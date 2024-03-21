It's been a year and a half since Microsoft released the Surface Laptop 5, but we finally have a successor... kind of. The Surface laptop 6 for Business, as the branding suggests, is a business-oriented version of Microsoft's flagship laptop, but right now, it's also the only version, as a consumer model is only expected later in the year.

Regardless, the Surface Laptop 6 is a major upgrade to one of the best laptops in town. While it may look the same, it offers some big improvements to performance, plus some brand-new features and long-overdue upgrades.

Pricing and availability

The Surface Laptop 6 was formally unveiled on March 21, 2024, and it became available for pre-order that same day, alongside the Surface Pro 10 for Business. The laptop will begin shipping on April 9. As per usual, it will come in both 13.5- and 15-inch models, with the smaller version starting at $1,199, while the larger model starts at $1,399. This is a $100 increase from previous models.

Since these are business-oriented devices, you'll likely only find them at Microsoft for now, and you shouldn't expect to see them at retailers like Best Buy or Amazon. Business-to-business sales partners may have the Surface Laptop 6 available in the near future, though. These models also ship with Windows 11 Pro.

Surface Laptop 6 for Business specs

Surface Laptop 6 for Business CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135H, Core Ultra 7 165H GPU Intel Arc Display type LCD, anti-reflective, 1300:1 contrast ratio Display (Size, Resolution) 13.5 or 15 inches, 2256x1504 or 2496x1664, RAM 8GB LPDDR5, 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen 4 SSD Battery 47WHr Charge speed 45W Ports 1 Thunderbolt (2 TB4 in the 15-inch model), USB 3.1 Type-A, Surface Connect, optional Smart Card reader Operating System Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Webcam 1080p Surface Studio Camera Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Laptop Dimensions 13.5-inch: 308x223x16.7mm, 15-inch: 340x244x16.9mm Weight 13.5-inch: 1.38kg, 15-inch: 1.68kg Speakers Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Black Pen compatibility Microsoft Pen Protocol Price 13.5-inch: Starts at $1,199, 15-inch: Starts at $1,399

What configurations does the Surface Laptop 6 for Business come in?

Here's a breakdown of all the configurations available for the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, along with their respective price:

Size Processor RAM Storage Colors Price 13.5-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 135H 8GB 256GB Platinum $1,199 13.5-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 135H 16GB 256GB Platinum, Black $1,499 13.5-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 135H 16GB 512GB Platinum, Black $1,599 13.5-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 135H 32GB 256GB Platinum, Black $1,799 13.5-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 135H 32GB 512GB Platinum, Black $1,999 13.5-inch Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 16GB 256GB Platinum, Black $1,699 13.5-inch Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 16GB 512GB Platinum, Black $1,799 13.5-inch Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 32GB 256GB Platinum, Black $1,999 13.5-inch Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 32GB 512GB Platinum, Black $2,199 13.5-inch Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 32GB 1TB Platinum, Black $2,399 13.5-inch Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 64GB 1TB Platinum, Black $2,799 15-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 135H 8GB 256GB Platinum, Black $1,399 15-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 135H 16GB 256GB Platinum, Black $1,699 15-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 135H 16GB 512GB Platinum, Black $1,799* 15-inch Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 16GB 256GB Platinum, Black $1,899* 15-inch Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 16GB 512GB Platinum, Black $1,999* 15-inch Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 32GB 512GB Platinum, Black $2,399* 15-inch Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 32GB 1TB Platinum, Black $2,599 15-inch Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 64GB 1TB Platinum, Black $2,999

Models marked with an asterisk (*) are available with an optional Smart Card reader, which costs an extra $50.

What's new in the Surface Laptop 6 for Business?

At first glance, the Surface Laptop 6 for Business looks very similar to its predecessor, but it actually has some notable changes, both under the hood and on the outside.

Double the performance

Source: Intel

First off, the Surface laptop6 for Business gets a huge uplift in performance. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (coming from 12th-generation Intel models), Microsoft promises up to twice the performance, which is no joke. This is not only because these processors are two generations newer, but also because Microsoft is now using Intel's H-series processors, rather than the U-series, going from 10 cores and 12 threads to a whopping 16 cores and 22 threads.

This upgrade also means you now get integrated Intel Arc graphics, promising double the performance of the previous model and making some light gaming actually possible. Plus, these new processors also come with Intel AI Boost, Intel's integrated NPU that can power on-device AI workloads like Windows Studio Effects. Speaking of AI, the Surface laptop 6 also has the option for a Copilot key, if you want quick access to AI capabilities.

New camera, new screen (coating)

Microsoft has also upgraded two important aspects of the Surface Laptop6 for Business. First off, the company has finally had the common sense to upgrade the webcam from its measly 720p sensor to a 1080p Studio Camera, so you should look much sharper and clearer in your video calls and meetings. Thanks to the built-in NPU, the camera also supports Windows Studio Effects.

On top of that, Microsoft has also added a new anti-reflective coating to the display on the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. Surface PCs have historically had extremely reflective screens that make it hard to see content in bright daylight, so this upgrade was long overdue.

All-metal design and some new ports

Finally, the Surface Laptop 6 also comes with a couple of changes to the design. First off, there are no longer any models with an Alcantara fabric cover on the base of the laptop. Both the Platinum and Black models are all metal, making the design a bit more streamlined. There are also no other color options available besides these two.

On the plus side, the 15-inch model of the Surface Laptop 6 for Business has some upgrades in terms of ports. The larger model now comes with one extra USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4, a significant improvement to overall connectivity. And, since businesses often use Smart Cards, certain configurations can also be equipped with a Smart Card reader for an additional cost.

Where can I buy the Surface Laptop 6 for Business

Microsoft typically sells its business laptops on its own website, and this will likely be the easiest place to find it, especially if you just want to buy one of these devices for yourself. In the future, you might find it at sellers like CDW, which specializes in selling to businesses. You'll want to go through your usual buying channels to find out if they have models available.

If you want the standard Surface Laptop 6 for consumers, you'll have to wait a bit longer. We're expecting that model to be announced on May 20, and it will exclusively feature Qualcomm processors, based on what we've heard.