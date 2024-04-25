Key Takeaways Snapdragon X Elite in Surface Laptop 6 delivers competitive performance, rivaling new MacBook Pro M3 Pro chip.

Recent benchmark leak reveals impressive Geekbench scores for Surface Laptop 6's Snapdragon X Elite processor.

Microsoft's Surface range may soon overtake Apple if Snapdragon X Elite benchmarks hold true, benefiting consumers.

In the past few weeks, we've been really excited for the new Snapdragon X processor. This Qualcomm-based chip first appeared in a Lenovo laptop, and a leak then confirmed that the Snapdragon X Plus will appear within Surface Pro 10. Now, a recent benchmark leak has revealed that the Surface Laptop 6 will feature Snapdragon X Elite chips, and if the results are to be believed, it seems it will be a serious contender for MacBooks in terms of performance.

The Surface Laptop 6's Snapdragon X Elite leak reveals a powerhouse

As spotted by Windows Central, a recent benchmark leak showed off what the Surface Laptop 6 can manage. It's currently going under the codename "OEMBR," and a test using that exact name has appeared on Geekbench. Microsoft has implemented anti-leak technologies, so we can't say for certain what the chip is; however, given what we've seen from leaks in the past, it's all but guaranteed to be the Snapdragon X Elite under the hood.

So, how does it fare against the competition? The benchmarking tool gave the processor a score of 2714 for single-core performance and 14078 for multi-core. Those are some seriously good scores if you're not savvy with Geekbench's scoring system. In fact, as Windows Central notes, these scores are catching up with the M3 Pro chip in the new MacBook Pro, which scored 3084 and 14017 respectively.

Microsoft raises its game to contend with Apple

If these benchmarks turn out to be true, then Apple has an issue on its hands. Microsoft has now find a way to trade blows with it in raw performance, and if Apple doesn't adapt quickly, it may find its devices overtaken by the Surface range. Fortunately, it's good news for us consumers, as anyone hoping that the Snapdragon X Elite will be a banger will be delighted to hear that the chip achieves what they've always wanted from a Windows machine.