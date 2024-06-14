Surface Laptop 7 Editor's choice The Surface Laptop 7 is a long-awaited update to Microsoft's PC lineup, featuring some exciting new changes inside and out. The exterior has been redesigned with slimmer bezels and a new touchpad. Under the hood, the Snapdragon X Plus and Elite CPUs deliver tons of horsepower and feature a neural processor that's purpose-built for the age of AI. Its attractive price point doesn't hurt its appeal, either. Pros Useful Windows AI features Great performance-to-price ratio Touch display Two size options Cons No OLED display No discrete GPU option $1000 at Best Buy (13 inches) $1300 at Best Buy (15 inches) $1000 at Microsoft

As great as MacBooks are, the fact that they run macOS makes them a non-starter for many people. The good news is that at least two laptop makers are offering up some slick mobile workstations that give even the MacBook Pro a run for its money. One of those makers is Microsoft, the company behind Windows itself, with the new Surface Laptop 7 hitting the market in May. Dell has also revamped its XPS line with the excellent new XPS 16. The Surface Laptop 7 and Dell XPS 16 are two of the most promising new releases of 2024, and either one can scratch that "MacBook itch" for Windows users looking for a premium PC. Let's compare the two and see which one comes out on top.

Price, specs, and availability

The Surface Laptop 7 and the Dell XPS 16 are both new for 2024. Microsoft revealed the Surface Laptop 7 (officially dubbed the "7th Edition") at its Copilot+ PC event in May, while the new Dell XPS models, including the XPS 16, launched in February. The Surface Laptop 7 runs on the Qualcomm Oryon Arm-based chipset, whereas the Dell XPS 16 is powered by Intel Meteor Lake.

Retail pricing for the Surface Laptop 7 starts at $1,000 for the 13-inch model and $1,300 for the 15-inch model. The Dell XPS 16 carries a starting sticker price of $1,700. Both are currently available for purchase through third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as through the official Microsoft and Dell online stores. Ordering directly from Microsoft or Dell provides the widest selection of hardware configuration options.

Surface Laptop 7 The Surface Laptop 7 is the first major shakeup the lineup has received since its inception, with a brand-new design with thinner bezels, plus a new haptic touchpad. The laptop now comes in 13.8- or 15-inch models, and it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X plus chips. CPU Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display (Size, Resolution) 13.8-inch, 2304x1536 or 15-inch, 2496x1664 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB Gen 4 SSD Battery 54-66Wh Ports 2x USB4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x Surface Connect Operating System Windows 11 Dimensions 11.85 x 8.67 x 0.69in; 15-inch: 12.96 x 9.41 x 0.72in Weight 13-inch: 2.96 pounds; 15-inch: 3.67 pounds Speakers Omnisonic speakers Colors Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, Dune Price Starts at $1,000 Display type IPS touchscreen LCD, anti-reflective, 1400:1 contrast ratio, up to 120Hz Webcam 1080p Surface Studio Camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4

Dell XPS 16 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU Intel Arc (integrated), up to Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU Display (Size, Resolution) 16.3 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, 1920x1200 (FHD) with 100% sRGB or 3840x2400 (UHD+) with 100% DCI-P3 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 99.5Wh Ports Three Thunderbolt 4, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro Dimensions 14.1x9.4x0.74 inches (358.1x240x18.7mm) Weight From 4.7 pounds (2.13kg) Speakers Quad speakers (10W total), Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Waves Nx 3D, Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Graphite Price From $1,899 Display type IPS non-touch LCD, anti-glare, 2000:1 contrast ratio, up to 120Hz (FHD+); or IPS touchscreen OLED, anti-reflective, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, up to 90Hz (UHD) Webcam 1080p camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4

Design and display

Like MacBooks, but with Windows

There are a ton of Windows laptops out there, but most aren't what you'd call "elegant." The Surface Laptop 7 and Dell XPS 16 are two notable exceptions. These slim and sleek machines are clearly cribbing some of the MacBook's style. Microsoft and Dell have shaken up their lineup for 2024, and these laptops have been redesigned beautifully.

The Surface Laptop 7 isn't a huge departure from Microsoft's design language but features slimmer bezels, a new haptic touchpad, and a slightly larger display panel on the 13-inch model.

The XPS series desperately needed an update, and Dell finally gave it a facelift for 2024. The XPS 16 is a marked departure from previous models in the family. The keyboard has been redesigned with square keys. Below the keyboard sits a borderless haptic touchpad, and above it, you'll find a set of capacitive function keys. Not all XPS fans will like these changes, but we love the new design. Whether you prefer the design of the Surface Laptop 7 or the Dell XPS 16 will likely boil down to preference, but things get more interesting with the displays.

The Dell XPS 16 sports a 16.3-inch 16:10 FHD+ IPS screen in its base configuration, which is nothing special. However, you can upgrade to an absolutely beautiful 4K OLED touchscreen. It adds about $300 to the price (when configured on the Dell website), but it's a worthwhile upgrade. In comparison, the Surface Pro 7 offers either a 13.8-inch 2304x1536 or 15-inch 2496x1664 IPS panel, both of which offer touch support. The XPS 16 OLED upgrade is excellent if you're willing to shell out around two grand, but the Surface Pro 7 has a superior display in its base configuration. For now, we'll call it even.

Winner: Tie

Hardware performance

This Snapdragon breathes fire

Under the hood, the Surface Laptop 7 features Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X chip architecture, one of the most exciting recent laptop developments. These Arm-based chips are built on a 4nm processor and feature a powerful neural processing unit (NPU) for generative AI tasks which are commanding an increasingly large presence in productivity apps. Microsoft is openly marketing the Surface Laptop 7 as an AI PC, with Copilot+ integrating numerous AI functions into the core Windows 11 experience. Some new features include real-time captioning, image and text generation, and new Windows Studio Effects. Qualcomm's AI-optimized Arm processors stand front and center in this Copilot+ initiative.

For its new XPS laptops, Dell went with Intel Core Ultra SoCs. These are highly capable chips but feature a much less powerful NPU than the Snapdragon X processors. Intel Meteor Lake's neural processing doesn't meet the requirements for Copilot+, nor does it come close. These aren't weak CPUs, but we ran a battery of tests using two variants of the Snapdragon X Elite and the Intel Ultra Core 7 155H. Both Snapdragon X Elite chips outperformed the Intel Ultra Core 7 155H in single-core and multi-core tests (sometimes by a fairly wide margin, depending on the test). Intel had better take note: Qualcomm is serious about laptop processors.

One advantage in Dell's corner is that you can opt for discrete graphics with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, RTX 4060, or RTX 4070. If you want a work machine ready for the age of AI, the Surface Laptop 7 (or another Snapdragon X-powered PC) is objectively better equipped than the Dell XPS 16. If you favor graphical horsepower, whether for gaming or creative work, the Dell XPS configured with an RTX GPU is a safer bet. Unfortunately, that'll tack on anywhere from $400 to $1,100 to the price. Given its superior price-to-performance ratio, we have to give the nod to the Surface Laptop 7 here.

Winner: Surface Laptop 7

Battery life and connectivity

The XPS offers MacBook Pro tier longevity

Dell XPS 16 (2024)

Battery life is still an open question with the Surface Laptop 7, although with the Snapdragon X it looks promising. These Qualcomm Oryon chips are built on a 4nm processor in contrast to the Intel Core Ultra's 7nm processor, which should translate to more power efficiency. However, the Surface Laptop 7 has a 54-66Wh battery (depending on size), which is considerably smaller than the 99.5Wh battery inside the Dell XPS 16. In our XPS 16 review, we compared Dell's laptop favorably to the MacBook Pro. We regularly averaged about eight hours with it, even under heavy workloads, which is fantastic for a machine of this size and power. Time will tell how the Surface Laptop 7 performs. We expect good things from the Snapdragon X family, but the XPS 16 is a tough act to beat.

The Dell XPS 16 is also a bit ahead in terms of connectivity. Both laptops offer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless, but the XPS 16 offers a better selection of ports. You get three USB-C connections with full Thunderbolt 4 support, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Surface Laptop 7 offers two USB-C ports, a USB-A port for legacy devices, and a Surface Connect port for the charger and compatible Surface accessories. Because of its Snapdragon CPU, the Surface Laptop isn't eligible for Thunderbolt 4 certification. That's not as big of a bummer as it sounds, as its USB4 support means it's still good to go for high-speed transfers and Thunderbolt 4 accessories.

Winner: Dell XPS 16

Which of these laptops is the superior MacBook alternative?

The Surface Laptop 7 and Dell XPS 16 are two of the best laptops this year. For the money, though, the Surface Laptop 7 offers more. Its Snapdragon X chips outclass Intel Meteor Lake, particularly in the burgeoning world of generative AI software. The 13-inch and 15-inch size options are also arguably more practical for most users looking for a slim, lightweight laptop, and its displays are great (not to mention touch-capable). It's an excellent Windows laptop for the money.

However, the Dell XPS 16 is no slouch, even if its Intel Core Ultra CPUs already feel outdated compared to the Snapdragon X chips. Its new design is gorgeous, especially with the 4K OLED display upgrade. It offers discrete GPU configurations that will appeal to graphic designers, video editors, and professionals who do some gaming in their off-hours. The problem is that these upgrades drive the price up quickly on a laptop that's not cheap, even in its base configuration. Still, it's worth considering if those upgrades appeal to you more than the Snapdragon's AI capabilities.