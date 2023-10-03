I've reviewed Surface products before, but never any from its Laptop Go series. The Surface Laptop Go 3 is the first to land in my hands, but it's immediately recognizable as a Surface product. This goes well beyond the Microsoft logo on the lid. Surface products share the same DNA, and the Laptop Go 3 is no different, even if it's considered a budget device. It's a compact clamshell laptop with a high-end design, nimble performance, and an outstanding keyboard, and it's intended for students and young professionals who want a laptop that looks like it costs a lot more than its listed price.

When we reviewed the Surface Laptop Go 2, it was clear that Microsoft had done the bare minimum in terms of updating the original device. A new Sage colorway was added, and it was given the Secured-core designation with improved security, but beyond that, it was mainly a performance bump. There are even fewer changes to the Laptop Go 3. It's available in the same four colors, it has the same dimensions and weight, and the display remains unchanged. It does, however, have faster RAM, a faster CPU, longer battery life, and fewer configuration options now that the 4GB RAM models have been killed off.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is intended for students and young professionals who want a beautiful device measuring about 12 inches, but the lack of changes from the previous generation and the decent number of laptops with better specs in this price range can make it a tough sell.

About this review: Microsoft provided XDA with a review unit of its Surface Laptop Go 3. It had no input on the contents of this article.

Surface Laptop Go 3 Great for students and travelers The 12-inch clamshell to beat 7.5 / 10 The Surface Laptop Go 3 is largely the same as its predecessor, albeit with small generational improvements to the CPU, RAM, and battery life. It's still the laptop to beat in the 12-inch range, but those unafraid of something an inch or two bigger will likely have a hard time settling for Microsoft's most mobile clamshell Surface PC. Operating System WIndows 11 CPU 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores, 12 threads, 12MB cache) GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 or 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB SSD Battery Up to 15 hours of typical device usage Display (Size, Resolution) 12.4-inch PixelSense, 1536x1024, 3:2 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 320 nits (typical), touch support Colors Platinum, Ice Blue, Sage, Sandstone Network 1x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1x Surface Connect, 1x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1), 3.5mm headphone jack Dimensions 10.95x8.12x0.62 inches (278x206x15.7 mm) Weight 2.49 pounds (1.13kg) Price Starting at $799 Audio Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, Dual far-field Studio Mics with Voice Clarity Webcam HD 720p webcam Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1 Security Windows Hello, Fingerprint reader in power button Pros Minimal fan noise, no thermal throttling

Better performance and battery life than Laptop Go 2

High-end design trumps other $800 laptops

Comfortable typing and pointing

Best overall package in its size class Cons No changes to the display (still <1080p)

Still no keyboard backlight

720p webcam is looking dated

Surface Laptop Go 3: Pricing and availability

The Surface Laptop Go 3 starts at $799, which is $200 more than the Laptop Go 2's debut pricing. That's due to Microsoft axing the wimpy model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. The Laptop Go 3's new $800 starting price is the same as the Laptop Go 2's mid-range 8GB/256GB option when it launched. All Laptop Go 3 models have a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor (CPU). You can get up to 16GB of RAM, which pushes the price up to $1,000.

At the time of writing, Microsoft is only offering the Platinum finish for models with 16GB of RAM. There's no option to add more than 256GB of storage, but the SSD is upgradeable after purchase.

You can buy the Surface Laptop Go 3 at Microsoft, Amazon, Best Buy, and many other online retailers. Color and configurations may differ by retailer based on availability, so be sure to shop around at other retailers to find what you need.

Here's a closer look at the changes between the Surface Laptop Go 2 and the new Laptop Go 3.

Processor changes from 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 to 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U and reworked thermals

RAM changes from LPDDR4x to LPDDR5 for improved efficiency and performance

No more 4GB RAM option (8GB or 16GB only)

No more 128GB SSD option (256GB only)

Fingerprint reader now available in all models

1.5 hours more battery life (as claimed by Microsoft)

Starting price is $200 higher

Design and features

No substantial changes despite competitors buffing budget lineups

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

The original Surface Laptop Go launched in 2020, and beyond color options, the design hasn't changed much over the years. The physical dimensions for the Laptop Go 3 are the same as the Laptop Go 2, though the newer model is listed as being 0.01 pounds heavier for those with pedantic tendencies. At 2.49 pounds (1.13kg), it sits well within the realm of mobile computing. Microsoft uses aluminum for the lid cover and keyboard surround — the parts you see the most — and relies on a mix of plastic resin and glass fiber for the base.

I have the Ice Blue finish for review, which is one of the more subdued colors, along with Platinum (Sage and Sandstone are also available for those who want something that stands out). The Laptop Go 3's aluminum and polycarbonate combination makes for a pleasant two-tone color combination, with a soft-touch base that hides fingerprints and smudges. Microsoft covers the screws on the bottom panel with rubber feet, which must be removed to access the laptop's internals, including the upgradeable M.2 2230 SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

The design finesse evident in the very best Surface PCs is on full display in the affordable Laptop Go 3. Lines come together firmly and smoothly, the hinge offers the perfect resistance, and the lid can be opened with one hand. A small notch (or reverse notch) on the top of the lid makes it a bit easier to open. Everything matches up so well that it's sometimes hard to grasp it when the laptop is sitting closed. The laptop's lid opens to about 135 degrees, and from there, the balance point is about an inch ahead of the hinge. Even the exhaust venting is hidden within the keyboard and along the inside ledge of the hinge connection, preserving the overall clean look.

The design finesse evident in the very best Surface PCs is on full display in the affordable Laptop Go 3.

Two of Microsoft's "Omnisonic" speakers live under the keyboard, with sound pumped up through the gaps in the keys instead of having separate grilles or pinholes. The sound is some of the best I've heard from a laptop in this price range. There's plenty of volume without distortion when listening to music, and voices come through clearly when fielding calls. Dolby Premium Audio is on board, though there is no Dolby Atmos for spatial capabilities. Microsoft says it didn't change the speaker hardware at all for the new generation, focusing instead on pipelining and tuning to improve sound. It's hard to say if it's actually improved over the previous generation, but it sounds great anyway.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

The webcam located above the display was also unchanged. It's still 720p, and it's still just fine in terms of picture quality, balancing, and exposure. This camera looked great at the old $599 starting price, but at the new $800+ pricing, it feels more out of place.

Ports are also the same. The left side of the laptop has a single USB-C 3.2 port that can do data, DisplayPort, and charging. This will be your go-to connection outside of charging with the Surface Connect port. Speaking of, I'd much rather have a second USB-C (with Thunderbolt 4, oh my!) port than the proprietary Surface Connect. Its magnetic connection prevents your laptop from hitting the floor if you snag the power cable on the way, and it allows an easy connection to a Surface Dock, but it doesn't do much otherwise. The USB-C port is joined by USB-A 3.1 and a 3.5mm audio jack on the left side.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Wireless connectivity also remains unchanged, with modern Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 handling your internet and accessories. Wi-Fi connectivity is rock-solid, and I had no problems picking up a strong signal while moving about my house.

The Surface Laptop Go used to be a lot more impressive when it could stand next to a $600 (or even $550, in the case of the original model) starting price. But at $800, even the best-looking laptops come under more scrutiny. Other laptop manufacturers have been hard at work buffing their budget lineups while Microsoft has been upgrading performance hardware, and you can usually find a slightly larger laptop that looks and feels (almost) as good while also boasting better performance and a more robust set of user features.

Keyboard and touchpad

No backlight makes keys hard to see in low light

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

This is the first Laptop Go model that I've used to write a full review, and I wasn't expecting such a warm welcome. The keyboard isn't much smaller compared to the one in the MacBook Air M2 I use as a daily driver, though the Surface's individual keycaps aren't quite as large. The real treat is the 1.3mm of key travel that keeps your fingers comfortable even during marathon typing sessions. Keys have firm actuation, they make a pleasing noise while typing, and I had no problem hitting my usual words-per-minute average while working on this review.

Anybody who relies on nav-key shortcuts while writing will love the dedicated keys (Home, End, PgUp, PgDn, etc.) along the top row. These are joined by a dedicated power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello. This key alone has a halo LED that makes it easier to spot pretty much anytime you sit down at the locked PC, and it's available regardless of configuration.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

The highlighted key doesn't make up for a lack of regular keyboard backlighting, though, a feature that many of even the most budget laptops offer. It would have been nice to see Microsoft toss in an update here or there outside of performance hardware, especially now that we're looking at a higher introductory price.

The Ice Blue finish applies to the keys as well, and in some instances — like working early in the morning or later in the evening — the lettering becomes hard to see. You'll want to work near a light source if you aren't particularly comfortable typing blind. This one feature would only improve the Laptop Go 3's standing as a budget-premium device.

Below the keyboard is a Precision touchpad that makes decent use of the available (but limited) space. It's big enough that it shouldn't cramp productivity, the glass surface tracks smoothly and accurately, and it has a firm and satisfying click.

Display

Still the lowest pixel density since the Surface RT

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

The Surface Laptop Go 3's display is no different from the Laptop Go 2's, which was, in turn, no different from the original Laptop Go. It's a 12.4-inch display with a 1536x1024 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 148 pixels-per-inch (ppi) density. That means it's still rocking the lowest pixel density since 2012's Surface RT, bested by even the Surface Go 3 we reviewed, which had a 220ppi for the 10.5-inch display.

All the pros and cons from the previous Laptop Go generations apply. It has a decent 1,000:1 contrast ratio with about 344 nits maximum brightness (as tested), dropping to just 5.7 nits, which is perfect for working in the dark. It's not capable of inking, but it does have a touch display. Bezels are thin, at least compared to other Surface products, and the taller 3:2 aspect ratio gives you more vertical screen real estate. However, those who enjoy placing windows side-by-side for improved multitasking will likely want a different layout.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

I tested the Surface Laptop Go 3's color reproduction with a SpyderX Pro colorimeter, getting back 99% sRGB, 74% AdobeRGB, and 74% DCI-P3 color reproduction. No surprises here, and we saw the same results in the Laptop Go 2.

In his Surface Laptop Go 2 review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods noted that "it has the worst display of the current Surface lineup," and that holds true for the Laptop Go 3. I'd much rather lose touch functionality — it's not something I'll often use, especially on a laptop that only opens about 135 degrees — and get a boost to resolution or refresh rate to make it easier on the eyes.

Performance and battery

Small improvements, but not enough to warrant an upgrade

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft loves giving last-gen processors a home in its latest devices, and the Laptop Go 3 with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U chip is no different. Microsoft said this chip is good enough for the use cases it set out to cover, including Clipchamp, Microsoft Designer, and Office suite productivity.

The laptop indeed feels responsive at all times (whether on AC power or not), no doubt aided by the new default 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and generational processor changes. The chip is still an upgrade compared to the 11th-generation CPU in the Laptop Go 2, and Microsoft assured me that the thermal design was tweaked to better handle the new processor.

The bump in performance from generation to generation is clear, with the Laptop Go 3 unsurprisingly putting up the best numbers compared to its predecessors.

I started by running a full-system stress test for about 15 minutes to see how well the compact system handles power and heat. The CPU climbed to 84 degrees Celsius before dropping to 63 degrees and staying there for the rest of the test. At its peak, the CPU pulled 25W before settling back on 12W, with a 2.99GHz peak clock speed that leveled off at 1.29GHz.

There was absolutely no thermal throttling recorded during the stress test, though surface temperatures were on the high side. During the stress test, the keyboard hit 42 degrees Celsius over the CPU's thermal module and about 52 degrees out the hinge vent and on the bottom panel. The laptop cooled down quickly, with the keyboard hot spot down to 30 degrees within about 10 minutes of ending the test. At its loudest, the fan hit a modest 40dBA. When running normally, even during productivity tasks, it remains whisper quiet and only warm to the touch.

I ran some synthetic benchmarks to see how the Surface Laptop Go 3 compares to its predecessors and some other great laptops we've recently reviewed. I ran all tests on Windows 11's Best Performance mode.

Benchmark Surface Laptop Go 3, Core i5-1235U Surface Laptop Go 2, Core i5-1135G7 Surface Laptop Go, Core i5-1035G1 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i, Core i5-1335U Surface Laptop 5, Core i7-1255U PCMark 10 4,602 4,362 3,139 5,356 5,287 Geekbench 5 (single / multi) 1,299 / 4,261 1,307 / 4,075 1,180 / 3,430 N/A 1,662 / 8,711 Geekbench 6 (single / multi) 2,114 / 5,673 N/A N/A 2,367 / 8,140 N/A Cinebench R23 (single / multi) 1,484 / 5,150 1,240 / 3,582 1,060 / 2,581 1,697 / 6,962 1,576 / 8,214

The bump in performance from generation to generation is clear, with the Laptop Go 3 unsurprisingly putting up the best numbers compared to its predecessors. The system's faster and more efficient RAM no doubt helps the CPU put up relatively strong PCMark 10 numbers, while the CPU itself is clearly better when it comes to using all cores.

This relatively small bump to performance won't be worth the upgrade if you already have a Surface Laptop Go 2, but those with the original Laptop Go model will see a notable improvement.

The Surface Laptop Go 3's performance bump isn't worth buying if you already have a Laptop Go 2.

Microsoft claims the Laptop Go 3 has all-day battery life regardless of your productivity workload. In PCMark 10's Modern Office rundown, it managed six hours and 10 minutes with Windows 11's power profile set to Recommended. I tested again with Best Performance (which I used to benchmark the laptop) and saw nine hours and 49 minutes, an enormous jump compared to the Recommended power profile. This is the opposite of the expected result, and I'm running through the tests again to see where the benchmark might have gone haywire.

In the meantime, real-world battery life — what I keep track of while using the laptop regularly for productivity and leisure — sits at around five to six hours with the system set to the Best Performance profile and the display set to about 175 nits. Woods saw about four hours and 30 minutes of real-world battery life in the Surface Laptop Go 2, so there are indeed some improvements on this front.

Should you buy the Surface Laptop Go 3?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

You should buy the Surface Laptop Go 3 if:

You don't already have a Surface Laptop Go 2

You want a compact and (relatively) budget-friendly laptop for general productivity work

You love the attention to detail that goes into Surface products

You should not buy the Surface Laptop Go 3 if:

You want to maximize performance and battery potential

You prefer a higher display resolution and refresh rate over touch functionality

You want the versatility of a convertible build (especially at this size)

The Surface Go Laptop 3 is a gorgeous device. The laptop offers a premier typing experience despite its size; it's easy to carry around and stands out whenever you set it down; and it's nimble enough to easily handle productivity work while also lasting most of a workday on a charge.

However, the budget angle was sort of ruined when Microsoft chose to lose the 4GB/128GB configuration (which no one should buy in 2023 anyway). You're now looking at an $800 starting price that climbs to $1,000 if you'd like 16GB of RAM, which places the Laptop Go 3 into deeper waters along with plenty of third-party laptop manufacturers.

If you aren't totally sold on the 12.4-inch size, you can easily find 13- and 14-inch laptops with better displays, more performance, longer battery life, and competing features for about the same price. You might not get the attention to detail that comes with Surface, but for many people, that won't matter in the face of other perks.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is the PC to beat in the 12-inch market.

Microsoft's refusal to add anything substantial to the Surface Laptop Go 3 beyond a small kick to performance and battery is even more pronounced compared to the original Laptop Go and its jump to the Laptop Go 2. And with so many great budget laptops available — including the affordable Lenovo Yoga 6 (Gen 8) and HP Pavilion Aero 13 models that I've recently used — the Surface Laptop Go 3 isn't as exciting as it used to be.

On the other hand, the Surface Laptop Go 3 should be considered the PC to beat if you want to stick with a 12-inch device that runs Windows. It has the performance needed to handle productivity work day in and day out, the battery goes for most of a workday, and it's no doubt the best when it comes to build quality, feel, and overall design.