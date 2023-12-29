Surface Laptop Go 3 Great for students and travel Top of the 12-inch class $700 $800 Save $100 Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 3 has some unavoidable drawbacks (like no keyboard backlight and a 720p webcam), but it's more affordable than the MacBook Air M2. It's a great device for budget-conscious shoppers who need something nimble for work or travel. Pros More affordable than the MacBook Air M2 High-end design for the price you're paying Minimal fan noise, no thermal throttling Cons No keyboard backlight 720p webcam Sub-1080p display $700 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Microsoft

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is one of the most affordable laptops that Microsoft offers, and it's aimed at students and young professionals who want a nimble and premium-looking device that doesn't cost more than $800 (at least for baseline configurations). It's our favorite Surface PC if you're looking to save some money, though it does have some clear drawbacks.

The Apple MacBook Air M2, released in 2022, is still the latest 13-inch Air model on the market. There is now a 15-inch MacBook Air M2 we reviewed, but for this comparison I'll be focusing on the smaller model. It's a much better match for the Laptop Go 3 in terms of size and price. The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops you can buy, especially if you want a slim and light device with outstanding performance and battery efficiency.

We reviewed both the Laptop Go 3 and MacBook Air M2 13 at XDA, and from these careful examinations we can get a much clearer idea of which laptop is the better buy. This comparison will break things down to help you make the right decision.

Surface Laptop Go 3 vs. MacBook Air 13 M2: Price, specs, and availability

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is available on Microsoft's official website, as well as plenty of third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Models with the Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD generally start at $800, though at the time of writing Amazon has them discounted to $700. If you'd like to step up to 16GB of RAM, you're looking at about $1,000 before any discounts. You can find the Laptop Go 3 in four different colors, and one color is sometimes discounted more than the other depending on available stock.

MacBook Air M2 13 models start at about $1,099 for a unit with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. For $100 you can add a couple of extra cores to the M2's integrated GPU. For $200 you can bump the RAM up to 16GB, and for $400 you can get the maximum 24GB of RAM. It will cost $200 extra for the 512GB SSD, $400 for the 1TB SSD, and $800 for the 2TB SSD. Maxed everything out? You can expect to pay upwards of $2,399 before any discounts.

The MacBook Air M2 is available at Apple's official store, but you can also find it at major third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

Here's a look at the specifications available in each laptop.



Surface Laptop Go 3 Apple MacBook Air M2 Operating System Windows 11 macOS Sonoma CPU 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores, 12 threads, 12MB cache) Apple M2 GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Apple M2 RAM 8GB/16GB LPDDR5 (soldered) 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Storage 256GB SSD (upgradeable) 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery 41Wh 52.6Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 12.4-inches, 1536x1024, 3:2 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 320 nits (typical), touch 13.6 inches, 2560x1664, IPS, 500 nits, non-touch Camera Front-facing 720p Front-facing 1080p Speakers Dual Omnisonic, Dolby Audio Premium Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Ice Blue, Sage, Sandstone Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, Silver Ports USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm audio, Surface Connect Two Thunderbolt/USB4, MagSafe 3, 3.5mm headphone jack Dimensions 10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches (278mm x 206mm x 15.7mm) 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (304.1mm x 215mm x 11.3mm) Weight 2.49 pounds (1.13kg) 2.7 pounds (1.24kg) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Security Fingerprint reader, firmware TPM 2.0 Touch ID

Surface Laptop Go 3 vs. MacBook Air 13 M2: Apple's laptop design is hard to beat

The Surface Laptop Go 3 really didn't see any major design changes compared to the Laptop Go 2. However, it's still an attractive laptop with a better design than most other cheap laptops. In my Surface Laptop Go 3 review, I noted that "the design finesse evident in the very best Surface PCs is on full display in the affordable Laptop Go 3."

With a starting weight of about 2.49 pounds (1.13kg) you should be able to easily take the Laptop Go 3 just about anywhere. The lid and keyboard surround are made from aluminum, while the base is a combination of glass fiber and plastic resin to help keep the weight down.

The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 weighs in starting at 2.7 pounds (1.24kg), which isn't a huge difference when considering that the MacBook has an all-metal design. No plastic base here. The MacBook Air M2 has a slightly larger footprint, but it is considerably thinner at 0.44 inches (11.3mm) compared to 0.62 inches (15.7mm). Having used both laptops, I prefer the flat, slab-like MacBook design (new for the M2 models) over the wedge design of the Laptop Go 3.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

The MacBook Air's dimensions don't leave a lot of room for ports, with just two Thunderbolt/USB4, 3.5mm audio jack, and a MagSafe 3 hookup for charging. The Laptop Go 3 doesn't fare much better, with just one USB-C 3.2, one USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm audio, and a proprietary Surface Connect. The more powerful ports on the MacBook Air will play better with a high-end Thunderbolt dock, and you should be better set up for the future. One thing to note is that the M2 chip can only support one external monitor through its ports. You can partly solve this problem with an expensive specialized dock with DisplayLink tech.

The MacBook Air M2 can only natively support one external monitor.

Each laptop has a webcam installed above the display. Microsoft took advantage of available space in the top bezel for its front-facing 720p camera, while Apple used a reverse notch for its front-facing 1080p camera. While the Laptop Go's camera didn't look so bad when models started at $599 (like the Laptop Go 2), the higher starting price starts to work against the comparatively low-res camera. If you're worried about getting the best webcam picture possible, stick with the MacBook Air M2.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

I was impressed with the Laptop Go 3's audio from its dual "Omnisonic" speakers. The hardware is located below the keyboard, and sound is pumped out through the gaps in the keycaps. Dolby Premium Audio no doubt helps, but I was truly impressed with the audio quality here.

Apple went one step further, offering two tweeters and two woofers installed along the hinge edge of the laptop. Audio is loud and full at all times, and you can go a step further with Dolby Atmos spatial audio. In both cases, the audio is better than you'd expect from laptops this small.

As for user security measures, both laptops have a fingerprint reader but lack any form of facial recognition through the webcam module.

Surface Laptop Go 3 vs. MacBook Air 13 M2: No backlight on Microsoft's laptop

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

I consider both of these devices to be some of the best laptops for writers, and the keyboard and touchpad are important factors in your buying decision. Despite the Laptop Go 3's smaller dimensions, the keyboard isn't that much smaller than the one on the MacBook Air M2. The Surface devices offer 1.3mm of key travel and firm actuation, with dedicated inputs for the navigation keys. It's comfy even during long days of typing, but a lack of backlight is a true pain point. You'll have issues typing as soon as it gets dark.

The MacBook Air's keyboard, on the other hand, has about 1mm of key travel. You can feel the difference when switching between laptops, but otherwise it shouldn't really pose a problem. I type thousands of words every week on the MacBook Air M2 without issue. Its keys also have an adjustable backlight for working after hours.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (13)

There's not a lot of space below the Surface Laptop Go 3's keyboard, and, indeed, the touchpad looks very small next to the one on the MacBook Air M2. The good news is that both track well and are comfortable to use, but the bad news is that you're working with looks like about half as much space on the Surface device. If you're looking for the ultimate typing machine, the MacBook Air M2 is the way to go.

Surface Laptop Go 3 vs. MacBook Air 13 M2: Better color from the MacBook

Apple MacBook Air M2

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 3 has a 12.4-inch touch display with 1536x1024 resolution, boxy 3:2 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and about 344 nits maximum brightness as tested in my review. Testing with my SpyderX Pro colorimeter, I saw 99% sRGB, 74% AdobeRGB, and 74% DCI-P3 color reproduction. It's a good display for productivity work and for watching movies and TV, but it's still the weakest screen on any Surface device.

The MacBook Air M2 13 brings better pixel density, color, and brightness.

The MacBook Air M2 saw its display grow to 13.6 inches. It doesn't have the 120Hz refresh rate or XDR support like you get from the MacBook Pro lineup, but it's still a quality screen with 100% sRGB, 87% AdobeRGB, and 98% DCI-P3 color reproduction. The resolution of 2560x1664 works out to about 224 pixels per inch, which is much higher than the Laptop Go 3's 148 pixels per inch. You also get up to about 500 nits brightness in the MacBook.

The Laptop Go 3 is perfectly suited for standard productivity work and web streaming, but those who are interested in more specialized work like photo editing will be able to take advantage of the MacBook Air's increased color gamut coverage.

Surface Laptop Go 3 vs. MacBook Air 13 M2: Apple's M2 chip boosts performance and battery

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

During the review period for each laptop, we ran a number of benchmarks to help get a clear idea of available performance. Apple's own M2 processor is mighty — as you can see from the numbers in the table below — but there are some drawbacks to not having Intel. Windows won't natively run on a Mac due to a lack of Boot Camp, and there's no more support for external GPUs. For most people, that won't be an issue.

Benchmark Surface Laptop Go 3, Core i5-1235U MacBook Air M2 13 Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi) 1,299 / 4,261 1,904 / 8,952 Cinebench R23 (Single / Multi) 1,484 / 5,150 1,589 / 7,907

I use a 13-inch MacBook Air M2 as my daily laptop for work, and I've never had a problem with performance. I can have countless tabs and browser windows open, as well as photoshop software, Spotify, VPN, Word, and Excel without any slowdown. In his MacBook Air M2 13 review, XDA Editor-in-Chief noted that "battery life is an afterthought." Indeed, I can get through a workday on a full battery without worrying about finding an AC outlet.

The Laptop Go 3 doesn't come close to touching the MacBook Air M2's performance and efficiency.

The Laptop Go 3 has a smaller 41Wh capacity compared to the MacBook's 52.6Wh capacity, and it shows in runtime. I regularly saw about five or six hours of life from a full charge. One other thing to note is that the Laptop Go 3 has an upgradeable SSD. The MacBook Air M2 is sealed up tight with no opportunity for DIY upgrades. The Laptop Go 3 also has a fan inside (the MacBook Air M2 is fanless), but it remained quiet and the system didn't throttle.

Bottom line? The Surface Laptop Go 3 is a capable machine for productivity work and other light tasks, but the MacBook Air M2 absolutely blows it away in terms of performance and battery life.

Surface Laptop Go 3 vs. MacBook Air 13 M2: Which is right for you?

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M2 comes out way ahead of the Surface Laptop Go 3 when comparing directly, but we do have to keep in mind that the Surface device is smaller and more affordable. Apple made the best of the 13-inch frame, coming up with a new slab-like design that I love far more than any wedge shape. The slab holds an impressive amount of power, and the M2 chip's efficiency means long battery life.

The camera, speakers, and touchpad are all superior, and the lack of backlight on the Laptop Go 3 also means the keyboard just can't compete. Add in a better selection of ports, and you have the compact 13-inch laptop to beat. As long as you're OK paying a few hundred more for the MacBook Air, it should be a much better daily companion and should remain relevant longer into the future.

I called the Surface Laptop Go 3 the "PC to beat in the 12-inch market" in my review, and it still holds true today. Microsoft made the most of the smaller and lighter frame, and the result is a delightful little laptop with a high build quality and decent performance. It costs quite a bit less than the MacBook Air M2, especially when on sale, and anyone who's more into casual computing should be satisfied. Of course, those who prefer Windows over macOS will want to stick with the Surface device.