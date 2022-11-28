Surface Laptop Go Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 $599.99 $699.99 Save $100 The Surface Laptop Go 2 is a budget-oriented laptop, but it still has great performance the clean Surface design language, and a tall 3:2 display. $599.99 at Best Buy

With all the Cyber Monday deals around, you don't need to spend $1,000 to get a solid Microsoft Surface Laptop. Microsoft's most affordable Surface model, the Surface Laptop Go 2, just got cheaper, but for Cyber Monday only. It is currently on sale for $599.99, instead of the usual price of $699.99 at Best Buy. That's a great $100 savings.

As an affordable Surface device, this Surface Laptop Go 2 is a bit different from the flagship Surface Laptop 5. It has last year's 11th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, along with 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive under the hood. The 12.4-inch touch screen also comes in at 1536 x 1024 resolution, and it doesn't support the Surface Pen. As for the keyboard, while it shares a similar layout and look and feel as the flagship Surface Laptop, it isn't backlit. There is a fingerprint reader, though, so you can log in to the device securely.

Still, tuned to the 3:2 aspect ratio, and considering the Core i5 CPU, this is a great first Surface device. From Chrome to Microsoft Edge, or any app you want to download, you'll be able to multitask and get a lot of work done on this laptop. You can check out own Rich Wood's Surface Laptop Go 2 review for additional thoughts on why it is a delightful entry-level laptop.

