to note with these laptops is the form factor. Of course, the HP Spectre x360 is a convertible, which means you can use it as a laptop, tablet, and in other modes like tent mode for watching movies. The Surface Laptop 5 is just a laptop, so it's less versatile in that sense.

But looks also matter, and both laptops deserve praise here. Both of these have an aluminum chassis that looks and feels premium. However, there are differences. The Surface Laptop 5 has four color options (only two in the 15-inch model), so you can get something that suits your preference a bit more.

The Surface Laptop 5 is significantly lighter and thinner than the matching size of the HP Spectre x360.

On the other hand, the HP Spectre looks a bit more unique, particularly in the NIghtfall Black variant, which uses black surfaces with bronze-colored accents all around the chassis, the hinge, and the touchpad, giving it more of a premium look. There's also a Nocturne Blue option that uses dark blue for the surfaces and light blue for the accents, and the 13.5-inch model also comes in a plain Natural Silver colorway if you don't want something that stands out.

One area where the Surface Laptop 5 easily comes out on top is portability. In both sizes, the Surface Laptop 5 is significantly lighter and thinner than the matching size of the HP Spectre x360, so it might be a better choice if you're travelling frequently or taking the laptop to school every day.

Ports and connectivity: HP gives you more options

Finally, we come around to the ports, and here, the HP Spectre x360 has a potential advantage here. The 13.5-inch model comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, along with one USB Type-A port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The 16-inch variant adds an HDMI port on top of that, so you can more easily connect to external displays.

Meanwhile, both sizes of the Surface Laptop 5 come with one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB Type-A port, a headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port, which is used for charging. You can also use Surface Connect for docking, but you get far more options with Thunderbolt, though Microsoft's proprietary connector does have a potential advantage since it's magnetic and can protect your laptop from drops if you pull on the cable.

Wireless connectivity is about the same, though HP's laptop touts support for Wi-Fi 6E while MIcrosoft doesn't mention it for the Surface Laptop 5. Both laptops also support Bluetooth, and neither one has cellular connectivity.

Surface Laptop 5 vs HP Spectre x360: Final thoughts

It's fair to say that the Surface Laptop 5, no matter the size, only really competes directly with the HP Spectre x360 13.5. THat's because Microsoft made both sizes for the exact same audience, while HP didn't. These laptops compete for the mainstream premium market, and both laptops are great in their own right. The Surface Laptop 5 is thinner and lighter (for the same size), it has a great display by default, and it comes in a few color options to choose from. It has the same processor options as HP's laptop, so performance is also similar.

On the other hand, the HP Spectre x360 13.5 has the versatility of a convertible design, it has a much better webcam, and if you're willing to invest in it, it can have a much better display with the OLED panel option. It also gives you double the storage out of the box, and the color options available stand out a bit more. It does have a higher MSRP, but those differences could easily justify it, plus HP often discounts its laptops. Which laptop you should choose depends on how much you value each of these things, but both of these are great laptops for the majority of people.

As for the HP Spectre x360 16, it's a different kind of machine. It comes with more powerful processors, an optional discrete GPU, and an even sharper display, all for a noticeably higher price tag. It's also significantly heavier than the Surface Laptop 5. It's not a laptop for everyone, and it's more so meant for creative professionals or people that just need that extra power for specific workloads. Not everyone needs that kind of power, but if you do, then it's easily the way to go.

Regardless of your choice, you can buy the laptops using the links below. You can also check out the best laptops in general if you don't think these are for you.

