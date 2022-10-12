The Surface Laptop Studio is almost $600 off for Prime Early Access

The Surface Laptop Studio is one of the most interesting laptops Microsoft has made, featuring powerful internals and a unique design that lets you use it in different positions. It’s a pretty expensive device, though, especially the top-tier configurations, but Amazon’s latest sales event can help with that. During the Prime Early Access sale, you can grab the Surface Laptop Studio with an Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $2,124.99 – a massive $575 discount off its usual price.

We’ve seen the Surface Laptop Studio discounted a few times in the past, but this is easily the best price we’ve seen for this laptop at a major retailer. You’re getting a powerful 35W processor with four cores and eight threads, paired with dedicated graphics that make this a great machine for content creators. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate, so gaming becomes that much smoother, too.

Aside from the very capable specs, what makes the Surface laptop Studio so interesting is its design. It uses a dual-hinge mechanism for the display, so you can use it like a regular laptop, but then there’s a second hinge behind the screen. This allows you to pop the screen away from the structure and pull it closer to you. You can pull it over the keyboard to watch content, or lay it flat over the entire base so you can take written notes or doodle.

The display itself is pretty sharp, being a 14.4-inch panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1600. It’s also great for use with the Surface Slim Pen 2 thanks to support for Tactile signals, which means you get subtle haptic feedback in the pen to make it feel like you’re writing on real paper. Above the display, there’s a Full HD webcam so you look great during video calls and meetings, too. This is also one of the first Surface devices to support Thunderbolt 4, so you can use everything from docking stations to external GPUs if you need more power.

All in all, this is a great machine, even if it is a year old, and this sale is a fantastic opportunity to grab it. You can check out the link above to grab it for yourself.