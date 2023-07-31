Key Takeaways Surface Laptop Go 3 is in the works and could feature Intel's 12th-generation CPUs, offering better performance for web browsing and multitasking.

There will no longer be a 4GB RAM variant, potentially making the laptop more expensive with an introductory model of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The design is expected to remain similar to its predecessor, but the Surface Laptop Go 3 may have more serviceable components and AI features to enhance voice quality during calls.

The Surface rumor mill just keeps on churning. We previously heard that Surface Laptop Studio 2 could be getting a price hike, and the latest Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs, but now it's time to focus on the much more affordable upcoming Surface Laptop Go 3. According to the latest report from Windows Central's Zac Bowden, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is already in the works at Microsoft, code-named "Guillver", and could sport Intel's 12th-generation CPUs, getting a big specs bump.

While none of this is official, and Bowden is citing his internal "sources," at Microsoft, there are a lot of things you can look forward to with this Surface Laptop Go 3. Per Bowden, Microsoft will no longer be making a 4GB RAM Surface Laptop Go variant, meaning the laptop could get a bit more expensive. It is good news, and a price worth paying, though, as 4GB RAM is below the bare minimum for everyday computing in 2023. The introductory model might instead feature 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This means pricing could be anywhere between $700 and $750, which is $100 up from the previous $600 model.

As for what's under the hood, the Surface Laptop Go 3 could sport Intel's 12th-generation Core i5 CPU. This is a small jump up from the 11th-generation Intel CPUs on the precious Surface Laptop Go 2. Since the newer 12th-generation CPUs are hybrid, with performance and efficiency cores, this means you'll end up getting better performance when web browsing and multitasking.

Don't expect many other tweaks though. Bowden doesn't believe that the design will change. He says "overall size, dimensions, and weight of the device are expected to remain similar to its predecessor". Basically, this means the Surface Laptop Go 3 will still be pretty compact, and might not come with a backlit keyboard. It will, however, apparently have more serviceable components, and have AI features that can enhance your voice when on a call.

Microsoft is targeting an October and November release for the Surface Laptop Go 3. While it might not be the most exciting upgrade, it might still be appreciated by those who are on a slimmer budget.