Microsoft is still offering sweet discounts on the Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Pro 9, and other Surface products.

Looking for a new Surface for yourself or someone else this holiday season? Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have long passed, Microsoft is still offering some sweet last-minute discounts that you'll be sure to enjoy.

The company still has sales prices on the new Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Pro 9, and even last year's Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4. We collected it all for you together, to help you save some money, but keep in mind, most of these deals will end at the end of this month, unless otherwise indicated.

Surface Laptop 5 deals (up to $400 off)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 This 13-inch model of the Surface Laptop 5 comes in either an Alcantara finish or a metal finish. Both models feature the 12th generation Intel CPUs. See at Microsoft

Surface Laptop 5 (15-inch) This 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 model features a bigger screen for more productivity. See at Microsoft

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 5 was just released in October, but you can already grab one of the new colored models, with Intel's 12th generation CPUs for up to $400 cheaper than usual. Even base models of the laptop are seeing discounts. You can configure which model you want to purchase with the links above.

On the base model with the Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, the 13.5-inch Alcantara Surface Laptop 5 now starts at $900 instead of $1,000 for a $100 savings. The metal 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 model with those same specifications now starts at $950 instead of $1,300, for a $350 savings. And 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 model with the Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD now starts at $1,100 instead of $1,300, for a $200 savings.

The higher-end Surface Laptop 5 models which are $400 off can be seen below.

All these Surface Laptop 5 deals will end on December 25. So, be sure to grab it quickly.

Surface Pro 9 deals (up to $300 off)

Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi Model) Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi) The Surface Pro 9 comes with 12th-generation Intel Core processors, and it features an array of beautiful colors for the first time ever. It's easily one of the best tablets out there. See at Microsoft

Surface Pro 9 5G Surface Pro 9 5G The Surface Pro 9 with 5G is powered by the new Microsoft SQ3 chipset, and it has a 120Hz display. See at Microsoft

Another Surface product released just a few months ago, the Surface Pro 9, is also on sale at Microsoft. You can grab select models for up to $300 off. The Surface Pro 9 brings options for Intel's 12th generation CPUs, as well as some new colors to choose from, and an Arm-based variant. Check it out with the links above but keep in mind sales pricing does not include the Type Cover keyboard.

With the base model Surface Pro 9 that sports the Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, prices now starts at $1,000 instead of $1,000, for $100 savings. Stepping things up to the mid-range model with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it now starts at $1,400 instead of $1,600 for a $200 savings.

And with the Arm-based version, Microsoft kicked the price down by $50, with a model with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD coming in at $1,250 instead of $1,300.

Here are all the higher-end deals on the Surface Pro 9, which are now $300 off.

Similar to the Surface Laptop 5, all of these deals on the Surface Pro 9 will end on December 25.

Surface Laptop Studio deals (up to $400 off)

Surface Laptop Studio Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio The Surface Laptop Studio is the most unique and powerful Surface device yet thanks to its form factor, which makes it easier to use in different modes. See at Microsoft

The Surface Laptop Studio is one of the most powerful Surface models yet. It sports Nvidia RTX graphics, but Microsoft's sale also covers the base model with Iris X graphics, if you want to enjoy the pull-forward screen without paying too much.

These Surface Laptop Studio deals go through December 25.

Surface Laptop 4 (up to $646 off), Surface Pro 8 deals (up to $500 off)

Surface Laptop 4 ($300 off) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 The Surface Laptop 4 packs fast AMD or Intel processors, and it comes in either 13.5- or 15-inch models. See at Microsoft

Surface Pro 8 With Black Type Cover Microsoft Surface Pro 8 The Surface Pro 8 sports slimmer bezels, support for haptic feedback with the new Surface Pen, and faster Intel 11th generation processors. See at Microsoft

Even though both the Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8 are now last-generation products, Microsoft is still cutting prices on these devices. Both are still solid for everyday computing, especially considering the design is pretty much the same as the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9. Do note that the Surface Laptop 4 also comes with AMD CPUs, which isn't available on the new Surface Laptop 5.

Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 deals will last a bit longer, and end on December 31. If you're interested in Xbox or PC games, you can save 60% on Xbox Games like FIFA 23, and 60% on PC games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. These deals end on January 2 and start on December 16.