When you're on the hunt for a great laptop, it's worth checking out the best Apple machines as well as the top Surfaces. But even still, actually making a choice can be confusing, especially if you're considering Microsoft's newest Surface Laptop and Apple's most premium portable computer.

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate Surface Laptop 7 vs M3 MacBook Pro comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Big differences depending on the model

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is up for pre-order right now, and it starts shipping in June. Pricing kicks off at $1000, and it goes up depending on your model of choice. You also get a few colorways to choose from, including Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, and Dune.

Apple's M3 MacBook Pro is for sale at all your favorite retailers, and pricing for the 14-inch model starts at $1599, going up depending on your chosen configuration as well as your chosen size. As you'd expect, a fully-kitted 16-inch MacBook Pro will cost you thousands of dollars.



Surface Laptop 7 MacBook Pro M3 Max 16-inch CPU Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite M3 Max chip (16-core CPU, with 12 P-cores and 4 E-cores) GPU Qualcomm Adreno 40-core GPU Display type IPS, 60Hz, touch Mini-LED Display (Size, Resolution) 13.8-inch, 2304x1536 or 15-inch, 2496x1664 16.2-inch, 3456x2234 16:10, 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x 48GB, 64GB, 128GB (unified) Storage Up to 1TB 1TB to 8TB Battery Up to 22 hours of video playback 96Wh Ports 2x USB4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x Surface Connect USB-C (X4), HDMI, micro-SD, headphone jack, MagSafe Operating System Windows 11 macOS Sonoma Dimensions 13-inch: 301x220x17.5mm; 15-inch: 329x239x18.29mm 14.01 x9.77x0.66 inches Weight 13-inch: 2.96 pounds; 15-inch: 3.67 pounds 4.8 pounds (2.2kg) Speakers Omnisonic speakers Six-speaker system Colors Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, Dune Spacy Black, Space Grey

Design and display

Mini-LED vs IPS

In general, these are both sleek, minimalist clamshell laptops with trim bezels and soft, rounded edges. The Surface has much of the same design language as the MacBook Pro, but is a slimmer, lighter version. It's also a bit smaller than the MacBook Pro.

The Surface comes in 13-inch and 15-inch varieties, while the M3 MacBook Pro has 14-inch and 16-inch models. Naturally, as the MacBook Pro is larger than the Surface, it's quite a bit heavier too, going up to nearly five pounds when the Surface stays under four pounds.

To compare the displays, the Surface has a 60Hz IPS panel, and the MacBook Pro has a 120Hz Mini-LED panel. The MacBook is also higher resolution: its smallest display has a 3024x1964 resolution, and the 15-inch Surface has a 2496x1664 resolution. In every aspect here, the MacBook wins out. That is, of course, unless the touch screen aspect of the Surface wins your heart.

Webcam-wise, both laptops have 1080p cams, which isn't impressive but should be enough for Zoom meetings and video calls. Overall, the Surface might be thinner and lighter, but the display on the MacBook is far superior, making it our overall winner in this category.

Winner: MacBook Pro

Hardware and performance

M3 or Snapdragon X

On the inside, these two computers are very different.

The MacBook has up to an M3 Max chip, which is overkill for most users in terms of how powerful it really is. This chip makes even intense gaming and video editing a breeze on a portable computer. With 16 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores, there really aren't many laptops that can compete with an M3 Max.

The Surface, though, features Snapdragon X chips. The Snapdragon X Elite has 12 CPU cores, and it is Qualcomm's answer to Apple's M3. In fact, Qualcomm even claims that it can outperform an M3 in multithreaded workloads, and early benchmarks seem to confirm this. Of course, though, we'll have to go hands-on with a Surface Laptop 7 to truly evaluate its performance, and it's currently unclear how well a Snapdragon X Elite will compete across the entire M3 line of chips. We'd wager that it won't outperform the M3 Max in a major way, but stay tuned for more information.

The Surface also features a powerful NPU for AI workloads, like Windows 11 Copilot+ support. Copilot+ is a set of AI features on Windows 11, and it includes things like Recall, Auto Super Resolution, and Live Captions, among others. This functionality is similar to that of Apple's Neural Engine. Apple's Neural Engine also enables AI features in macOS, like camera effects, text-to-speech, translation, text predictions, accessibility options, and more. You can even use a MacBook to run AI models, including large language models and diffusion models for image generation.

Other important hardware differences include support for up to 128GB of memory and up to 8TB of storage on the MacBook, whereas the Surface maxes out at 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Naturally, most won't need even 64GB of memory, but the flexibility on MacBook Pro is certainly nice. While we would expect you won't be experiencing much slowdown on either computer, thanks to the truly premium performance of the M3 Max in addition to its support for more RAM and storage, the MacBook Pro is our overall winner when it comes to hardware and performance.

Make sure to check back in for our Surface Laptop 7 review to get the full picture of how it performs.

Winner: MacBook Pro

Battery life

Not much to complain about

We haven't had a chance to review the Surface Laptop 7 just yet, but there are some takeaways on battery life to keep in mind if this is a major concern for you.

We have reviewed the M3 MacBook Pro, and our experience with battery life was great. For basic tasks, we were able to get 17 hours of battery life on average, while a two-hour-long heavy editing session only drained our battery by about 40% or so. Simply put, the MacBook has excellent battery life. The Surface, on the other hand, is rated for up to 22 hours of video playback, which likely puts it in the same all-day range of the MacBook in most scenarios.

In all likelihood, neither of these laptops will require you to stay tethered to a charger.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: MacBook Pro

More money for a more premium computer

Overall, thanks to a 120Hz Mini-LED display and support for more storage and more RAM, alongside excellent performance and battery life, the MacBook Pro is our winner. If you want a Mac laptop and can afford it, there really isn't anything better out there than the M3 MacBook Pro.

That said, if you prefer Windows, the Surface Laptop 7 is shaping up to be an impressive computer. Plus, you won't have to spend nearly as much on one as you would on a fully-kitted 16-inch MacBook Pro. And if you don't need the most power possible, you may well prefer the Surface.

