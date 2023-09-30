Surface Laptop Studio 2 The new Surface Microsoft's new Surface Laptop Studio 2 is a powerful machine that comes with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia 40 Series GPUs, up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a 120Hz HDR touch display. If you're looking for some premium hardware in a versatile laptop, give this Surface a look. Pros Impressive hardware 120Hz display Attractive design Cons Heavy Expensive $2400 at Amazon $2000 at Microsoft

If you're looking for a new laptop, you'll want to take a look at the best laptops around, and that means checking out the best Microsoft Surface laptops. The all-new Surface Laptop Studio 2 is definitely worth putting on your radar, but is it more worth it than Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5? Depending on who you are and what you need out of a laptop, it could go either way, so we've put together the ultimate comparison between these two machines.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Surface Laptop 5: Price, availability, and specs

With the Surface Laptop Studio 2, you can pre-order right now, and it will start shipping on Oct. 3. This new Surface starts off at $1,999, but that's just for the base model with integrated graphics, so depending on your configuration, the price can get significantly higher. Full specs are listed below, but highlights include a 13th-gen Intel Core i7, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM, and up to a 2TB SSD. As you can see, a fully kitted Surface Laptop Studio 2 will cost a pretty penny if you go all in on premium hardware.

When it comes to the Surface Laptop 5, you can order these now, and you can find them at your favorite retailer of choice. The Surface Laptop 5 comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, and the 13.5-inch Surface starts off at $918. You can check out the full specs below, but highlights include a 12th-generation Intel CPU, integrated Intel Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB of storage. Prices will increase depending on your configuration, but without something like a pricey GPU to ratchet up costs, this is the cheaper option.



Surface Laptop Studio 2 Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Home CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H 12th Gen intel Core i5-1235U or Intel Core i7-1255U GPU Intel Iris Xe, NVIDIA GeForce RT 4050, GeForce RTX 4060, NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Intel Iris Xe Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 512GB Battery Up to 19 hours of typical device usage (model with integrated graphics), up to 18 hours of typical device usage (models with Nvidia graphics), up to 120W power adapter Up to 18 hours of typical device usage Display (Size, Resolution) 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow, 2400x1600, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 600 nits (SDR), touch and pen support 13.5-inch model: 2256x1504, 3:2 aspect ratio, supporting pen and touch (13.5-inch model); 2496x1664, 3:2 aspect ratio, supporting pen and touch (15-inch model) Memory 16GB, 32GB, 64GB 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5X (13.5-inch model); 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR5x (15-inch model) Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) 1x Surface Connect 1x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) 3.5mm headphone jack microSD card reader 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio Weight Integrated graphics: 4.18 pounds (1.89kg), discrete graphics: 4.37 pounds (1.98kg) 2.80 pounds (13.5-inch fabric); 2.86 pounds (13.5-inch metal); 3.44 pounds (15-inch model)

Design

Outside of hardware, the biggest differentiator between these two laptops comes down to design. With the Surface Laptop 5, well, you're getting a laptop, albeit a sleek, nice-looking laptop with an aluminum shell and a number of colorways to choose from. The general design language here isn't too different from something like a MacBook Pro, which is certainly no bad thing, but there isn't a big wow factor here. In terms of heaviness, the 13.5-inch model clocks in at 2.80 pounds, which is fairly light, while the 15-inch model goes up to 3.44 pounds, which is a bit heavy.

With the Surface Laptop Studio 2, you are getting another laptop with an aluminum shell and a similar design. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 looks and feels quite sleek and minimalist, like the Surface Laptop 5, while you also get to choose from a number of different colors. However, the new Studio is quite a heavy laptop, coming in at 4.18 pounds with integrated graphics and a meaty 4.37 pounds with a dedicated GPU. The big difference here, though, is that the Studio isn't only a laptop; you can pull the display closer to you to watch a movie or play a game or lay it over the base of the laptop essentially turning it into a tablet.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 has a lot more versatility in its design, considering its form factor can be changed; although, it is a heavy laptop that nears 4.5 pounds at the heaviest. If you're looking for the most portable of the two, that's likely the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5, but if you want the most versatility and the best hardware, that's definitely the Surface Laptop Studio 2.

Display

Depending on whether you go for a 13.5-inch or a 15-inch Surface Laptop 5, you're getting either a 2256x1504 display or a 2496x1664 display, but both have 3:2 aspect ratios, 201 PPI, and have touch functionality alongside Dolby Vision IQ. Unfortunately, both displays are 60Hz, and our testing of the Surface Laptop 5 revealed a max brightness of around 400 nits. You're also getting a 720p webcam, which does work, but the quality is disappointingly low-res.

With the Surface Laptop Studio 2, the display situation is similar, but there are some key differences. You get a 14.4-inch 3:2 2400x1600 display with a peak HDR brightness of 400 nits alongside touch functionality. However, you're also getting a 120Hz refresh rate, which is especially nice when coupled with a dedicated GPU for gaming, and the webcam has been upgraded to 1080p, a nice upgrade over the Laptop 5's 720p cam.

Neither of these displays has the highest resolutions imaginable, offer the absolutely best refresh rates, or come with the fanciest panel technologies, but they're both pretty serviceable. The big difference here comes down the Studio 2 having a 120Hz refresh rate versus the Laptop 5's 60Hz, while the Studio 2's webcam also gets a nice upgrade, making the Studio 2 definitely the winner.

Hardware and performance

Surface Laptop Studio 2

We haven't had a chance to review the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 just yet, so make sure to stay tuned for that. However, we did review the Surface Laptop 5, and in our testing, we found that the performance was "pretty great" and "benchmarks right where it should" when it comes to productivity tasks. For web browsing or basic productivity tasks, the 12th-gen Intel CPU in the Laptop 5 was more than enough.

However, there are some very significant differences in hardware between these two machines. The Studio 2 comes with a newer 13th-generation Intel i7, with the option of up to an Nvidia 4060 dedicated GPU versus the Laptop 5's integrated graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM versus the Laptop 5's maximum of 32GB. We will have to test the Studio 2 to be sure, but we'd expect improved CPU performance and massively superior graphical performance such that the Studio 2 can easily double as a gaming PC, assuming you opt for a dedicated GPU.

Put simply, while the Surface Laptop 5 is more than enough for casual web browsing and basic productivity tasks like image editing, there's little doubt that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is the much more powerful machine. If you're looking for power, or want to do some gaming, the Studio 2 is the easy winner here over the Laptop 5.

Battery life

Once again, since we haven't had the chance to review the Studio 2, we can't give you exact numbers on battery life. However, we do know that Microsoft is estimating 18 to 19 hours of battery life with normal usage, depending on whether you opt for a dedicated GPU. Considering all the power on offer with the Studio 2, well, these numbers seem rather ambitious, and we'd definitely wager a lot less battery life than 18 or 19 hours if you're doing something intensive like 120Hz gaming. Nonetheless, exact battery life performance remains to be seen.

When it comes to the Surface Laptop 5, in our testing the best we managed to get was 6 hours 50 minutes, while our average was between 5 hours and 30 minutes. This isn't the greatest battery life, but it was about what we expected from an ultrabook with an average-sized battery and 15W processor, so these results weren't especially disappointing. Although, these are certainly far lower numbers than what Microsoft estimates for the Studio 2.

On one hand, with the more powerful hardware and higher refresh rate on the Studio 2, when you're going full throttle with a dedicated GPU, we wouldn't expect battery life to beat out the Laptop 5, but considering Microsoft's impressive estimates, perhaps during casual use the Studio 2 will eclipse the Laptop 5 in terms of battery life. Either way, we'll have to do some testing.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Surface Laptop 5: Which should you buy?

Unless the only thing you care about is buying the lightest, cheapest laptop you can, the easy choice here is the Surface Laptop Studio 2. It's simply got significantly more power, a better webcam, a more capable display, and a more versatile design. Yes, you will be paying more for the privilege, and yes, it will be heavier than the Laptop 5, but we'd wager that these downsides don't outweigh all the benefits as described above with the Studio 2.

However, if you don't need to do anything other than some basic productivity tasks that don't require a GPU and you're looking to save some cash, the Laptop 5 is still a great choice and a much more affordable option as compared to the Studio 2. Ultimately, like always, the choice is going to depend a lot on what you need or want out of your laptop.

