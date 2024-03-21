Key Takeaways Microsoft introduces Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business today with anti-reflective display and Intel Ultra processors.

They feature the same chassis, advanced processors, and improved webcams.

Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business are available for preorder starting at $1,199. Consumer models with Qualcomm processors are coming on May 20.

Microsoft is introducing the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 today, or at least a version of them. More specifically, these are designed for business customers, which means more than it normally does. In the past, the commercial Surface models were the same hardware, just shipping with Windows 11 Pro. There are some additional differences this time around.

If the products look familiar, that's because they are. Once again, we're seeing similar chassis that we've seen in previous generations, but the changes are notable.

Perhaps most importantly, both devices come with an anti-reflective display. This is something that reviewers, including myself, have been calling for for years. Surface displays are renowned for being so glossy that no matter how bright they are, they're impossible to use in direct sunlight.

That's a real problem for frontline workers though, and that's a group of people that the tablet form factor is squarely aimed at.

Here's a look at what's announced today:

The Surface Pro 10 for Business

Surface Pro 10 for Business specs CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135U, Core Ultra 7 155U GPU Intel Graphics Display type LCD, anti-reflective, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits, touch Display (Size, Resolution) 13 inches, 2880x1920, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen 4 SSD Battery 48WHr Charge speed 45W Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect, Surface Keyboard Operating System Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Webcam 1440p Surface Studio Camera Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Tablet Dimensions 287x208.6x9.3mm Weight 879g Speakers 2W stereo with Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Black Pen compatibility Microsoft Pen Protocol Price Starts at $1,199

The Surface Pro 10 for Business comes with the same 13-inch 2880x1920 display that its predecessor did (albeit with the anti-reflective coating), once again supporting a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. And being a similar chassis, you still get two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The biggest change you'll find is that it has Intel's Core Ultra processors, more specifically the lower-powered U-series parts. The chips come with integrated neural processing units (NPUs), making them better equipped for AI tasks like Windows Studio Effects. With the Surface Pro 9, you needed the Snapdragon model for that, since Qualcomm has been focusing on NPUs for quite a while now.

With Windows Studio Effects, you can blur your background, automatically adjust your eyes so it looks like they're pointing at the webcam, automatically reframe your video, and more, all on-device. Third-party software vendors are working on optimizing for NPUs as well.

One other thing that's new is an optional NFC reader, which will allow use of security keys for password-less authentication.

There's an all new Surface Keyboard that you'll be able to purchase, and yes, it includes the Copilot key, or not. Businesses will be able to choose if they want Copilot.

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business

Surface Laptop 6 for Business specs CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135H, Core Ultra 7 165H GPU Intel Arc Display type LCD, anti-reflective, 1300:1 contrast ratio Display (Size, Resolution) 13.5 or 15 inches, 2256x1504 or 2496x1664, RAM 8GB LPDDR5, 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen 4 SSD Battery 47WHr Charge speed 45W Ports 1 Thunderbolt (2 TB4 in the 15-inch model), USB 3.1 Type-A, Surface Connect, optional Smart Card reader Operating System Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Webcam 1080p Surface Studio Camera Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Laptop Dimensions 13.5-inch: 308x223x16.7mm, 15-inch: 340x244x16.9mm Weight 13.5-inch: 1.38kg, 15-inch: 1.68kg Speakers Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Black Pen compatibility Microsoft Pen Protocol Price 13.5-inch: Starts at $1,199, 15-inch: Starts at $1,399

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business also packs Intel Core Ultra processors, but this time, it's the more powerful H-series, which also means more powerful Arc graphics. This is particularly notable because both the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 has 12th-gen U-series chips, so this is a massive performance upgrade for the Laptop.

The webcam is now 1080p, which really isn't industry-leading by any metric, but it's a very welcome change, since the Surface Laptop 5 was one of the last flagship laptops to exist with a 720p webcam (yes, we remember Dell XPS as well). And of course, thanks to the NPU, you get Windows Studio Effects for the first time on Surface Laptop.

The screen is still 2256x1504 on the 13.5-inch model and 2496x1664 on the 15-inch model, giving it the relatively low pixel density of 201ppi. And no, this product has still not been upgraded beyond 60Hz.

What's next

Both the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business are available for preorder today, starting at $1,199. They'll start shipping on April 9.

But if you're waiting for consumer models, you'll be waiting a bit longer. Those are coming at a separate event on May 20. They'll pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite (not rebranded as SQ4, thankfully) processors, which are designed to compete with Apple Silicon, and according to reports, they're so good that Microsoft won't even be offering Intel-powered models to consumers.

This will be the first time that the consumer Surface models are fundamentally different from the business models, but what's also interesting is that for the first time, it seems like Microsoft will be sharing the spotlight on May 20. This isn't just a Surface launch. This is meant to kick off a new era of Windows devices with powerful Arm processors, so you'll see other OEMs launching products there as well.

Indeed, we knew 2024 was going to be an exciting year for PCs, and it's not letting us down.