Surface Laptop Studio 2 The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is its most powerful laptop yet, thanks to the 14-core Intel processor. This is incredibly versatile, with a 14.4-inch touchscreen, pen support, and easy-to-use touchpad. It has high-end RTX 4060 graphics and NPU for more efficiency. Pros Fast processor Upgraded GPU Inclusive trackpad Cons Pricey Heavy $2000 at Microsoft

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) The Apple MacBook Pro is boosted by the M2 Pro or M2 Max chips, providing exceptionally fast processing. It's incredibly compatible and easy to connect, thanks to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 support, HDMI 2.1 compatibility, and more. The battery life is superb and the Liquid Retina XDR display is stunning. Pros M2 Pro or M2 Max chips Gorgeous display Incredibly compatible Cons Pricey Ugly notch $1999 at Amazon (14 inches)



The Surface Laptop Studio 2 was just announced at Microsoft's recent event, and it is the tech giant's most powerful laptop yet. It is ideal for creators, as it has versatility, compatibility, and a beautiful display. But when you're talking about the best laptops for creators, you can't help but mention the MacBook Pro from Apple. Known for being consistent and able to handle a ton of tasks, this has been one of the standard-bearers for those needing to utilize their laptops for intensive tasks. If you're trying to decide which one is right for you, we're here to help. See how the two shake out next to each other and choose what works best for you.

Because the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has a 14.4-inch display, we are going to be comparing it to the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Price, specs & availability

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 was just announced, so it's not available to take home yet. But you are able to preorder it from Microsoft or Amazon and receive it by the first week of October. You won't have to wait long to give it a shot. It starts at $2,000 when you're customizing your own and opt for 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. You can get up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, but that ups the price to $3,700. You can trade in your older Surface Laptop Studio in order to cut down on the price of the new one.

The MacBook Pro came out earlier this year and is available at many major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. It starts at $1,800 for 512GB of memory. You can get up to 96GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of storage, but that will run the price up plenty. You can also trade in your older MacBook when you upgrade to get some money back.



Surface Laptop Studio 2 Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Operating System Windows 11 MacOS Ventura 13.2 CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H Apple M2 Pro/M2 Max GPU Intel Iris Xe, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, GeForce RTX 4060 and NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Up to 38-core GPU (M2 Max) Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 512GB to 8TB Battery Up to 19 hours of typical device usage (model with integrated graphics) Up to 18 hours of typical device usage (models with Nvidia graphics) Up to 120W power adapter 14-inch: 70Wh/16-inch: 100 Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow, 2400x1600, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 600 nits (SDR), touch and pen support 14-inch: 3024 x 1964 resolution Liquid Retina XDR/ 16-inch:3456 x 2236 Liquid Retina XDR Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) 1x Surface Connect 1x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) 3.5mm headphone jack microSD card readerv 3x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x HDMI, 1x headphone jack, 1x MagSafe, 1x SD card slot Weight Integrated graphics: 4.18 pounds (1.89kg) Discrete graphics: 4.37 pounds (1.98kg) 14-inch: 3.2 pounds/16-inch: 4.8 pounds

Design

In terms of how the Surface Laptop Studio 2 looks, it's a beautiful laptop. It looks a bit similar to the Surface Laptop Studio but Microsoft made the switch from magnesium to aluminum, so it has more of a shine. It just feels like a premium laptop. This is a platinum color that just sticks out compared to its predecessor. When it comes to ports, you're getting more than what you've previously had from Microsoft. You won't have to worry about bringing a dongle along with you, like you had to on the previous version. This has a USB-A port on the left side, right near the Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port. There are multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect, a 3.5mm headphones jack, and a microSD card reader.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 features a different trackpad that is closer to the MacBook than they've ever gone before. You can go into the Surface app and change the zones and customize it to your liking. The haptic touchpad is a new module that has a strong feeling that allows you to play around with it more. The pen support allows you to use your screen and laptop in more versatile ways. The inking support along with the haptic feedback just makes using this for creative processes run smoothly.

The MacBook Pro is built with 100% recycled aluminum, so it's good for the environment. Both of these laptops are a bit heavier, but they have a lot going on inside. You can choose Space Gray or Silver for color. For ports, Apple offers you three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, an HDMI port, which the Surface Laptop Studio 2 doesn't have, an SD card slot, a MagSafe port, and a headphone jack. The trackpad is still one of the best ones on the market, but it doesn't offer as much customization as the new options from Microsoft.

Display

In terms of display, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 gives you a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow display that has a resolution of 2400x1600. So, it's bright and big with a sharp resolution. It has an aspect ratio of 3:2, giving you the ability to open up multiple browsers next to each other for work. This boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, making videos seem smooth. It has VESA DisplayHDR 400 to help make the colors and contrasts pop, as it has a 1500:1 contrast ratio. It offers 600 nits for SDR content. As we mentioned above, this offers pen and touch support, giving you more ways to use the laptop.

The MacBook Pro has a beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display with 3024x1964 resolution. This makes whatever you're working on look excellent. It's the same option as the 2021 MacBook Pro, which is fine because it is well-calibrated to look great right out of the box. This offers a 120Hz refresh rate as well. You can also enjoy maximum brightness of 500 nits for standard and well over 1,000 nits for HDR content. The MacBook Pro does not come with a touchscreen or pen support.

For webcams, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has a Full HD 1080p webcam with wide FOV. The security feature of facial recognition through Windows Hello is built-in. The MacBook Pro also offers a FHD 1080p webcam, but some people have a problem with the notch where the webcam sits. It also offers Touch ID rather than face ID.

Performance

What really blows you away about the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is how powerful it is, compared to other Surface Laptops. It upgraded from the 11th-generation Intel CPU that was in the first Laptop Studio and replaced it with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H CPU. It has 14 cores and 20 threads and runs at 45W, meaning that your multitasking is boosted to the next level. It doesn't seem to slow down when you're handling a lot of tasks at once, which is great for anyone trying to edit videos or photos while having multiple browsers open as well. You'll also get Intel NPU to help with AI workloads, making your machine run more efficiently.

That works alongside the GPU, which received an upgrade. You can stick with the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics or customize yours with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU or RTX 4060 for a boost. If you are looking to use this for professional creative services, you can also choose the Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPU, which is top-notch.

The MacBook Pro is known for its efficiency and ability to process a ton. The M2 Pro chip or M2 Max chips are some of the best on the market today. They are based on Arm technology, so they are about as efficient as they come. You can get up to a 12-core CPU with the M2 Max or a 10-core CPU with the M2 Pro. You'll enjoy up to 38-core GPU with this. The internal units work together fluidly, so this is great for content creation because it allows you to handle all kinds of video and photo editing. Final Cut Pro works so easily with this. The processors are so fast, you'll never hear the fan turn on.

Battery life

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 can get up to 19 hours of usage, according to Microsoft. That is with the integrated Iris Xe graphics on normal usage. With Nvidia graphics, you'll get up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge. This has up to a 120W power adapter, so you'll be able to charge quickly.

Thanks to the M2 chip, the battery life of the MacBook Pro is fantastic. You'll get a 70Wh battery that lasts up to 18 hours. It charges incredibly quickly, going from a dead battery to 100% in just over an hour. It's been well reported that this can last a full eight hours during a workday for almost any type of work. You won't have to be saddled next to an outlet with either of these machines, but we've found that the case for the MacBook Pro. We can only go by what Microsoft says for the Surface Laptop Studio 2.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs MacBook Pro: Which should you buy?

Both of these laptops are terrific and expensive. If you're someone who does a lot of creative projects and video editing on your laptop, it's worth the money to spend it on both of these. But we have our eyes set on the newest addition to the laptop lineup which will give the edge to the Surface Laptop Studio 2.

It's a versatile laptop that gives you the flexibility of utilizing pen support and the touchscreen, which the MacBook Pro doesn't. The upgraded Intel processor from the previous Surface Laptop Studio gives the laptop that extra boost it was missing. The ability to customize the touchpad also adds to its usefulness. The added ports and better GPU make this an upgrade that any Windows lover will adore. Plus, the NPU helps it run more efficiently.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 Editor's choice The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is incredibly versatile, offers pen support, and has upgraded CPU and GPU for a laptop any creator will love. $2400 at Amazon $2000 at Microsoft

The MacBook Pro is no slouch, as the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip helps the laptop work incredibly fast and boost the battery life to extended limits. It's a great laptop for anyone looking to maximize their storage for creative work, as it can be boosted to 8TB of storage. It's ideal for any Apple lover.