Are you on the lookout for a Windows laptop that won't break the bank? The Surface Go Laptop 2 has been a favorite choice of ours in the past, but Microsoft has now revealed the Surface Go Laptop 3 at their September Surface event. The Surface Go Laptop 3 adds some refreshed hardware to the lightweight laptop, but with the added performance boost comes added cost. We're putting them up side-by-side for you to see which one is a better fit for your needs.

Price, specs & availability

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 can be found at both major retailers online and in-store, such as Amazon and Best Buy. You can also buy the laptop directly from Microsoft starting at $500. The Surface Laptop Go 3 is currently available for preorder, and it releases on Oct. 2, 2023, starting at $800.



Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Surface Laptop Go 3 Operating System Windows 11 WIndows 11 CPU Quad Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores, 12 threads, 12MB cache) GPU Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) RAM 8GB LPDDR4x RAM 8GB LPDDR5 or 16GB LPDDR5 Storage Removable drive (SSD): 256GB 256GB SSD Battery Battery Capacity: 41.0 WH Up to 15 hours of typical device usage Display (Size, Resolution) Screen: 12.4" PixelSense Touch, Resolution: 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI), Aspect ratio: 3:2 Touch: 10 point multi-touch 12.4-inch PixelSense, 1536x1024, 3:2 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 320 nits (typical), touch support Network Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology 1x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1x Surface Connect, 1x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1), 3.5mm headphone jack Weight 2.48 lbs 2.49 pounds (1.13kg) Audio Dual far-field Studio Mics Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, Dual far-field Studio Mics with Voice Clarity

Performance

The Surface Go Laptop 3 features an impressive jump in performance over the Surface Go Laptop 2 thanks to Intel's 12th generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor. This CPU features 10 cores and 12 threads of processing power at a maximum ranging clock speed of 4.40 GHz. The Laptop Go 2 comes with an older CPU, the 11th-generation Core i5-1135G7, which provides users with four cores and eight threads of processing power at a clock speed of 2.4 GHz.

You also get more RAM with Surface Laptop Go 3. While the Laptop Go 2 came with a maximum of 8GB of RAM, the Laptop Go 3 comes with up to 16GB of RAM, and the base model now comes with 8GB of RAM. It's enough of a step up for us to recommend the Laptop Go 3 to most people over the Laptop Go 2, but if you're comfortable with a maximum of 8GB of RAM, then the Laptop Go 2 is still a decent option at an affordable price.

Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods reviewed the Laptop Go 2 and found the 11th-generation CPU to hold its own in light productivity applications, and found there was just enough room for some light gaming and photo editing. While we haven't had a chance to try out the Surface Laptop Go 3 just yet, we expect to see about a 25% boost in productivity applications with the improved CPU in the Core i5-1235U.

Design and display

Microsoft still hasn't changed the Surface Laptop Go series design; if it's not broken, don't fix it. The Laptop Go 2 did introduce a new sage color, but the Laptop Go 3 doesn't introduce any new colors to the series. Regarding the display, nothing has changed; both laptops feature the same 12.4-inch touchscreen display (without pen support) with a 1536x1024 resolution.

Surface Laptop Go 3 vs Laptop Go 2: Which is right for you?

The Surface Laptop Go 3 and Laptop Go 2 are nearly the same laptop, but the Laptop Go 3 offers more performance and costs $300 more. Ultimately, the Surface Laptop Go 3 will be the best value buy for most people, and it's one of the best cheap laptops. If you are using your Surface Laptop Go for daily computing tasks as well as some light productivity applications, it's worth getting the Laptop Go 3 over the Laptop Go 2 for better RAM and CPU performance. This will make your life simpler when it comes to running multiple applications side by side.

As the display and body of the laptop remain the same, it's only worth getting the Laptop Go 2 if you are on a tight budget and don't plan on using multiple productivity applications. If you are looking for something for daily web browsing and tasks, the Laptop Go 2 is a good value at $500, but if you can afford the step-up to $800, the Laptop Go 3 could serve as your daily work computer. Even though its processor is a generation behind in 2023, and its RAM only upgrades to 8GB, it's still one of the best surface laptops for those on a tight budget.

