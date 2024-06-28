Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series of chips are something that I've been waiting for for seven years, since Windows on Arm became a thing. They're finally here, with an array of 14 launch devices from seven OEMs. Leading the pack is Microsoft with its Surface Laptop 7 and Pro 11.

I instantly fell in love with the Surface Laptop 7. Surface Laptop has always been a delightful device, with an excellent keyboard and at least a passable display, along with a premium aluminum chassis.

The hardware has been refined significantly. The chassis has a smaller footprint for the first time since the Surface Laptop 3 was introduced (the 13.8-inch model is the first time it was changed since the original Surface Laptop), and it adds things like a haptic touchpad, a better webcam, and more. On the smaller one, it comes in pretty colors, like Dune and Sapphire.

But the Snapdragon X Elite is what makes it really shine, although it's not perfect. The new chip combines power and efficiency, aiming to compete with Apple Silicon MacBooks, and it seems to deliver. There are still some minor compatibility issues that I'll get into, but at least for me, most apps I use are native now, so this thing flies. I think this is the best Surface Laptop ever.

Microsoft sent us the Surface Laptop 7 for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.

Surface Laptop 7 A new era of PCs 9 / 10 The Surface Laptop 7 is the first major shakeup the lineup has received since its inception, with a brand-new design with thinner bezels, plus a new haptic touchpad. The laptop now comes in 13.8- or 15-inch models, and it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X plus chips. Pros Snapdragon X Elite is fast and efficient

Surface Laptop 7 finally feels modern

Excellent display and upgraded webcam

Game-changing battery life, under the right conditions Cons Some games don't run

Windows Subsystem for Android doesn't work

Copilot+ isn't very valuable without Recall $1000 at Best Buy (13 inches) $1300 at Best Buy (15 inches) $1000 at Microsoft

Surface Laptop 7 pricing and availability

Like almost all the Snapdragon PCs that were announced on May 20, the Surface Laptop 7 was made available on June 18. The 13.8-inch model starts at $999 while the 15-inch model starts at $1,299.

Notably, the configurations are a little wonky. The base model 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 comes with a Snapdragon X Plus, which is the mid-tier chip from Qualcomm, and it has 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. If you want a Snapdragon X Elite, that starts at $1,399, and it also comes with 512GB of storage.

For the 15-inch model, they all have the Snapdragon X Elite, specifically the X1E-80-100 SKU. The base model is $100 less than the smaller one with Snapdragon X Elite, but it only comes with 256GB of storage.

The model that Microsoft sent me for review costs $2,099, including a Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage. There's also a top-end SKU with 64GB RAM for $2,499, although that's exclusive to the Microsoft Store.

Specifications CPU Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type IPS touchscreen LCD, anti-reflective, 1400:1 contrast ratio, up to 120Hz Display (Size, Resolution) 13.8-inch, 2304x1536 or 15-inch, 2496x1664 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB Gen 4 SSD Battery 54-66Wh Ports 2x USB4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x Surface Connect Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1080p Surface Studio Camera Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Laptop Dimensions 11.85 x 8.67 x 0.69in; 15-inch: 12.96 x 9.41 x 0.72in Weight 13-inch: 2.96 pounds; 15-inch: 3.67 pounds Speakers Omnisonic speakers Colors Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, Dune Pen compatibility Microsoft Pen Protocol Price Starts at $1,000 Expand

Design

Finally, a new chassis

Close

At the launch event, I kept looking at the Surface Laptop display and thinking the products looked too small. Did they bring in some Surface Laptop Go 2 units to round up the whole portfolio? Did they quietly launch a Laptop Go 3 like they did with Surface Go 4?

No, as it turns out, Microsoft redesigned the product for the first time since the original Surface Laptop was introduced in 2017, and it redesigned the 15-inch model for the first time since the Surface Laptop 3 (the first one with a 15-inch variant) was launched in 2019. Speaking to the smaller one specifically, the screen is larger too, so you actually have a bigger display in a smaller chassis.

The Surface Laptop 7th Edition finally feels modern.

That means smaller bezels all around, which is great news. This product finally feels modern, whereas previously, the 13.5-inch model felt like you were buying a 2017 laptop. It came with thick bezels and a 720p webcam. Now, both of those things are upgraded.

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 comes in Black and Platinum, so there's nothing new there. The smaller version still comes in pretty colors, replacing Sandstone with Dune and adding Sapphire, as well as coming in the traditional Black and Platinum offerings.