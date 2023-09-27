Surface Laptop Go 3 Mid-range Surface laptop The Surface Laptop Go 3 is a mid-range laptop with a 12th-generation Intel Core processor and solid specs that delivers a solid experience without breaking the bank. It has a faster processor and more RAM and storage than its predecessor, but it's also more expensive. Pros Features newer Intel 12th-generation processor Base model features more RAM and storage Ships with latest Windows 11 software Cons Base model starts at higher price tag Not many external changes $800 at Amazon

Surface Go 4 for Business Budget Surface tablet Microsoft gave the Surface Go a much-needed refresh with the fourth generation, but it's limited to business and education uses for now. It's a budget tablet that runs Windows and can be paired with a Surface keyboard, although the keyboard is sold separately. Pros Features new Intel N200 processor Base model now comes with 8GB memory Finally comes with UFS storage Cons No consumer model available at launch Not a lot of room for upgrades Keyboard sold separately $579 at Microsoft



Microsoft has tried to bring down the price of Windows tablets and laptops with its Surface Go lineup, but it hasn't been all that successful. While Microsoft hit an ultra-low price point for these devices, the base models have been historically underpowered and thus hard to recommend. That's changing this year, as the company announced a new Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Go 4 that keep the familiar form factor but feature much-needed spec bumps. One is a mid-range laptop, and the other is a tablet, but you might only be able to get your hands on one of them. We've compared Microsoft's latest budget and mid-range Surface devices and have all the information on when you might be able to get them for yourself.

Price, specs & availability

Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop Go 3 on Sept. 21, 2023, and you can preorder it now. The laptop comes with a starting price of $799, which is $200 higher than the starting price of the Surface Laptop Go 2. However, the base model now comes with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It's a better value than the previous model, so that explains the increased price tag. You can also upgrade the laptop to 16GB of RAM for an extra $200, for a retail price of $999. It comes in four colors: Platinum, Ice Blue, Sage, and Sandstone. You'll find it at Microsoft as well as third-party retailers like Amazon.

Surprisingly, there isn't a consumer version of the Surface Go 4 available this year, so you might have trouble finding it. Microsoft has designed this tablet for enterprise applications, including business and school deployments. We don't have a price or release date yet, and it might not ever become available for consumers. Check back here for updates, and we'll let you know when and if you can buy the Surface Go 4 for yourself.



Surface Laptop Go 3 Surface Go 4 for Business Operating System WIndows 11 Windows 11 CPU 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores, 12 threads, 12MB cache) Intel Processor N200 (4 cores, 4 threads, up to 3.7GHz, 6MB cache) GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Intel UHD graphics (integrated) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 or 16GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB SSD 64GB UFS, 128GB SSD, 256GB SSD Battery Up to 15 hours of typical device usage Up to 12.5 hours of typical device usage Display (Size, Resolution) 12.4-inch PixelSense, 1536x1024, 3:2 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 320 nits (typical), touch support 10.5-inch PixelSense, 1920x1280, 3:2 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 350 nits (typical), touch and pen support Weight 2.49 pounds (1.13kg) 1.15 pounds (521 grams) Price Starting at $799 TBA Audio Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, Dual far-field Studio Mics with Voice Clarity 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, Dual far-field Studio Mics with Voice Clarity Webcam HD 720p webcam Full HD 1080p webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition, 8MP 1080p rear-facing webcam Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1 Security Windows Hello, Fingerprint reader in power button (only in 16GB/256GB configuration) Windows Hello IR webcam

Design

The form factor and design differ greatly between these two machines, and that's likely to be a big part of your purchase decision. The Surface Go 4 features the same design and form factor as many Surface Pro devices, which is a tablet with an integrated kickstand. Like all Surface Go models, the Surface Go Type Cover isn't included, and it's all but essential to use Windows efficiently. However, since the Surface Go 4 is aimed at schools and businesses, it's likely that Microsoft will make bundles with the keyboard available. Since Microsoft hasn't shared much about the Surface Go 4's pricing and availability, only time will tell. There are no external differences between the Surface Go 3 and the Surface Go 4, so looking at the older model will give you a feel for the newer one.

By comparison, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is built like a traditional laptop. It does sport a touchscreen, which we'll get to later, but the keyboard is physically attached to the laptop. This is good news for people who don't want to use their Surface device as a tablet. Though Microsoft's detachable keyboards can be sufficient for some use cases, the physical keyboard on the Surface Laptop Go 3 will be appreciated by users who do a lot of typing. Like all the devices announced at Microsoft's Surface event, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is largely an internal refresh, and it shares the same design as the prior Surface Laptop Go 2.

Performance

It's the under-the-hood changes that really make a difference. Both the Surface Laptop Go 3 and the Surface Go 4 feature hardware improvements headlined by faster processors. The Surface Laptop Go 3 features a key upgrade to its processing power this year with the jump to Intel's 12th-generation processors. This means you'll get access to the company's new hybrid architecture, which will improve performance and efficiency. Specifically, the laptop ships with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor that features 10 cores and 12 threads. By comparison, the Surface Laptop Go 2 came with a processor only having four cores and eight threads. This is the only processor you can get on the Surface Laptop Go 3, so if you need more power, you'll have to look at the other great Surface products.

There's no doubt that the Surface Laptop Go 3 will perform better than the Surface Go 4 based on the devices' different form factors and price points. However, the latter Windows device still got a spec bump this year to an Intel N200 processor. It's the first time a Surface Go tablet has used an Intel chip for its processor, which is good news for performance. It can boost as high as 3.7GHz, coming with four cores and four threads. Like the Surface Laptop Go 3, there is only one CPU configuration available this year. There were two available for the Surface Go 3, but this year's Intel processor is significantly better than the last chip, marked by a processor cache 50% greater.

Both models also get improved memory and storage, but it'll be more noticeable on the Surface Go 4. The base model now starts at 8GB of RAM, ditching the 4GB configuration of the Surface Go 3 that really wasn't serviceable in 2023. More importantly, Microsoft has switched to UFS drives or SSDs in the Surface Go 4 lineup completely, replacing eMMC storage. This shift might actually have a bigger impact on your daily use than the processing boost, as eMMC storage is extremely slow. If you need faster and more storage, you can configure the Surface Go 4 with a 128GB or 256GB SSD.

Microsoft gave the Surface Laptop Go 3 the same treatment, shedding the 4GB configuration in favor of a base model that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, you might want to upgrade the Surface Laptop Go 3 to 16GB of RAM because that model comes with Windows Hello support via a fingerprint reader in the power button. On both models, you get the 256GB storage in the form of a UFS drive instead of a typical SSD. These improvements are the reason that the Surface Laptop Go 3 saw a price hike because Microsoft effectively eliminated the base model and now sells the mid-range model as the default option.

Both computing devices come with integrated graphics in the form of Intel Iris Xe on the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Intel UHD on the Surface Go 4. Neither will do great with gaming nor intensive graphical applications, so you should look to the Surface Studio 2 for those use cases. As for battery life, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is rated for up to 15 hours of typical use. By comparison, the Surface Go 4 is rated for up to 12.5 hours of battery life. We'll have to wait to test these devices for ourselves before making any major conclusions on that front, though.

Display and webcams

Displays are an important part of any Surface device, and both of these models feature vibrant touchscreens. The Surface Laptop Go 3 features a bigger panel, with a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 1536x1024. There's nothing really special about this panel, and the spec sheet is mediocre, even for a laptop at this price point. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 320-nit typical brightness rating. However, it's great that the Surface Laptop Go 3 has a touchscreen since it gives you another way to interact with your laptop. The mediocrity continues with the webcam, which is a 720p sensor that won't look up to par with 2023 standards.

The Surface Go 4 is smaller, featuring a 10.5-inch touchscreen that can fit nicely in your hand as a tablet. It has bezels that are definitely larger than you might be used to, but you won't notice them as much while using the device since they leave room for your thumbs to rest.

Surprisingly, the Surface Go 4 display is a bit higher quality than the one on the Surface Laptop Go 3. It has a 1920x1080 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 350-nit typical brightness rating. Aside from touchscreen support, you also get support for the Surface Pen. The webcam is better here, too, featuring Windows Hello facial recognition and 1080p, and there's also a rear-facing webcam that is 8MP and 1080p. If you're looking for a better compact video conferencing solution, you'll find it with the Surface Go 4.

Which one is right for you?

Since the Surface Go 4 isn't available to individual consumers yet and may never be, the only recommendation we can make as of now is for the Surface Laptop Go 3. It definitely packs a bigger punch in terms of performance, but some aspects of the laptop are lacking, like the display and webcam. At a price tag starting at $800, the compromises may be worth it. Since you get a touchscreen as well as an inbuilt physical keyboard, this is a great laptop for people who do a lot of typing and only use touch functionality every once in a while.

Surface Laptop Go 3 Editor's choice The Surface Laptop Go 3 is a mid-range laptop with a 12th-generation Intel Core processor and solid specs that delivers a solid experience without breaking the bank. It has a faster processor and more RAM and storage than its predecessor, but it's also more expensive. $800 at Amazon $800 at Microsoft

While the Surface Go 4 is designed for enterprise applications, there are definitely a few features that make it a better choice than the Surface Laptop Go 3. For one, the smaller form factor and improved processing power make it a real way to comfortably run Windows 11 on a tablet. Plus, the higher-quality display and webcam make the Surface Go 4 a great solution for mobile video conferencing. You get a few premium perks as well, like facial recognition with Windows Hello. We don't know how much it will cost or whether individuals can buy it on their own. But the upgrades do make it a more compelling package than the Surface Go 3.