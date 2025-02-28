Surface Laptop 7 $899 $1599 Save $700 One of the best laptops you can buy right now is being offered at a steep discount that knocks $700 off. Don't miss out, because this deal won't be around for long. $899 at B&H

We can't recommend the Surface Laptop enough, as it's one of the best laptops that you can buy in 2025. We reviewed the 15-inch model when it was first released, and gave it high marks for its powerful processor, excellent design, fantastic display, and plenty more. The 13-inch version features pretty much all the same perks, but just comes in a smaller package thanks to its 13.8-inch screen.

With that said, the Surface Laptop 7 is an outstanding laptop if you're looking for something new. And while it's typically priced well above $1,000 for this particular model that packs a Snapdragon X Elite chip and 1TB of internal storage space, you can now score a discount from B&H Photo Video that knocks $700 for a limited time.

What's great about the Surface Laptop 7?

So, you know a few of the reasons already why we love this laptop, so let's get down to the details of what this specific model offers. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite X chip that's paired with 16GB and 1TB of internal storage. You also get a 13.8-inch touchscreen display that offers excellent colors and contrast, along with fantastic sharpness.

When it comes to connectivity, the laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A, Surface Connect, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. In addition, the keyboard and trackpad are a pleasure to use, and the battery life is also quite good, with up to 20 hours of regular use. The laptop does come with Windows 11 Home, which provides access to Microsoft's Copilot+.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with this laptop. It offers everything you need, in a compact and sleek package. Best of all, it's now down to a fantastic price of just $800, thanks to the $700 discount. So get it now, or if you're still on the fence, check out some other great laptop recommendations.