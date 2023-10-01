Surface Laptop Studio 2 Editor's choice The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is Microsoft's newest and most powerful laptop, featuring a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and an option for a configuration with a dedicated Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card. It also features a 14.4-inch touchscreen with haptic feedback and pen support. Pros Powerful 13th-gen Intel CPU performance Up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM supported Sleek aluminum chassis Cons Still no 5MP webcam Expensive $2400 at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Good alternative The Surface Pro 9 is one of Microsoft's best 2-in-1 tablets with a 120 Hz touchscreen display and 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs or an ARM-based Microsoft SQ3 processor if you are going with a 5G compatible model instead. Pros Sleek and lightweight 2-in-1 design Includes a stylus Configuration for 5G connectivity available Cons No dedicated GPU Microsoft's SQ3 processor on the 5G model is lacking in performance Keyboard sold separately $1000 at Best Buy (Wi-Fi model)



The Microsoft Surface series offers some of the best laptops on the market, with a reputation for being innovative and versatile. The Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop Studio 2 are both newer devices geared towards professionals and enthusiasts, especially with optional 5G on board, but which one is better for your needs? We will compare these two devices to help you decide which is the best fit for you.

Price, availability, and specs

The Surface Pro 9 starts at $1,000 for the base model and can be purchased from all major retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, and the Microsoft store. However, the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard is sold separately for $180. On the other hand, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is available for preorder right now through Microsoft, with a starting price of $2,000 and an Oct. 2 release date.

Being $1,000 more, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is aimed at creative pros and comes with a dedicated Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card, while the Surface Pro 9 is aimed at a cross-section of creative pros plus general users who are looking for a great alternative to Apple's iPad.



Surface Laptop Studio 2 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H Wi-Fi model: 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U or 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U/ 5G model: Microsoft SQ3 GPU Intel Iris Xe, NVIDIA GeForce RT 4050, GeForce RTX 4060, NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Wi-Fi model: Intel Iris Xe/ 5G model: Adreno 8cX Gen 3 Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Wi-Fi model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD/ 5G model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB SSD Battery Up to 19 hours of typical device usage (model with integrated graphics), up to 18 hours of typical device usage (models with Nvidia graphics), up to 120W power adapter Wi-Fi model: Up to 15.5 hours/ 5G model: Up to 19 hours Display (Size, Resolution) 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow, 2400x1600, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 600 nits (SDR), touch and pen support 13.3-inch, 2880x1920 Pixel Sense touch, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz, supporting Surface Pen Colors Platinum Wi-Fi model: Sapphire, Forest, Platinum, Graphite/ 5G model: Platinum Memory 16GB, 32GB, 64GB Wi-Fi model: 8GB, 16GB, 32BGB LPDDR5/ 5G model: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4X Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) 1x Surface Connect 1x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) 3.5mm headphone jack microSD card reader Wi-Fi model: Thunderbolt 4/Surface Connect/ 5G model: USB-C 3.2, Surface Connect Dimensions 12.72x9.06x0.86 inches (323x230x22 mm) 11.3x8.2x0.37 inches Weight Integrated graphics: 4.18 pounds (1.89kg), discrete graphics: 4.37 pounds (1.98kg) Wi-Fi model: 1.94 pounds/ 5G model: 1.95 pounds

Design

Surface Laptop Studio 2

Microsoft hasn't strayed too much from the design of the Surface Laptop Studio with its new iteration. It still comes as a laptop with a flexible hinge that allows you to position the display in more positions than a regular 2-in-1, while the Surface Pro 9 features a tablet design with a detachable keyboard (sold separately).

The Surface Pro 9 is built with a fully aluminum chassis, and Microsoft switched from a magnesium chassis to an aluminum chassis for the Surface Laptop Studio 2. As a result, both devices have an incredibly sleek and premium look. Aside from their initial form factor differences, there's not much difference in the overall design philosophy.

Regarding ports, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 offers a bit more with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A port, a Surface Connect port, an SD card reader, and a standard 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Surface Pro 9 has considerably fewer ports, having only two USB Type-C ports. In this aspect, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 offers better connectivity options for creative pros, especially for videographers and photographers who need an SD card port in addition to Thunderbolt 4.

Display

Surface Pro 9 display

Display-wise, it's a tight competition between the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and the Surface Pro 9. Both feature impressive 120Hz refresh-rate displays, but the Surface Pro 9 actually features a slightly better display, with a 13-inch touchscreen and a 2880x1920 resolution. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 features a 14.4-inch touchscreen with a 2400x1600 resolution. Ultimately, both displays are incredibly smooth, thanks to that refresh rate, and both will produce great images.

We noted in our review of the Surface Pro 9 that the display supports 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, 78% of the NTSC color gamut, 82% of Adobe RGB, and 85% of the P3 gamut. This makes the Surface Pro 9 one of the better displays in the entire Surface lineup. However, we also noted that the Surface Pro 9 screen is incredibly glossy, and the contrast ratio falls short of Microsoft's own claim of a 1,200:1 ratio.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 display

We have high hopes for the PixelSense display on the Surface Laptop Studio 2, which Microsoft claims will feature a 1,500:1 contrast ratio and support for VESA DisplayHDR 400. If Microsoft's claims of a 1,500:1 contrast ratio for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is true, then it would be enough to put it ahead of the Surface Pro 9. But until we can verify these numbers, we can't for sure say if it's going to be brighter than the Surface Pro 9's display.

Performance and battery

Surface Laptop Studio 2

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is Microsoft's most powerful laptop yet. It features the 14-core 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor with up to 64GB of RAM and a dedicated Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card for light gaming sessions and creative workloads. We haven't had a chance to test the Surface Laptop Studio 2 just yet, but our teammate Arif Bacchus got to check it out at the recent Surface event and found it to be a powerful machine capable of handling browser workloads and gaming.

Due to its specs, we have some high expectations of the Surface Laptop Studio 2. For instance, it should be a solid content-creation machine, as the i7-13700H is a very speedy and powerful processor. Microsoft has claimed that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 battery life will last up to 18 hours, and we know that the i7-13700H is incredibly efficient for prolonging battery life in laptops.

Surface Pro 9

While we haven't reviewed the Surface Laptop Studio 2, we have reviewed the Surface Pro 9 and subsequently added it to our list of the best Microsoft Surface PCs. We found it to be the best laptop for working from anywhere. The Wi-Fi-only base model of the Surface Pro 9 is equipped with an Intel 12th-generation Core i5-1235U processor; the next step-up comes with the more powerful Core i7-1255U, and the 5G-compatible models include a Microsoft SQ3 processor.

In our evaluation of the Surface Pro 9, we deemed the Core i7-1255U configuration to be the best in terms of raw performance. However, the battery life was significantly better with the Microsoft SQ3 model, averaging 8-10 hours, while the Intel configurations averaged around seven hours.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs. Surface Pro 9: Which is right for you?

While we are still waiting on the Surface Laptop Studio 2, we are confident that it's going to outperform the Surface Pro 9. Considering the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is, at a minimum, $1,000 more expensive, it should outperform the Surface Pro 9. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is the easy pick in this comparison for creative professionals thanks to it coming with an optional dedicated RTX 4060 GPU, whereas the Surface Pro 9 is only running with integrated graphics.

When it comes to the display, we did note that the Surface Pro 9 features pretty impressive coverage of multiple color gamuts. Although we haven't yet tested the Surface Laptop Studio 2's display, Microsoft's specs put it at a slightly lower resolution and slightly brighter compared to the Surface Pro 9.

Ultimately, if you are looking for a MacBook Pro equivalent laptop for a creative workload, we recommend picking up the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 over the Surface Pro 9.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 Editor's choice The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is Microsoft's most powerful laptop yet, with a 14-core Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. It also has a 14.4-inch touchscreen with pen support, a new aluminum construction, and a more accessible touchpad. $2400 at Amazon $2400 at Best Buy $2000 at Microsoft

But for those looking for a solid 2-in-1 at a great price, it's hard to beat the Surface Pro 9. It remains one of our favorite laptops from the entire Surface series, as it provides one of the best tablet Windows experiences on the market. Its display is color accurate, the design is sleek and lightweight, and it provides great value with a 5G-compatible option or powerful Intel 12th-gen processors.