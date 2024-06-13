Surface Laptop 7 Best MacBook Alternative The newly designed Surface Laptop 7 looks and feels like a premium laptop, and it is. It packs a powerful Snapdragon X system-on-chip with a neural processing unit. This makes it compatible with Microsoft's Copilot+ program, adding some useful AI features to Windows. It's also priced much more competitively than the MacBook Pro. Pros Powerful Snapdragon X SoC Useful Windows AI features Attractive price Cons Limited port selection $1000 at Best Buy (13 inches) $1300 at Best Buy (15 inches) $1000 at Microsoft

When it comes to top-tier productivity laptops, few names can stand in the same company as the MacBook Pro. But what if you don't like macOS and are a dedicated Windows user? Many great laptops run on Windows, but not many can claim to give the MacBook Pro a run for its money like the Surface Laptop 7 can. The new Surface Laptop 7 introduces some much-needed updates to Microsoft's Surface line, bringing it closer to offering a MacBook-like experience on a Windows machine.

We've already compared the Surface Laptop 7 and the M3 MacBook Pro. In that comparison, we concluded that while the MacBook was technically better, its steep price put it out of reach for many users. A more even comparison would be between the Surface Laptop 7 and the MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro and Max versions (which also came out in 2023, like the M3 model). Below, we'll compare and contrast these laptops side-by-side to determine which is the better buy in 2024.

Price, specs, and availability

Apple released two MacBook Pro updates last year. The M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro hit the market in the first half of the year, and were followed up by the newer M3 MacBook Pro in the second half of 2023. The early 2023 MacBook Pro was available at launch with a 14-inch or 16-inch display, and the M2 Pro or M2 Max system-on-chip. Retail pricing starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch M2 Pro model. Although Apple has recently discontinued the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models, they're still available at retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.

Microsoft revealed its new Surface Laptop 7 (officially dubbed the "7th Edition") in May alongside the Surface Pro 11, as part of its Copilot+ PC ecosystem. The Surface Laptop 7 runs on the new Snapdragon X SoC, and Microsoft is leaning hard into the AI PC trend with this machine. Like the MacBook Pro, it's available in two sizes, 13 and 15 inches, and offers two Snapdragon CPU options. Retail pricing starts at $1,000, and it's available for order from the Microsoft store and major third-party retailers.

Surface Laptop 7 CPU Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display (Size, Resolution) 13.8-inch, 2304x1536 or 15-inch, 2496x1664 Storage Up to 1TB Gen 4 SSD Battery 54 to 66 WHr Ports 2x USB4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x Surface Connect Operating System Windows 11 Dimensions 11.85 x 8.67 x 0.69in; 15-inch: 12.96 x 9.41 x 0.72in Weight 13-inch: 2.96 pounds; 15-inch: 3.67 pounds Speakers Omnisonic speakers Colors Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, Dune Price Starts at $1,000 Display type IPS touchscreen LCD, anti-reflective, 1400:1 contrast ratio, up to 120Hz RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Webcam 1080p Surface Studio Camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4

Apple MacBook Pro (M2, 2023) CPU Apple M2 Pro or M2 Max GPU Up to 38-core GPU (M2 Max) Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 3024 x 1964 Liquid Retina XDR or 16-inch, 3456 x 2236 Liquid Retina XDR Storage Up to 8TB SSD Battery 70Wh to 100 Wh Ports 3x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x HDMI, 1x headphone jack, 1x MagSafe, 1x SD card slot Operating System MacOS Ventura 13.2 Dimensions 14-inch: 12.31x8.71x0.61 inches/ 16-inch: 14.01x9.77x0.66 inches Weight 14-inch: 3.2 pounds/16-inch: 4.8 pounds Speakers High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers Colors Space Gray, Silver Price Starts at $1,999 Display type Mini-LED, up to 504000:1 contrast ratio, up to 120Hz RAM Up to 96GB LPDDR5 Webcam 1080p FaceTime HD camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3

Design

Microsoft is doing its best Apple impression

It doesn't take a magnifying glass to see the similarities between the Surface Laptop 7 and MacBook Pro. Microsoft took some cues from Apple's design language with the Surface Laptop, which sports a sleek, minimalist aesthetic and metallic finish. They're not twins, but if you like one, you'll probably like the other. For the 7th generation Surface Laptop, Microsoft made some much-needed refinements, such as trimmed-down bezels that allow the 13-inch model to sport a slightly larger display than the previous iteration.

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 7 and 14-inch MacBook Pro are similar in size, with the Microsoft laptop being a bit less long and wide but slightly thicker. However, the size difference between the 15-inch Surface Laptop and the 16-inch MacBook is more significant. The plus-sized Pro is an inch wider than the 15-inch Surface Laptop 7, but that coincides with its one-inch larger display. The MacBook Pro is also noticeably heavier, particularly the 16-inch model.

Neither the MacBook Pro nor the Surface Laptop 7 pack a vast array of ports, but Apple offers more with an additional USB-C port, SD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI connection. Furthermore, the Surface Laptop 7 doesn't have official Thunderbolt 4 certification due to its Snapdragon chipset, whereas the MacBooks do. That said, the Surface Laptop's USB4 interface should work fine with your Thunderbolt accessories, so that shouldn't be a significant concern. Overall, these are both well-designed and premium-feeling laptops. The choice between the two won't likely come down to these relatively minor design differences.

Winner: Tie

Display

The MacBook is better (unless you need touch support)

MacBooks and Surface devices always boast pretty impressive displays. The Surface Laptop 7 and MacBook Pro are no exception. The screens on both laptops are gorgeous, offering crisp, high-resolution pictures and a smooth 120Hz max refresh rate. The Surface Laptop 7 is available with either a 13.8-inch 2,304 x 1,536 display (slightly larger than the 13.5-inch screen on the previous model, thanks to slimmer bezels) or a 15-inch 2,496 x 1,664 display. Both are IPS touch panels with a 3:2 aspect ratio, which is one of the things we love most about the Surface Laptops and Pro tablets. Although it's not a 2-in-1, all configurations of the Surface Laptop come standard with a touchscreen, whereas the MacBook still doesn't offer that option. That's something to consider for creative types and others who like to get "hands-on" with their work.

What the MacBook lacks in touch support it more than makes up for in the quality of its display. The 2023 M2 MacBook Pro has either a 14.2-inch or 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. These are mini-LED panels with resolutions of 3,024 x 1,964 and 3,456 x 2,234, respectively, giving them about 25% more pixel density than the Surface Laptop 7 screens. The Liquid Retina XDR displays also offer superior contrast and peak brightness (500 nits vs. 400 nits on the Surface Laptop). Although both of these laptops look great, Apple has the edge.

Winner: MacBook Pro

Performance

Snapdragon is a worthy rival to Apple silicon

Apple shook up the laptop market in 2020 when it released its proprietary M1 silicon chip, but plenty of competition has sprung up since then. Intel rolled out its impressive Meteor Lake mobile SoCs last year, and now Qualcomm is getting in on the action with its Snapdragon X CPUs. Like Apple silicon, Snapdragon X combines CPU and GPU cores onto a single chip, and like the Intel Core Ultra chips, they feature an additional neural processing unit (NPU) for generative AI tasks. Unsurprisingly, Microsoft chose the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus for the Surface Laptop 7 and Pro 11 to spearhead the company's Copilot+ AI PC initiative.

Both laptops offer one of two CPU choices. The early 2023 MacBook Pro offered the M2 Pro or M2 Max in both the 14-inch and 16-inch variants. The Surface Laptop 7 is available with the Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X Elite, although only the X Elite is offered with the 15-inch model. The Snapdragon X Plus is a 10-core/10-thread CPU, and the X Elite is a 12-core/12-thread processor. The M2 Pro and M2 Max have 12 cores and 12 threads and a slightly higher base frequency than the Snapdragon X chips (3.5 GHz vs. 3.4).

Related 5 things the Snapdragon X Elite needs to beat Apple Silicon The Snapdragon X Elite has the potential to beat Apple Silicon, but there's a lot that it needs to do first.

In benchmark tests, we've compared the Snapdragon X Elite against the base Apple M2 chip (not Pro or Max here) and Qualcomm's came out on top almost every time. However, we ran some gaming benchmark tests using the M2 Max to see how it performed, and it was roughly on par with the Snapdragon X Elite in Geekbench 6. We've also fully reviewed the M2 Max and concluded that it is seriously powerful, as it easily muscled through heavy workloads, such as video editing, without even getting hot enough to activate the fans.

Nonetheless, the Snapdragon X (particularly the X Elite) is shaping up to be one of the most exciting laptop developments of 2024. One of its stand-out features is its powerful NPU built for AI. Even Intel's Core Ultra chips, which feature a neural processor, are not powerful enough to qualify for Microsoft's Copilot+ program. This adds a lot of new and useful AI features to the core Windows experience, from language modeling to generative visual design. Also worth noting is that the Surface Laptop 7 features faster 8448 MHz RAM compared to the MacBook's 6400 MHz RAM, although the MacBook offers up to 96GB, whereas the Surface Laptop tops out at 64GB.

All in all, when it comes to performance, it's close to a toss-up between these two laptops based on what we've seen from the new Snapdragon X chips so far. But the Surface Laptop 7's AI-readiness and considerably lower price give it enough of an advantage to declare it the winner here.

Winner: Surface Laptop 7

Battery life

The Snapdragon X has yet to prove itself

MacBook Pro M2 Max

Neither the Surface Laptop 7 nor the MacBook Pro M2 Pro/Max is likely to disappoint in terms of battery life, but the energy efficiency of the Snapdragon X SoCs has yet to be proven. Apple silicon chips, on the other hand, are incredibly power-efficient. In our time with the MacBook Pro packing the M2 Max, not only did it take all day to run the battery down, but the cooling fan rarely even kicked up as the temperatures remained low.

The Surface Laptop 7 features a 54 to 66 watt-hour battery, depending on size, while the MacBook Pro features a 77 or 100 Whr battery. That's a considerable size difference. However, the Snapdragon X is built on 4nm architecture, which should, in theory, be more energy-efficient than the M2 chip's 5nm process. Only time will tell. These Snapdragon X laptops are still new to the market, and while we expect these Qualcomm chips to provide good battery life, we have to give the nod to Apple for now.

Winner: MacBook Pro

Which one should you buy?

We're not going to claim that the Surface Laptop 7 is better than the early 2023 MacBook Pro in every way, because it certainly isn't. Nevertheless, it's a better laptop for the money. It looks great, it's attractively priced, it offers a slick software experience, and its Snapdragon X chips are seriously impressive. Plus, its Copilot+ compatibility opens up numerous AI features that many will find useful.

Surface Laptop 7 Editor's choice The Surface Laptop 7 is the first major shakeup the lineup has received since its inception, with a brand-new design with thinner bezels, plus a new haptic touchpad. The laptop now comes in 13.8- or 15-inch models, and it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X plus chips. $1000 at Best Buy (13 inches) $1300 at Best Buy (15 inches) $1000 at Microsoft

The 2023 MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro or M2 Max SoC is still a solid buy in 2023 and edges out the new Surface Laptop 7 in certain areas. However, it's getting harder to find in the wake of the M3 MacBook Pro launch, and it's still considerably more expensive than the Surface Laptop 7. If you're willing to pay that premium, you're better off springing for one of the newer M3 MacBook models.