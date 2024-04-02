Surface Laptop 6 for Business With up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H, up to a massive 64GB of RAM, and a new display with an anti-reflective coating, the Surface Laptop 6 for Business is an excellent choice of work computer that conveniently starts off at just $1199, making it an affordable option. Pros H-series Core Ultra chips Affordable pricepoint 13-inch and 15-inch models Cons Basic display Uninspired design $1199 at Microsoft

If you're looking for a great laptop to get some work done with, ThinkPad machines are excellent choices but so are Surface computers. These reputable brands are popular picks in the laptop world for good reason, especially the new Surface Laptop 6 for Business as well as Lenovo's impressive ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. So, how do you decide?

Luckily, you don't have to do it on your own, because we're here to help with the ultimate comparison between the Surface Laptop 6 for Business and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12.

Price, availability, and specs

Different machines, different prices

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 6 for Business launches April 9th, and you can pre-order it now. Pricing kicks off at $1199, but it will naturally go above that depending on your configuration. For colors, you can choose between Platinum and Black.

You can pick up Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 from a variety of retailers, and prices go as low as $1800. However, depending on your chosen configuration, you can quickly spend much, much more than that. Color-wise, you're getting Eclipse Black.



Surface Laptop 6 for Business Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135H, Core Ultra 7 165H Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165U GPU Intel Arc Intel Arc (integrated) Display (Size, Resolution) 13.5 or 15 inches, 2256x1504 or 2496x1664, IPS, anti-glare, 400 nits or OLED, 400 nits Display type LCD, anti-reflective, 1300:1 contrast ratio 14-inch 120Hz 2.8K or 14-inch 60Hz 1920x1200 RAM 8GB LPDDR5, 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB LPDDR5x Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen 4 SSD Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 47WHr 57Wh Ports 1 Thunderbolt (2 TB4 in the 15-inch model), USB 3.1 Type-A, Surface Connect, optional Smart Card reader Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Operating System Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Windows 11 Dimensions 13.5-inch: 308x223x16.7mm, 15-inch: 340x244x16.9mm 12.31 x 8.45 x 0.59 inches (312.8mm x 214.75mm x 14.96mm) Weight 13.5-inch: 1.38kg, 15-inch: 1.68kg From 2.42 pounds (1.09kg) Speakers Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Black Black

Design and display

Similar design, different display

Big picture, these laptops are pretty similar. They both have traditional clamshell setups, and they're both sleek, minimalist machines without a ton of branding. The ThinkPad is a tad more angular and the Surface a tad softer, and the ThinkPad sports its traditional TrackPoint center button, while the Surface also has slightly thicker bezels.

The 14-inch ThinkPad is pretty similarly sized to the 13-inch Surface Laptop 6, while as you'd expect, the 15-inch Surface is a bit larger than the ThinkPad. However, the ThinkPad is the lighter computer, even compared with the 13-inch Surface. Although, versus the 15-inch Surface, the ThinkPad isn't necessarily night-and-day more lightweight, coming in at 1.09kg versus 1.68kg.

With the display, the Surface has a 13.5-inch 60Hz 2256x1504 LCD panel or a 15-inch 60Hz 2496x1664 LCD panel, which is not particularly impressive. The ThinkPad, on the other hand, sports a 14-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED panel or a 14-inch 60Hz 1920x1200 IPS panel. In terms of panel tech, resolution, and refresh rate, the OLED option on the ThinkPad beats out the Surface.

When it comes to webcams, the Surface has a 1080p cam, while the ThinkPad has a 1080p webcam option as well as an 8MP option. If you opt for the 8MP cam on the ThinkPad, you'll enjoy significantly better quality than what's on the Surface, but the Surface won't have trouble with Zoom meetings and video calls, even if it won't offer top-notch picture quality.

All in all, both machines are well-designed and feel premium, but the ThinkPad takes the win with a more beautiful, more responsive display and an option for a much better webcam.

Hardware and performance

Core Ultra chips but not the same models

Both have integrated graphics and Intel Core Ultra chips, but that's where the overlap ends.

The Surface can support up to 64GB of RAM, while the ThinkPad caps out at 32GB, but the biggest difference comes down to CPU. Although both have Intel Core Ultra chips, the Surface has up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H and the ThinkPad goes up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U. These may sound very similar, but there are some important differences.

The 165U has 12 cores, 14 total threads, and a boost clock of 4.9GHz, while the 165H has 16 cores, 22 total threads, and a boost clock of 5GHz. The 165H also has more GPU cores and a faster overall GPU clock, too. Integrated graphics aren't the best, and the performance differential in general between the 165U and 165H isn't staggering, but the 165H is meaningfully more powerful.

We're anticipating the ThinkPad will receive support for H-series chips and 64GB RAM capacity, but in the here and now, that hasn't happened yet. Make sure to keep an eye out for those new configurations if interested, though.

Though the Surface may have the more powerful chip and support for more RAM, the ThinkPad is still a capable machine that can handle word processing, web browsing, attending meetings, and all sorts of everyday tasks, just like the Surface. Neither of these laptops are that powerful, so you'll definitely struggle if you're trying to do some hardcore gaming or video editing on either.

Nonetheless, the Surface has the better performance.

Battery life

The ThinkPad impresses

We haven't reviewed the Surface Laptop 6 just yet, so we don't have battery life numbers. But there are some things to keep in mind.

With the ThinkPad, we did get a chance for a review, and we were able to routinely use our Carbon X1 for a full day of work without needing to charge. However, considering that the Surface can have a 28W chip vs a 15W chip, and it has a 47Whr battery vs the ThinkPad's 57Whr battery, it's likely that the Surface won't perform as well as the ThinkPad when it comes to battery life.

This isn't to say the Surface will have bad battery life, and you'll want to stay tuned for our official review, but if you're looking for the best of two, that honor goes to the ThinkPad.

Surface Laptop 6 for Business vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: Which should you buy?

More power or a better display

In general, there are good reasons to opt for either one of these laptops. The ThinkPad has a 120Hz OLED display, excellent battery life, and historically impressive reliability, while the Surface has a more performant chip, it can support more memory, and it's more affordable.

Altogether, though, a great business laptop doesn't need to have the most capable hardware, so our overall top pick is the ThinkPad. Nonetheless, if you're looking to save money or would rather some extra performance instead of a nicer display, the Surface is a great pick, too.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 has everything you could want out of a business laptop with a powerful Core Ultra chip, up to 32GB of RAM, and an impressive 120Hz OLED display. If you've got the budget for it, it'll be tough to be disappointed by this computer.

On the other hand, the Surface Laptop 6 for Business packs in performant H-series Core Ultra chips and up to a meaty 64GB of memory, while its introductory prices are quite affordable, making it a machine that's still overall worth considering.