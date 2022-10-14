Surface Laptop 5 vs Surface Laptop 4: What changed, and what didn’t

Microsoft recently introduced the Surface Laptop 5, the latest in its lineup of premium laptops. Prior to being revealed, hopes were high for it, with rumors of a 120Hz display, a Full HD webcam, and Thunderbolt 4 support. However, most of the improvements we had hoped for didn’t come to fruition, and there were some unexpected changes, like the lack of AMD processors as an option.

As a successor to the Surface Laptop 4, it still packs some improvements over the previous model, but it may not include everything you expected. Let’s take a look at what’s actually changed in the Surface Laptop 5 and see how it improves upon the Surface Laptop 4, and how it doesn’t.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Surface Laptop 5 vs Surface Laptop 4: Specs

Surface Laptop 5 Surface Laptop 4 Operating system Windows 11 Home (Consumer)

Windows 11/10 Pro (Business) Windows 11/10 Home (Consumer)

Windows 11/10 Pro (Business) CPU 13.5-inch Consumer 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads) 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads) Business 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1245U (up to 4.4GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads) 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1265U (up to 4.8GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads)

15-inch: Consumer 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads) Business 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1265U (up to 4.8GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads)

13.5-inch Consumer: Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.2GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads) Business: Intel Core i5-1145G7 (up to 4.2GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads) Intel Core i7-1185G7 (up to 4.9GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads) AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Microsoft Surface Edition (up to 4GHz, 6 cores, 12 threads)

15-inch Intel Core i7-1185G7 (up to 4.9GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads) AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Microsoft Surface Edition (up to 4.4GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads)

Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Intel models Intel Iris Xe graphics

AMD models AMD Radeon Graphics

Display 13.5-inch 13.5-inch PixelSense display, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2256 x 1504, 201 PPI, touch Dolby Vision IQ

15-inch 15-inch PixelSense display, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2496 x 1664, 201 PPI, touch Dolby Vision IQ

13.5-inch 13.5-inch PixelSense display, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2256 x 1504, 201 PPI, touch

15-inch 15-inch PixelSense display, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2496 x 1664, 201 PPI, touch

Storage 256GB

512GB

1TB SSD 256GB

512GB

1TB SSD RAM 8GB LPDDR5x

16GB LPDDR5x

32GB LPDDR5x 8GB LPDDR4x

16GB LPDDR4x

32GB LPDDR4x Battery 13.5-inch: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage

Up to 19 hours of typical device usage 15-inch: Up to 18 hours of typical device usage 13.5-inch AMD: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage Intel: Up to 17 hours of typical device usage

15-inch AMD: Up to 17.5 hours of typical device usage Intel: Up to 16.5 hours of typical device usage

Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 (Type-C) port

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack

Surface Connect port 1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB Type-A

Surface Connect port

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos

Dual far-field Studio Mics Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos

Dual far-field Studio Mics Camera Front-facing 720p HD camera Front-facing 720p HD camera Windows Hello IR webcam IR webcam Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.0 Color 13.5-inch Platinum with Alcantara Matte Black (metal) Sage (metal) Sandstone (metal)

15-inch Platinum (metal) Matte Black (metal)

13.5-inch Platinum with Alcantara Ice Blue with Alcantara Matte Black (metal) Sandstone (metal)

15-inch Platinum (metal) Matte Black (metal)

Size (WxDxH) 13.5-inch: 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches)

308 x 223 x 14.5 mm (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches) 15-inch: 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm (13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58 inches) 13.5-inch: 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches)

308 x 223 x 14.5 mm (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches) 15-inch: 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm (13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58 inches) Weight 13.5-inch (Alcantara): 2.8 pounds (1.272 kg)

13.5-inch (metal): 2.86 pounds (1.297 kg)

15-inch: 3.44 pounds (1.56 kg) 13.5-inch (Alcantara): 2.79 pounds (1.265 kg)

13.5-inch (metal): 2.84 pounds (1.288 kg)

15-inch: 3.4 pounds (1.542 kg) Starting price $999.99 $899.99

Performance: Intel gets a big upgrade, AMD is gone

The biggest changes from the Surface Laptop 4 to the Laptop 5 are on the inside. For one thing, AMD processors are gone from the equation, which some might be upset at. Realistically, Microsoft always used outdated AMD processors compared to the Intel counterparts, so odds are you would buy the Intel model anyway.

On the Intel side, however, we got a big upgrade, going from 11th-generation processors to 12th-generation models. These new processors have a hybrid architecture with both performance cores and efficient cores, which results in a big increase in core count and performance, but should also yield better battery life. Here’s how the new processors compare, generally speaking, to the previous iteration.

Intel Core i7-1255U

(see test) Intel Core i7-1185G7

(average) AMD Ryzen 7 4980U

(see test) Intel Core i5-1235U

(see test) Intel Core i5-1135G7

(average) AMD Ryzen 5 4680U

(see test) Geekbench 5 (single/multi-core) 1,682 / 7,534 1,396 / 4,837 1,164 / 6,191 1,602 / 5,819 1,240 / 4,164 1,045 / 5,432

Aside from the CPU, the changes are relatively small.

While some of these scores are pulled from specific tests and not necessarily indicative of performance on the Surface Laptop 4 and 5, you’ll still get a general idea of where performance is at. You can see that the increase in cores allowed for multi-core performance that outclasses even the AMD models, on top of offering much faster single-core performance than all the processors in the previous model. Despite that, Microsoft touts improved battery life across the board, matching or beating the AMD models in the previous generation.

Aside from the CPU, the changes are relatively small. The integrated GPU hasn’t changed significantly, and the new model also has the same RAM and storage options. However, this time it’s using LPDDR5x RAM instead of LPDDR4x, which is faster but has higher latency. Real-life performance isn’t that different, at least until apps start being more optimized for DDR5 memory.

Design, ports, and display: The Surface Laptop 5 gets Thunderbolt 4

We typically have multiple sections to break down these areas in detail, but Microsoft has changed so little between these two laptops that we can summarize it all here. In terms of design, the Surface Laptop 5 changes almost nothing compared to its predecessor. Aside from extremely minute differences in size and weight, the two laptops are identical.

There is, however, one new color for the 13.5-inch model, called Sage. We first saw this color in the Surface Laptop Go 2 earlier this year, and it’s now replacing the Ice Blue model we got with the Surface Laptop 4. This new color also comes with an all-metal finish instead of the Alcantara cover for the palm rest. That means only the Platinum 13.5-inch model still has Alcantara.

Physically, the ports on the Surface Laptop 5 are also identical to the Surface Laptop 4. There’s one USB Type-C port, one USB Type-A, a Surface Connect port, and a headphone jack. The difference is that now, that USB Type-C port has Thunderbolt 4, so you can use a Thunderbolt docking station or even an external GPU if you want to use your laptop for gaming when you’re at home. With this change, all the premium Surface PCs now have Thunderbolt 4.

Finally, in terms of the display, almost everything is unchanged. The size, resolution, and refresh rate are all the same. We had been hoping for an upgrade to a 120Hz panel, but the Surface Laptop 5 still has a 60Hz refresh rate. The new model does now support Dolby Vision IQ, which is a feature that can help adapt HDR content based on the brightness of your environment so that you can get as good of an experience in the dark or under bright lighting.

Similarly, the webcam hasn’t changed, either. It’s still a 720p HD camera, though Microsoft says you can expect “enhanced camera experiences” with automatic exposure adjustments to adapt to different lighting environments.

Pricing and final thoughts

The last thing to talk about is the price, which hasn’t changed all that much, but it has been simplified. Because there are only Intel models now, there are fewer options, and the starting price is now $999.99. This is $100 higher than before, but in previous iterations, the base model only had 128GB of storage and used AMD processors. The new base model includes 256GB by default, so it’s about the same as with previous iterations, but now with Intel processors.

With that in mind, the Surface Laptop 5 is still a welcome upgrade, and if you’re buying a laptop now, you should go for the newer one unless you find a really good deal on the Surface Laptop 4. Not much else has changed, but the faster performance and Thunderbolt 4 support should be enough to justify buying the new model. If you already have the Surface Laptop 4, you’ll probably be just fine for a couple more years — there’s nothing earth-shattering about the new model.

If you want to check out these laptops for yourself, you can use the links below. While we’d definitely recommend getting the Surface Laptop 5 instead, you might be able to get a good discount that makes the Laptop 4 a bit more appealing. If neither of them feels right to you, there are plenty of other great laptops overall you might want to check out.