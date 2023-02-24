It's been well over a year since Microsoft launched the original Surface Laptop Studio, and it's certainly due for a refresh. It looks like we won't have to wait much longer for it, as the laptop is reportedly launching this spring, and it's looking like it will be a big upgrade in performance.

According to early Geekbench benchmarks — initially spotted by Twitter user Gustave Monce — the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 will seemingly feature up to an Intel Core i7-13800H CPU, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and up to a massive 64GB of RAM, a first for any Surface Laptop. A model with integrated graphics will also seemingly be available, as spotted in a different benchmark result.

This is not a small upgrade by any means. For one thing, the CPU is two generations newer than the original Surface Laptop Studio, now using Intel's hybrid architecture. Not only that, but this is a 45W processor, whereas the original model had 35W processors instead. Granted, Intel's H35 series has seemingly been discontinued, but Microsoft has often opted for low-power hardware, as we recently saw with the Surface Studio 2+ desktop, which uses 45W laptop processors instead of a desktop-grade CPU.

This newer processor yields a single-core score of 2,564 and a multi-core score of 12,463. For reference the highest Geekbench 6 results we can find for the original Surface Laptop Studio reach 1,973 for single-core and 6,788 for multi-core CPU performance. On top of that, the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 should also be much faster than the RTX 3050 Ti in the original model. In fact, this could very well be the fastest Surface PC to date, even compared to the Surface Studio 2+ desktop, which comes with an RTX 3060 Laptop GPU.

According to Zac Bowden of Windows Central, the Surface laptop Studio 2 is expected to be announced at an event this spring, along with other Surface hardware. Aside from the spec bump, the new model shouldn't include any big changes to the design, which isn't completely unexpected, though there are some changes we would like to see, such as a more flexible hinge.

Source: Windows Central, Gustave Monce (Twitter)