Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with 256GB storage now on sale for $200 off

The Surface Laptop Go was intended as a slightly-cheaper alternative to Microsoft’s lineup of Surface Laptop models, while keeping most of the features people want in an ultrabook. Now you can get the high-end option with 256GB model for $699.99 at Amazon, a savings of $200 from the original price. That’s not quite as low as the $650 price it was at for a while earlier this year, but still a decent deal.

This laptop has a 12.4-inch 1536 x 1024 touchscreen, which is smaller and lower-resolution than the screens on the Surface Laptop lineup, but maintains the same 3:2 aspect ratio. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, a 256GB SSD, a 720p front-facing camera, 8GB RAM, and a fingerprint reader on the power button for Windows Hello. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and charging with either the Surface Connect port or USB Type-C.

The entry-level Surface Go laptop only had 4GB RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, so this higher-end version with 8GB RAM and proper SSD storage is definitely a better purchase by comparison. The main catches are the low display resolution and there only being two USB ports — one USB Type-A and one USB Type-C. The Surface Connect port on the other side of the laptop is only used for the proprietary magnetic charger or Microsoft’s expensive Surface Dock 2.

It’s also worth noting that Microsoft is reportedly close to releasing a Surface Laptop Go 2, with newer 11th-generation Intel processors and an additional ‘Sage’ color option. However, the new model likely won’t be on sale for $200 off anytime soon.

Depending on when the current batch of laptops was manufactured, the Surface Laptop Go 2 might ship with Windows 11 pre-installed. If not, it’s available as a free upgrade — this laptop isn’t missing a TPM module or any other components required for Windows 11 to run.