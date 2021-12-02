The Surface Laptop Studio with a 512GB SSD is discounted to just $1,500 today only

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but Best Buy is treating Microsoft fans to a pretty sweet deal for a very limited time. Right now, you can get the Surface Laptop Studio – yes, the one that launched just a couple of months ago – at a $300 discount, making it cost just $1,499. That’s still a good chunk of money, but Surface PCs rarely don’t often get much bigger discounts, and especially not so early after they’ve launched. However, you’ll have to be quick, as the deal ends at midnight Eastern Time.

This discount only applies to a specific variant of the Surface Laptop Studio, which comes with an Intel Core i5-11300H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That’s not the highest-end model available, but it’s a fantastic laptop nonetheless. That Intel processor has four cores and eight threads, it can boost up to 4.4GHz, and it’s a 35W processor, so it can hold higher speeds for longer than a typical laptop might. At $1,499, this model is even cheaper than the base configuration, which only has a 256GB SSD and officially costs $1,599.

The Surface Laptop Studio is easily one of our favorite Surface devices in recent memory. It’s got powerful hardware, a great display with a 120Hz refresh, and one of the best designs you can find on a laptop. It’s a convertible, but instead of using a 360-degree hinge, the display rotates on a second hinge that lets you pull the screen closer to you, or lay it flat over the keyboard to use as a tablet. It’s a very unique approach, and in my opinion, more convenient than a typical convertible.

This is also one of the first Surface devices to include Thunderbolt support, so if you want to use that 120Hz screen for gaming, you can hook up an external GPU and have all the power you need. If you want to learn more about it, you can read out Surface Laptop Studio review, and if you like what you see, don’t wait too long to make your purchase.