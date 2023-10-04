Surface Laptop Studio 2 The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is the most powerful from Microsoft yet, thanks to its 14-core Intel processor. The 14.4-inch touchscreen offers pen support and a touchpad that's easy to customize. This features RTX 4060 graphics and NPU for more versatility. Pros Upgraded GPU NPU included Great processor Cons No HDMI port Expensive $2000 at Microsoft

One of the newest laptops on the market is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2. It is a great laptop for creators, as it provides a ton of fantastic features and upgrades from the previous version. It is making its case as one of the best laptops in 2023, thanks to the overhaul that it got. If you're trying to decide which laptop you should get, especially if you are frequently editing video or photos, the Dell XPS 15 is another strong option. This also was upgraded from last year's version and the additions make it well worth the consideration. So which one is right for you? Let's take a look and compare them.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Dell XPS 15: Price, specs & availability

You aren't currently able to get the Surface Laptop Studio 2, but it will be available starting next week if you pre-order it from Microsoft or Amazon. It starts at $2,000 when you are customizing your own option at Microsoft and comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. If you want to upgrade that to as much as 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, it will almost double your starting price.

The Dell XPS 15 starts at $1,499 and you can get it at any major retailer like Best Buy, Amazon, or from Dell. It was released back in April of this year, so there is plenty of availability. You can customize it at Dell's website. You can start with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and go up to 64GB of RAM and 8TB of storage. That will push your price into the low $3,000s.



Surface Laptop Studio 2 Dell XPS 15 (2023) Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe, NVIDIA GeForce RT 4050, GeForce RTX 4060, NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop 8GB GDDR6 Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB PCIe 4.x SSD Battery Up to 19 hours of typical device usage (model with integrated graphics), up to 18 hours of typical device usage (models with Nvidia graphics), up to 120W power adapter 86Whr battery Display (Size, Resolution) 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow, 2400x1600, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 600 nits (SDR), touch and pen support 15-inch 3.5K 3456x2160 resolution OLED touch, or FHD+ 1920x1200 resolution non-touch Colors Platinum Platinum Silver exterior, Black interior Memory 16GB, 32GB, 64GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) 1x Surface Connect 1x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) 3.5mm headphone jack microSD card reader 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x Full-size SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot Dimensions 12.72x9.06x0.86 inches (323x230x22 mm) 13.57x9.06x0.71 inches Weight Integrated graphics: 4.18 pounds (1.89kg), discrete graphics: 4.37 pounds (1.98kg) 4.21 pounds for FHD + model, 4.23 pounds for OLED model

Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Dell XPS 15: Design

There's one laptop that looks different from its predecessor and one that looks the same. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is an upgrade from previous Surface PCs as it is made from aluminum, not magnesium. It looks beautiful with its platinum coloring and while it is a bit heavy, it has the feel of a premium laptop. The trackpad is a big change from previous options, as it is larger, and you can go into the Surface app and customize all the zones. This will allow you to utilize the computer to your liking. The haptic touchpad is a new module, and it offers inking support, so you can get the most out of your pen. This is especially helpful for creators who don't always want to use the touchscreen.

The Dell XPS 15 is made from aluminum and comes in a classic silver color and features a black interior. It looks just like the Dell XPS 15 from 2022, which works just fine. It's actually slightly heavier than the Surface Laptop Studio 2 that features integrated graphics and just slightly lighter than the one with discrete graphics. It weighs 4.23 pounds, so it's bulkier than some of your smaller, lighter laptops. But because of all that it has going on under the hood, it's not bad.

For ports, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect, a 3.5mm headphones jack, and a microSD card reader. It also features a USB-A port, which hasn't been included in previous iterations. The Dell XPS 15 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-C 3.2 port, a full size SD card reader, a 3.5mm headphones jack, and a lock slot. Neither of these have an HDMI port. The backlit keyboard has a fingerprint sensor on the power key that gives you some added protection, or you can choose one that offers facial recognition. The touchpad is nice and big, measuring 151x90mm.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Dell XPS 15: Display

Dell XPS 15 (2023)

Where both of these creator laptops shine is the display. Both offer you gorgeous displays that any user will like. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 offers a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. That will give you the ability to work on multiple projects at once with multiple browsers open. It boasts a resolution of 2400x1600 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, so any video you're running will look smooth. It has a 1500:1 contrast ratio and offers 600 nits for SDR content and VESA DisplayHDR 400 to help colors pop. The webcam included is a Full HD 1080p webcam with a wide field of view. It offers Windows Hello as a security feature. You can only get this with a touchscreen that offers pen support.

The Dell XPS 15 has a bigger screen, a 15.6-inch display and you can choose two different options. The base offering is a 1920x1200 FHD+ non-touch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has an anti-glare technology and offers 500 nits of brightness. The upgraded option is a 3.5K 3456x2160 OLED display that is just beautiful. The OLED display is a touchscreen with anti-reflect and 400 nits of brightness. Both feature the XPS Infinity Edge display with the narrowest bezels which brings your display all the way to the edge to maximize what you see. The contrast ratio is 13,430:1 on the OLED display, so it's stunning to look at. The webcam is below average for this kind of laptop though, with a 720p webcam.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Dell XPS 15: Performance

Surface Laptop Studio 2

Both of these laptops offer a lot to like under the hood. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is the most powerful laptop that Microsoft has ever offered, with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H CPU. This is an upgrade from the 11th-generation Intel Core processor that the first version had. It has 14 cores and 20 threads and runs at 45W, so it's built to handle a lot of tasks at one time. For any creator that's looking to draw, write, edit, or stream, this won't slow down much as you're putting it to use. One of the newest features for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is the inclusion of Intel NPU which helps AI workloads, making your laptop run more efficiently.

The NPU also works with the GPU, which you have multiple options to pick from. It comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics, but you can upgrade to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU or RTX 4060. There is also an option for the Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPU which is for professional business use.

For performance, the Dell XPS 15 also offers 13th-generation Intel H-series processors. You can choose an i7-13700H which is what the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has, or you can upgrade to an i9-13900H that boasts 14 cores, 20 threads, and up to 5.40 GHz Turbo processing speeds. That one will work even faster and more efficiently, but will cost you more.

For graphics, there are four options that you can choose from. You can opt for the base Intel Arc A370M graphics or upgrade to either Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 4060, or 4070. For anybody needing to handle a lot of creating work, you can upgrade to the 4060 or 4070 and optimally the i9 processor. These supreme processors are some of the best on the market today and upgrading for your work if you need it is not only possible but recommended.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Dell XPS 15: Battery life

We still aren't positive how good the Surface Laptop Studio 2 battery is, since it isn't available yet. According to Microsoft, it can last up to 19 hours if it has the integrated graphics. With Nvidia graphics, the battery life supposedly lasts for 18 hours, so it's not that big of a difference. This comes with a 120W power charger.

When we tested the Dell XPS 15, it has an 86Whr battery that lasted between six and seven hours on a single charge with moderate use. That is very impressive for something that runs as high-end of a CPU and GPU as it is. It's hard to say if it will compare well to the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and how long that will actually last.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Dell XPS 15: Which should you buy?

These are both laptops that have been upgraded from their previous versions. Both of them offer a lot to like when it comes to using a laptop for productivity and for creativity. There are certain aspects of the Dell XPS 15 that we prefer and certain aspects of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 we prefer. But as an overall machine, we're picking the Surface Laptop Studio 2.

You have some flexibility when it comes to customizing it and the versatility it shows it impressive. For creators, the ability to have pen support is a big plus and the NPU will help it run more efficiently. The customizable trackpad and haptic touch give it a more premium feeling. The 3:2 aspect ratio lets you handle more work tasks at once. It's worth the money to upgrade your laptop with this.

The Dell XPS 15 is a great laptop for creators and offers a lot of customization options if you're ordering from Dell. You can get up to 8TB of storage and the OLED display upgrade is worth it for anyone that wants to look at a visually stunning panel. It is great to work and stream on, giving you fast processing and the ability to boost your CPU and GPU to match what you need the laptop for.