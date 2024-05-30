Key Takeaways Display size matters: Opt for the 13.8-inch for portability or the 15-inch for more screen real estate and extra perks like longer battery life.

CPU preferences: Choose between Snapdragon X Plus for budget and X Elite for top performance. Both are powerful options for various tasks.

RAM and storage choices: Consider your workload for RAM upgrades, and stick to the 512GB SSD for optimal storage capacity without upgrading costs.

The Surface Laptop 7th Edition marks a huge departure from the traditional Surface Laptop lineup. With Qualcomm’s groundbreaking Snapdragon X processors, slimmer bezels, AI features, and trendy color options, Microsoft left no stone unturned with the 2024 Surface Laptop lineup. While the verdict is still out, we won’t be surprised if the Surface Laptop 7 tops our best laptops recommendations list.

The Surface Laptop 7 is available in two display sizes, two processor options, four colors, plus multiple storage and RAM variants. Picking the right configuration for your new laptop can be challenging at times. If you plan to pre-order or purchase one from the Microsoft Store, continue reading to help you select an ideal variant for your workflow and simplify the purchase decision in no time.

Related Surface Laptop 7: Everything you need to know about Microsoft's first Copilot+ laptop The Surface Laptop 7 is finally here, and it's packing some serious power and efficiency. Here are the specs, release date, and more.

Display size

Size may matter

Close

While the usual 13.5-inch screen size received a marginal size bump to 13.8-inch, the 15-inch size remains unchanged on the Surface Laptop lineup. If you travel frequently and want a compact form factor, go with the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7. It’s also more affordable by $100 when you compare it with a 15-inch variant with the same specifications.

We expect it to be a popular choice among Surface Laptop 7 buyers. Unlike the 15-inch variant, this one is available in both the Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite configurations.

If you mostly sit at a desk or simply want more screen real estate for your productivity tasks, go with the 15-inch Surface Laptop 7. Aside from the bigger screen, it also comes with several other perks. For instance, the 15-inch variant should last longer on a charge than its smaller sibling. Microsoft is quoting up to 22 hours of video playback on the 15-inch and up to 20 hours of video playback on the 13.8-inch variant. The company also offers a MicroSDXC card reader on the bigger Surface Laptop, which does come in handy if you frequently transfer media files from your camera to a laptop.

CPU preferences

It’s the heart of the Surface Laptop 7

Close

As mentioned, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 is only available with the Snapdragon X Elite configuration. If you have your eyes set on the bigger size, skip to the next section, since you have no decision to make here.

If you plan to pick the 13.8-inch variant, you have two CPU options to choose from: Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X Elite. The former is an entry-level offering with a $200 lower cost. Snapdragon X Plus is a 10-core Oryon CPU running at 3.4 GHz and boasts up to 3.8 TFLOPs GPU for graphics performance.

In comparison, Snapdragon X Elite is a 12-core Oryon CPU running at 4.2 GHz CPU and has better graphics performance with up to 4.6 TFLOPs GPU. The AI processing power remains the same, with 45 TOPS NPU on both models.

If you are on a tight budget, going with Snapdragon X Plus won’t be a bad idea. While the verdict on real-world performance is still out, it’s not a low-end CPU by any means and shouldn’t break a sweat with intensive tasks. That said, if you want the absolute best from Qualcomm and a future-proof option, Snapdragon X Elite is the way to go.

RAM options

More is better, but do you really need extra memory?

All Copilot+ PCs require a minimum of 16GB RAM. That’s a good starting point right there, as it should be enough for most consumers. For the first time in years, Microsoft has also offered an option to bundle a Surface Laptop with 64GB of RAM. A 32GB variant is available, too.

More RAM means you can enjoy faster overall performance, run more apps and programs simultaneously, and enjoy a smooth multitasking experience. It entirely depends on your workflow and app preferences.

You can open the Task Manager on your PC and head to the Performance section to check your current memory usage. If you constantly consume more than 16GB variant, opt for a 32GB Surface Laptop 7 variant. Do note that the upgrade from 16GB to 32GB comes with an eye-watering cost of $400. Besides, the 32GB variant is available in the Black color option only.

Storage variants

512GB should be the sweet spot

While the Surface Laptop 7 comes with a replaceable SSD, Microsoft strongly advises against upgrading the SSD on your device. You should probably stick with the built-in SSD.

A 256GB variant is good enough for email, web browsing, and other basic productivity tasks. If you plan to use powerful apps from Adobe, Affinity, and more and manage an enormous collection of files and media, upgrade to at least the 512GB SSD. If you want to download and play high-end games, definitely go with the 1TB variant.

The larger storage capacity also stores more content on your screen and delivers an extended usage experience of the newly-announced Recall feature.

Complete your Surface Laptop 7 purchase

The Surface Laptop 7th generation also comes with four color options. Looking at the pre-order trends, Sapphire seems to be popular among early buyers. Apart from the Surface Laptop 7, Microsoft also refreshed the Surface Pro lineup with the 11th edition. If you want to learn more about the differences between these Surface device lines, check out our separate comparison guide.