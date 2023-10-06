Surface Laptop Studio 2 The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is Microsoft's newest and most powerful laptop geared for creative professionals. There's a 14-core Intel processor and an optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card to power the 14.4-inch touchscreen with tactile pen support. Operating System Windows 11 CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H GPU Intel Iris Xe, NVIDIA GeForce RT 4050, GeForce RTX 4060, NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery Up to 19 hours of typical device usage (model with integrated graphics), up to 18 hours of typical device usage (models with Nvidia graphics), up to 120W power adapter Display (Size, Resolution) 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow, 2400x1600, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 600 nits (SDR), touch and pen support Colors Platinum Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) 1x Surface Connect 1x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) 3.5mm headphone jack microSD card reader Dimensions 12.72x9.06x0.86 inches (323x230x22 mm) Weight Integrated graphics: 4.18 pounds (1.89kg), discrete graphics: 4.37 pounds (1.98kg) Pros Powerful processor with 14 cores and 20 threads Tactile feedback pen support 19-hour battery life Cons Very expensive Display resolution of 2400x1600 is a bit low $2400 at Amazon

Microsoft recently unveiled their Surface Laptop Studio 2, which aims to be the ultimate Surface laptop for creative professionals. But how does it compare to the Surface Laptop Studio, the previous model from 2021? Is it worth upgrading to the newest version, or should you stick with the original? We'll take you through the differences between these two laptops from Microsoft to help you decide which one is the best for your needs and budget.

Price, specs & availability

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 is available from all major retailers, both online and in-store, such as Amazon and Bes tBuy. You can also purchase the laptop directly from Microsoft starting for $2,000. The original Surface Laptop Studio is still available at all major retailers and can also be bought directly from Microsoft for a reduced price starting at $1,300.



Surface Laptop Studio 2 Surface Laptop Studio Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core H35 i7-11370H GPU Intel Iris Xe, NVIDIA GeForce RT 4050, GeForce RTX 4060, NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada NVIDIA RTX A2000 laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 GPU memory Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 1TB SSD Battery Up to 19 hours of typical device usage (model with integrated graphics), up to 18 hours of typical device usage (models with Nvidia graphics), up to 120W power adapter 58WHr, Up to 18 hours of typical device usage Display (Size, Resolution) 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow, 2400x1600, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 600 nits (SDR), touch and pen support Screen: 14.4” PixelSense Flow Display Refresh rate: up to 120Hz Resolution: 2400 x 1600 (201 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Contrast ratio: 1500:1 Touch: 10-point multi-touch Dolby Vision support Colors Platinum Platinum Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) 1x Surface Connect 1x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) 3.5mm headphone jack microSD card reader 2 x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 4 technologies support 3.5mm headphone jack 1 x Surface Connect port Dimensions 12.72x9.06x0.86 inches (323x230x22 mm) 12.72” x 8.98” x 0.746” (323.28 mm x 228.32 mm x 18.94 mm) Weight Integrated graphics: 4.18 pounds (1.89kg), discrete graphics: 4.37 pounds (1.98kg) 4.00 lb (1,820.2 g)

Design

Microsoft has kept nearly everything the same design-wise with the Surface Laptop Studio 2, but it does feature a new chassis made of aluminum instead of magnesium, which gives an enhanced shine to the body and is more durable. There are also two new ports, a USB Type-A port and a microSD card reader, to fix the first Surface Laptop Studio's terrible port selection. It still has that interesting 2-in-1 foldable design, where the screen can rotate back and be supported in tent mode or flattened and taken as a tablet.

The first Surface Laptop Studio weighed four pounds, so it's not the lightest laptop, but in its overall class of laptops, it was one of the lightest based on the powerful hardware inside. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 maintains that same weight, weighing 4.18 pounds if you get the configuration with integrated graphics, and 4.37 pounds for the configuration with a dedicated GPU.

Display

Display-wise, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 uses the same display as the Surface Laptop Studio, which is disappointing. We felt that the 2400x1600 resolution felt a bit low in our review of the Surface Laptop Studio, and we were hoping to see it increased in the Surface Laptop Studio 2. As the display is the same on both, both share a 3:2 aspect ratio, ten-point touch support, and a maximum brightness rating of 410 nits. While it's not as bright as some other creator laptops, it does get bright enough for colors to appear accurately. We noted with the Surface Laptop Studio that the display covers 100% of the sRGB gamut, 80% NTSC, 83% Adobe RGB, and 87% of the P3 gamut, and we expect to see similar results from the Surface Laptop Studio 2.

Both laptops also feature a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a big deal for a touchscreen laptop. This means that scrolling, swiping, or any other touch function appears smooth on screen and is more pleasant on the eyes in whether you are working, gaming, or watching a movie.

Performance and battery life

Microsoft has focused its efforts with the Surface Laptop Studio 2 on updating the hardware of the original Surface Laptop Studio, and with two years of time and improvement in processors, battery technology, and graphics, it delivers a noticeable upgrade in performance.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 comes two generations ahead in Intel CPUs from its predecessor, coming with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H, which features a total of 14 cores and 20 threads, compared to the original Surface Laptop Studio's 4-core, 8-thread 11th-generation Core i7-11370H. RAM-wise, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 features current-gen LPDDR5x SO-DIMMs, so you get a slight boost to multitasking and intensive creative applications when compared with the Surface Laptop Studio's LPDDR4x SO-DIMMs.

In our review of the original Surface Laptop Studio, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods wrote highly of the Laptop Studio's i7-11370H. He ran the Surface Laptop Studio through a series of benchmarking tests against comparable 2021 laptops, the XPS 15, Surface Laptop 4, and Surface Book, and found it outperformed all those laptops except the XPS 15, which it was on par with.

Two years have passed, though, and while the prior Surface Laptop Studio is still a capable machine for editing photos, some video, or using applications like CAD, especially with a model that comes with the dedicated RTX 3050 mobile graphics, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 does deliver a smoother experience with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H and optional dedicated Nvidia RTX 4060 mobile graphics. While we are still working on our review of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 at XDA, we are excited to see its full performance potential.

Taking a look at the battery, the Surface Laptop Studio, in our own testing with regular usage, we got around six-and-a-half hours of usage out of the Surface Laptop Studio. We hope to see an improved battery in the Surface Laptop 2. Microsoft claims the Surface Laptop 2 should get the average user 19 hours of battery life, but until we've completed our testing of the Surface Laptop Studio 2, we can't verify these numbers just yet.

Which is right for you?

If you don't already own a Surface Laptop Studio 2, you should get one for the improved hardware performance over the 2021 model. The boost in processing and graphics processing power is almost enough for us to recommend the Surface Laptop Studio 2 over the Surface Laptop Studio if you're a creative pro who is looking for your next laptop.

By no means is the Surface Laptop Studio a bad machine; in fact, it's one of our favorite Surface PCs and was one of the best laptops on the market for the past two years. It's also one of the best laptops in 2023 for a content creator on a tight budget. We expect there to be some sales of all configurations of the Surface Laptop Studio in the near future now that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has been released.