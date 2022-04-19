Surface Laptop Studio gets new Voice Clarity feature with firmware update

Microsoft is rolling out a set of new firmware and driver updates for the Surface Laptop Studio, adding support for a new feature called Voice Clarity. As you might have guessed from the name, this is a feature designed to help users be heard more clearly during calls and meetings.

The feature is exclusively available on the Surface Laptop Studio, and it leverages the “studio mics” Microsoft has built into the laptop. With Voice Clarity, a few things happen – first, background noise is suppressed so you can be clearly heard even if there’s a lot going on around you. Additionally, Voice Clarity also raises the volume of your voice so other people can hear just as well while you move around as if you were sitting in front of the laptop. Microsoft posted a video showcasing the feature a couple of weeks ago:

If that seems familiar, this feature certainly seems similar to voice focus, which Microsoft recently announced for Windows 11 as a whole. That’s part of a whole set of AI-powered features for video calls, which also include automatic camera framing and zoom, among other things. According to Microsoft, those calling features will be available first on PCs with dedicated neural processors, such as the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform.

It’s not completely clear how this feature is different from that, aside from the fact that it’s available now. We still don’t know exactly when voice focus and the other Windows 11 features mentioned above will be available.

Aside from adding the new Voice Clarity feature, the latest updates for the Surface Laptop Studio come with improvements to touchpad response and reliability, as well as audio performance. You should see a long list of updates in Windows Update, which will enable these improvements once you install them. These kinds of updates are released fairly often for Surface devices, but they don’t often add new features entirely.

With this update, Microsoft is making one of its best Surface PCs even better. We reviewed the Surface Laptop Studio when it launched back in October and found it to be a phenomenal device.

Source: Microsoft