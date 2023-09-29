Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Editor's choice The Surface Laptop 5 doesn't mark a huge change over the fourth-gen model, but that's largely fine with us. It sports a gorgeous display, great build quality, a clean design, and solid performance thanks to its 12th-generation Intel Core CPUs. It also offers a wide array of upgrade options, with the 15-inch model being a great choice for power users. Pros Great performance Broad customization options Gorgeous touch display Cons Upgrades can get pricey fast Display is still 60Hz $1300 at Amazon (15 inches)

Surface Laptop Go 3 Solid mid-range laptop If you're not interested in shelling out the cash for hardware upgrades you don't need, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is a capable mid-range laptop for everyday use. It now packs a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU and is available with 16GB of RAM. That puts it in the same performance bracket as the base model 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5, but its upgrade options are much more limited. Pros Reasonably priced Fast performance Good design and build quality Cons Limited upgrade options Only 256GB storage $800 at Amazon



Key Takeaways The Surface Laptop 5 is a premium option with a higher starting price, but offers a superior display and all-aluminum chassis, making it the clear winner for those who prioritize design and performance.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is a more affordable option, ideal for everyday tasks, but has limited upgrade options and a slightly lower resolution display compared to the Surface Laptop 5.

The choice between the two ultimately comes down to individual needs and budget, with the Surface Laptop 5 being recommended for professionals and power users, and the Surface Laptop Go 3 being a good choice for students and casual everyday use.

Microsoft's Surface PCs compete aggressively with the best laptops and have carved out a distinct niche in this market thanks to their premium build quality, versatility, sleek designs, and solid performance for the price. Two standout devices in this lineup are the Surface Laptop and the Surface Laptop Go series, which cater to different segments of the market. The premium Surface Laptop 5 was released last year, and the new, more affordable Surface Laptop Go 3 just hit the market, but which one should you buy?

Price, specs, and availability

The Surface Laptop 5 comes with a higher starting retail price compared to the Surface Laptop Go 3. The Surface Laptop 5 starts at $900 for the 13.5-inch base model, while upgraded units can retail for more than $2,000. The Surface Laptop Go 3 launches with a retail price of $800 and has far fewer upgrade options.

That may not be as cheap as you'd expect from the Laptop Go series, which is touted as a more budget-friendly alternative to the flagship Surface Laptop line. Nonetheless, deals and discounts should be relatively easy to find if the historic prices of Laptop Go devices are anything to go by. Both laptops can be easily purchased online through the official Microsoft Store and major retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.



Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Surface Laptop Go 3 Operating System Windows 11 Home WIndows 11 CPU 12th Gen intel Core i5-1235U or Intel Core i7-1255U 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores, 12 threads, 12MB cache) GPU Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Storage 512GB 256GB SSD Battery Up to 18 hours of typical device usage Up to 15 hours of typical device usage Display (Size, Resolution) 13.5-inch model: 2256x1504, 3:2 aspect ratio, supporting pen and touch (13.5-inch model); 2496x1664, 3:2 aspect ratio, supporting pen and touch (15-inch model) 12.4-inch PixelSense, 1536x1024, 3:2 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 320 nits (typical), touch support Network Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible, Bluetooth 5.1 1x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1x Surface Connect, 1x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1), 3.5mm headphone jack Weight 2.80 pounds (13.5-inch fabric); 2.86 pounds (13.5-inch metal); 3.44 pounds (15-inch model) 2.49 pounds (1.13kg) Price Starting at $900 Starting at $799 Audio Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Dual far-field Studio microphones Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, Dual far-field Studio Mics with Voice Clarity Webcam HD 720p webcam HD 720p webcam Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1 Security Windows Hello Windows Hello, Fingerprint reader in power button (only in 16GB/256GB configuration)

Design

Both the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop 5 keep with the Surface design philosophy, which is to say that not much has changed from previous models. They're sleek, lightweight, and feel sturdy. The Surface Laptop 5 boasts a premium aluminum chassis with clean lines and a comfortable keyboard. It's also available in two sizes: 13.5 inches and 15 inches, weighing 2.8 and 3.44 pounds, respectively.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is smaller and more compact, making it extremely portable. It's available in only one size – 12.4 inches – and comes in four colors. It features a sturdy top but uses a hybrid aluminum/polycarbonate bottom, which keeps it lightweight at 2.49 pounds. However, it's a little thicker than the Surface Laptop 5, although not by a large enough margin that most people will notice.

In terms of ports, both laptops are somewhat limited. Each has a single USB-C, USB-A, and Surface Connect port, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Disappointingly, the Laptop Go 3 does not offer USB-C Thunderbolt 4 support, while the Surface Laptop 5 does.

Display

Display quality is a significant factor when choosing any laptop, and it's long been one of Surface PCs' best features. Neither the Surface Laptop Go 3 nor Surface Laptop 5 disappoints here, but one of them is the clear winner, and you can probably guess which it is.

The Surface Laptop 5 offers a choice between a 13.5-inch PixelSense display and a larger 15-inch variant, both with touch and pen support. These displays have a 3:2 aspect ratio, which is excellent for productivity since it's taller and leaves us wondering why 16:9 ever became the norm. The 13.5-inch model features a resolution of 2256x1504, while the 15-inch Laptop 5 panel has a 2496x1664 resolution. Both are crisp and vibrant, but both are still limited to 60Hz, which is a disappointment.

In contrast, the Surface Laptop Go 3 features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display. It also has a 3:2 aspect ratio but has a lower 1536x1024 resolution. Nevertheless, it still delivers decent visuals for its size and a touch-friendly experience. Another thing to note about Surface devices is that the touchscreens are very glossy and reflective. This won't be a dealbreaker for most people, but it's something to be aware of if you use your laptop outdoors frequently.

Performance

When it comes to performance, both laptops are capable devices. The Surface Laptop Go 3 has now been updated to carry the latest 12th-generation Intel Core processors, bringing it closer to what you get with the base Surface Laptop 5. That said, the Surface Laptop Go 3 maxes out at the Core i5-1235U, with 10 cores, 12 threads. and can boost up to 4.40GHz, whereas the Surface Laptop 5 can be configured with a higher-end Core i7-1255U, which also has 10 cores and 12 threads, but can boost up to 4.7GHz. All variants feature Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics.

Additionally, the Surface Laptop Go 3 can now be configured with 16GB of RAM, so you're no longer limited to 8GB. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 has the same configuration options, although the 15-inch model offers up to 32GB of RAM.

When it comes to CPU and memory, the Surface Laptop Go 3 and the base model Surface Laptop 5 are about the same. Where the Laptop 5 shines is its broader range of upgrade options, especially for the 15-inch model, which is a good choice for more demanding users. However, 3D designers, video editors, and other creative types may find the integrated graphics limiting.

In terms of storage, the Laptop Go 3 again shows its limits here in that it's available only with a 256GB SSD. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop Go 5 is available with 256GB or 512GB SSDs, and you can even spring for up to 1TB of solid-state storage on the 15-inch model.

Battery life

Battery life is no small consideration in the mobile age, and both laptops offer decent, if mediocre, battery life. Microsoft claims that the Surface Laptop 5 can deliver up to 17 hours on a single charge, but the most we were able to get out of it in our tests was just under seven hours, with five to five and a half hours being the typical run time. That's not great, but not bad.

For the Surface Laptop Go 3, Microsoft claims a runtime of up to 15 hours, which is less than what it claims for the Laptop 5. You can expect its endurance to be a little less than that of its pricier sibling. In either case, expect to carry your charger with you.

Which is right for you?

As with any PC purchase, the choice between the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and the Surface Laptop Go 3 ultimately comes down to your needs and budget. For our money, however, the Surface Laptop 5 is the clear winner. Its superior display and all-aluminum chassis alone justify the price difference, and if you need a more powerful or larger machine than the base configurations, the Surface Laptop 5 gives you a lot more options.

More specifically, if you require a powerhouse ultrabook for demanding workloads, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 is the clear winner. It offers even more CPU, RAM, and storage options, and its 15-inch 3:2 touch display delivers plenty of real estate for work. It's an excellent choice for professionals and power users.

On the other hand, if you're on a tighter budget and need an affordable laptop for everyday tasks like web browsing, email, and light document editing, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is a compelling option. It becomes even more attractive if you can find it on sale at enough of a discount to justify the cut corners. Its compact size and decent battery life make it an ideal choice for students and casual everyday use, especially if you don't need (and don't want to pay for) performance upgrades.