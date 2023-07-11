Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 $469 $800 Save $331 This Prime Day deal saves you $331 off the usual price of one of the best entry-level laptops around, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. It's lightweight, has one of the best keyboards in its class, and has a Core i5 CPU. $469 at Amazon

It's the middle of summer, and, like the temperatures outside, the deals are getting hotter as we get closer to Prime Day 2023. If you've been waiting to pick up a Windows laptop during the shopping event, we've got the deal for you. For the two days that Prime Day is on, you can save $331 off one of the best entry-level laptops around, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. We should remind you that this deal will only be for Prime members, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to get this deal, and thousands of other laptop deals during Prime Day.

What's great about the Surface Laptop Go 2?

There is a lot to love about the Surface Laptop Go 2, from the 3:2 aspect ratio of the screen to the power button, which has a fingerprint scanner for biometrics and quick sign-in. It might be entry-level, but it holds a lot of performance with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. This model also has a higher storage tier, so you get 256GB of speedy NVMe SSD to store your documents on.

The design looks premium, and the materials used are also premium feeling, with aluminum on the lid and palm rest, and polycarbonate for the base. That creates a nice two-tone effect that we wish manufacturers would use more often. The keyboard is also among the best at this price point, feeling and looking like the more expensive Surface devices. The only minor annoyance is no backlight on the keyboard, but that's on par for the entry-level market.

Why buy Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2?

Laptops rarely get deep discounts of this level, even when they've been on the market for some time. The Intel Core i5 powering this notebook is still plenty powerful for productivity tasks, and saving over 41% from the usual price is an astonishingly good deal. It's one of the best Surface devices, giving you the best bang for your buck between your hard-earned dollars and decent performance.