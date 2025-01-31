Surface Laptop 7 $800 $1000 Save $200 The Surface Laptop 7 is the first major shakeup the lineup has received since its inception, with a brand-new design with thinner bezels, plus a new haptic touchpad. The laptop now comes in 13.8- or 15-inch models, and it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X plus chips. $800 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a compact laptop that has plenty of power under the hood, we recommend going with the Surface Laptop. The laptop offers a modern design and features Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processor. Furthermore, it can now be had for less, with a $200 discount that drops it down to the lowest price we've seen at Best Buy.

What's great about the Surface Laptop?

The Surface line has always looked good, but there's just something super sleek about the latest Surface Laptop. This model comes with a 13.8-inch 120Hz screen and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus processor. In addition, you get 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal SSD storage that you can always upgrade later down the line with a larger SSD.

Perhaps one of the highlight features of this laptop is going to be its battery life. While the hours will vary depending on use, the new Snapdragon X processor is far more efficient when compared to the older Intel processors that were used in previous models. You also get excellent connectivity as well with USB-C, USB-A, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth.

There's also a 1080p webcam and dual microphones for crystal clear video and audio during videocalls. Overall, not a bad package if you're looking for something compact, light and powerful. Of course, if you want something a little different, you can always go with the Surface Pro, which is also $800.