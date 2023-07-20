New rumors are revealing more details about the Surface Laptop Studio 2. According to Windows Central's Zac Bowden, the incoming device is currently codenamed "Ersa," and there is reason to believe Microsoft's most powerful laptop could be getting even more powerful. There even could even be a price hike on the device.

In his reporting, citing the usual "sources," Bowden believes that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be coming between September and October. Interestingly, this lines up with the next update for Windows 11, currently named version 23H2. There's no solid pricing yet, as expected, but Microsoft could only launch the device in a Core i7 version, suggesting a higher starting price. The original Surface Laptop Studio came with a Core i5 model, which is a few hundred dollars cheaper.

As for what's under the hood, we already saw leaked Geekbench listings to start the year which suggested that this Surface will be in-line with other hardware from Microsoft's OEMs this year. It's 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, and possibly up to as high as the Core i7-13800H, and 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of RAM with an RTX 4060 GPU. Compared to the 11th-generation CPU onboard the current Surface Laptop Studio, the new CPUs are hybrid CPUs, so you'll get a bigger boost in performance for more demanding tasks. The 64GB RAM option is also the first in a Surface.

And if you were hoping for a version with AMD CPUs? Bowden believes that there are no plans for this currently. What you can get your hope up for, though, is AI. This is a big topic at Microsoft this year, and Bowden expects that this device will support Windows Studio Effects and other AI features. Other features you can expect to see on the Surface Laptop Studio 2 include an improved haptic touchpad. You could expect the touchpad to feature "granular levels of feedback," according to Bowden.

The display will remain unchanged, but it could get brighter, and there's no 16-inch size in the works, either. Finally, with the ports, you can expect more of these on Surface Laptop Studio 2, as Bowden days Microsoft is "expanding beyond the dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports found on the original Surface Laptop Studio." We'll have to wait it out to see what Microsoft ends up launching in October, but we have our hopes up that Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be a great PC. We've also been talking about Surface Laptop 6, and Surface Pro 10.