The Surface Laptop 5 felt like a very iterative upgrade, but there's room for the Surface Laptop 6 to be very exciting. Here's how it can be done.

The Surface Laptop 5 may be very recent, but it doesn't necessarily feel like it. Outside of upgrading the internal specs, Microsoft has kept the laptop mostly the same as the previous iteration, and the overall design is still basically the same as the original Surface Laptop all the way back in 2017. It's about time Microsoft made the Surface Laptop family exciting again, and we have some ideas as to how the Surface Laptop 6 can be the device that does it.

We're probably still quite a ways off from the release of the Surface Laptop 6 and other devices like the Surface Pro 10, but even now, there are a few things we want to see, and it's frankly baffling that some of these changes didn't happen with the Surface Laptop 5. With that being said, let's get right into our suggestions.

Parity with other premium Surface devices

The most baffling thing about the Surface Laptop 5 is that Microsoft decided not to adopt things that it's been using in other premium Surface devices for a while now. The Surface Laptop family has always had lower-resolution screens compared to the Surface Pro, for example, but that's understandable because you're essentially expected to have the display further from you when using a laptop compared to a tablet. Microsoft stuck with that mentality with the Surface Laptop Studio last year, and the screen resolution is just fine as it is.

However, there are other aspects that Microsoft should have upgraded and didn't. For example, both the Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8 (and now Pro 9) have a 120Hz display that looks much smoother, and there's no reason why the Surface Laptop 5 should have been left out - but it was, and I hope to see that rectified with the next iteration.

The Surface Laptop series also usually has a 720p webcam, while the Surface Pro — and even the Surface Go — series has a 5MP camera with 1080p video. Until 2021, that might have been fine because laptop webcams weren't used all that frequently by most people. But with the Surface Laptop Studio, Microsoft did use a 1080p camera, so the company clearly realized there was a paradigm shift due to the increasing adoption of remote work. Yet, one year later, the Surface Laptop 5 still has a 720p camera despite its premium price tag. It's high time for that to change. - João Carrasqueira.

We talked about the 120Hz screen and 5MP webcam? Good. -Rich Woods

Give me my colors back

I was sitting in the room in NYC when Microsoft announced the original Surface Laptop. At the time, Surface was known for defining new form factors, and it was a little confusing that Microsoft would make a regular old laptop. But one thing was for sure; it was a beautiful laptop.

Made out of aluminum, it came in Platinum, Graphite Gold, Cobalt Blue, and Burgundy. Platinum is the silver that Surface is known for, so that never went anywhere, but the rest of the colors don't exist anymore. With the Surface Laptop 2, Graphite Gold was replaced by Black. With Laptop 3, Burgundy, the hero color for the original model, was replaced by Sandstone. For Laptop 4, Cobalt Blue was replaced by Ice Blue. And then with the Surface Laptop 5, Ice Blue was replaced by Sage.

Now, the lineup consists of Platinum, Black, Sandstone, and Sage. The trend is clear. Microsoft left behind the bold colors of its past in favor of more subtle ones. I don't like it. Microsoft should bring back bold colors. Take a look at Dell's XPS 13 in Umber, or HP's Spectre x360 in Poseidon Blue. Bold colors work. You can still have Platinum and Black for the boring people. -Rich Woods

Make the 15-inch model better

Microsoft introduced a 15-inch version of the Surface Laptop with the third generation of the product, but it feels like it's still somewhat held back by the 13.5-inch variant. For example, Microsoft advertises shorter battery life for the 15-inch variants of the Surface Laptop 5, which seems to indicate the battery itself is probably the same size, and it's being drained faster by the bigger display. It would make more sense for Microsoft to take advantage of that larger size to make for a larger battery so that battery life is on par or better than the smaller model.

There's more to it than that, too. The port setup on the Surface Laptop 5 is acceptable for a 13-inch laptop, but for a 15-inch model, it feels somewhat weak. Again, the extra space on the chassis could very well make room for ports. You could even argue Microsoft could use more powerful Intel P-series processors inside the 15-inch model, though that's less likely to happen if the intention is to keep a sense of parity between the two sizes. - João Carrasqueira

5G

One thing Microsoft lacks that its competitors offer is a variety of configuration options. Surface Laptop only offers a handful of SKUs based on CPU, RAM, and storage. Other companies offer things like different display panels, webcam options, and even cellular connectivity. Yes, the Surface Laptop 6 should have cellular connectivity.

Surface Pro 9 with 5G

Laptop OEMs have this backward mentality when it comes to cellular connectivity. For some reason, Microsoft thinks that it makes total sense to put cellular in a Surface Pro tablet, maybe because iPads offer it, and never thinks it makes sense to put it in a laptop. Unlike most companies, Microsoft sells the same product in both consumer and business SKUs, so if you consider 5G to be a business feature, that counts here as well.

HP puts 5G in both consumer and business laptops, and Lenovo and Dell put 5G in their commercial laptops. It's about time Microsoft does the same. - Rich Woods

Slim the bezels on the screen

The obsession with small bezels in laptops might have faded a bit in 2022, but it's something that always bothers me when spending $1,000 on a device like a Surface Laptop. It is a shame to see that the Surface Laptop has bigger bezels than a Dell XPS 13, or even an HP Spectre device which fall in the same price range. Microsoft has shown that it can make displays with small bezels (just look at the Surface Pro 9) so why not port that over to the Surface Laptop 6 and perhaps give the device a bit of a redesign? The new XPS 13 can be the perfect model for how to make this happen. I'd love to see it so I can make more out of the 3:2 aspect ratio screen, and truly be productive with Surface. - Arif Bacchus

A better display

Probably the biggest complaint I've heard across the entire Surface portfolio is that the screen is just too glossy. If you use it outside, it's actually pretty challenging. This isn't a hard computer science problem to solve. If Microsoft is deciding between the pretty, glossy display and a matte anti-glare one that might not look quite as good, the answer is simple: use both.

Every other OEM has configuration options that let you pick a display panel. Picking up a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon? There are seven different display options. Microsoft tends to treat Surface like it's the mobile market, selling the same product to everyone with some internal differences. It doesn't have to be that way, nor should it. -Rich Woods

Make a Qualcomm-powered version

Windows on Arm finally went more mainstream in 2022 with the launch of the Surface Pro 9. After years of issues, Microsoft has finally gotten the software to a point where it's right for most people's needs. However, if you look at the hardware for that software, there are no major design differences between the Surface Pro 9 Intel version and Surface Pro 9 Arm-based version. If Microsoft wants people to take Arm-based computers more seriously, they might want to port an Arm-based chip into a newly redesigned Surface Laptop created just for an Arm-based chip. After all, the new Surface Laptop 5 doesn't have an AMD-version, so there's room for Microsoft to partner with another company for a fresh take on the Surface Laptop.

Qualcomm is the perfect fit. And no, I am not talking about custom Microsoft SQ processors. I want to see Qualcomm's own chips inside the Surface Laptop 6, just like how it had a part in the creation of the ThinkPad X13s. Let the creator of the chip make and have a small say in the hardware, so we can have the very best, similar to how Apple controls its own MacBook devices. - Arif Bacchus