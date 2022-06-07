Surface Laptop Go 3: Release date, price, and everything we’d like to see

Microsoft only recently introduced the Surface Laptop Go 2, the latest iteration of its budget-oriented laptop. This new version comes with some upgraded specs, but it’s mostly the same on the outside, and it’s certainly recognizable if you saw the previous model. So, while this is already a great laptop for students and casual users, it’s time to start speculating about what’s next – a potential Surface Laptop Go 3.

Of course, it’s very early to have any concrete information about the Surface Laptop Go 3, but given the shortcomings of the first and second-generation models, there are a few things we’d like to see change. Let’s take a look at what we expect – and what we’re wishing for – if or when this laptop comes to fruition.

When will the Surface Laptop Go 3 be released?

As we’ve mentioned, Microsoft has just launched the Surface Laptop Go 2, with general availability starting on June 7th, 2022. That tells us we’re a ways off from a successor, but when should you expect a new model? The best way to make estimates is to look at the past.

With its budget-oriented Surface devices, Microsoft has taken roughly a year and a half to two years to introduce a new iteration. The original Surface Laptop Go was announced on October 1st, 2020, so we had to wait roughly one year and eight months for the second generation. As for Microsoft’s other budget lineup, the Surface Go tablets, it took about one year and nine months from the original to the second generation, then roughly one year and five months until the Surface Go 3.

As such, it’s fair to expect a Surface Laptop Go 3 could arrive towards the end of 2023, or potentially even in 2024.

How much will it cost?

Microsoft generally keeps a similar pricing structure across different generations of its devices, but that’s not always the case. In fact, the Surface Laptop Go family changed a bit from the first iteration to the second. Still, we expect pricing to stay very much in line with what we’re seeing with the Surface Laptop Go 2.

That means the base model will likely start at roughly $600, followed by a mid-range configuration at $700, and a top-tier model at $800. Presumably, that includes similar RAM and storage configurations to the current model, though that’s also hard to guess.

What changes should you expect in the Surface Laptop Go 3?

Seeing as it’s still very early to speculate on specific changes from the Surface Laptop Go 2 to the Surface Laptop Go 3, there’s only one thing we can confidently say you should expect, and that’s a spec bump. Usually, a new generation of a product comes with upgraded specs, particularly the processor, and we’re expecting exactly that with the Surface Laptop Go 3.

What that will look like will depend on when the laptop ends up releasing, but it’s reasonable to expect 12th-generation Intel processors to be included. The original Surface Laptop Go launched with a 10th-generation processor right around the time Intel introduced its 11th-generation models, and the Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with an 11th-generation processor, a few months after Intel debuted its 12th-generation CPUs.

By the time the Surface Laptop Go 3 launches, Intel will likely be on its 13th-generation, making 12th-generation processors more accessible in budget devices like this.

What we’d like to see in the Surface Laptop Go 3

We had a list of changes we had hoped to see in the Surface Laptop Go 2, but most of them didn’t materialize, so we’re keeping a lot of the same wishes for the Surface Laptop Go 3. Here’s what we’d like to see if/when Microsoft refreshed its budget laptop.

A backlit keyboard

One of the biggest criticisms the Surface Laptop Go family has received is the lack of a backlight for its keyboard, which makes it much harder to use at night or in dark rooms. A backlight makes it possible to see and identify the keys much more easily, and it’s obviously a big improvement to usability if you’re working in the dark. Every other Surface device has a backlit keyboard, including the Surface Go Type Cover for Microsoft’s budget tablet, so Microsoft knows how useful of a feature it is.

Windows Hello by default

The Surface Laptop Go and its successor are still the only Surface devices launched after Windows 10 that still don’t have Windows Hello included in the base configuration. In fact, they’re the only Windows-powered Surface devices not to offer Windows Hello facial recognition at all. Your only option is to get a fingerprint reader, and that requires upgrading to the mid-tier configuration at least.

With the Surface Laptop Go 3, we’d like to see Windows Hello support included in the base configuration. Ideally, this would be through an infrared camera for facial recognition, which is the most convenient way to unlock your PC, but we’d be happy just to see the fingerprint reader included in every model.

A sharper webcam and display

The Surface-branded tablets have always stood out for their exceptional webcam quality compared to similarly-priced laptops, but the Surface Laptop family has traditionally been hindered in that department. Even the premium Surface Laptop 4 still comes with a 720p webcam, and only the Surface Laptop Studio finally gave us Full HD.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 similarly sticks with a 720p webcam, though Microsoft it has improved the sensor from the original model. But seeing as 1080p cameras are now becoming the default for many laptops, we really hope to see the Surface Laptop Go 3 get one as well, so you can look even clearer during video calls and meetings.

Something similar applies to the display. With the Surface Pro lineup, Microsoft has always used extremely sharp screens considering their size, aiming for a pixel density of 267 PPI (pixels per inch). However, with the premium Surface Laptop series, it’s only ever had 201 PPI, and the Surface Laptop Go 2 only has a lowly 148 PPI. In fact, the resolution of the Surface Laptop Go 2 is still below Full HD, and we hope Microsoft will aim a little higher with the next iteration.

More than 4GB of RAM in the base model

Microsoft’s Go series is focused on offering more affordable experiences, and because of that, they’ve always featured 4GB of RAM in the base configuration. With Windows 10, that was still double the minimum requirement for the OS, but with Windows 11, it just barely matches that minimum requirement. Windows 11 has some features that use more resources, like the Widgets panel and Microsoft Teams integration, so 4GB of RAM is starting to be a little too low, even for a base configuration.

We’d like to see Microsoft increase the amount of RAM in the base model of the Surface Laptop Go 3, or if that’s not possible, launch a more lightweight version of the OS. Maybe the company could take some cues from Windows 11 SE, removing features like widgets to make the OS a bit smoother on devices with 4GB of RAM.

Right now, that’s all we can really say about the Surface Laptop Go 3, and admittedly, it isn’t much. As we’ve said, the Surface Laptop Go 2 has only just launched, and it’s certainly early to have more tangible information or even speculation. We’ll have to wait a while longer for new information.