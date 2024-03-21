After a year and a half without a new Surface Pro, Microsoft finally announced the Surface Pro 10. However, this version of the Surface Pro 10 is made specifically for businesses, so while you can buy one for yourself, Microsoft doesn't really expect you to.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business looks very similar to its predecessor, but it's packing some big changes that aren't immediately obvious. Here's everything you need to know about Microsoft's latest and greatest flagship tablet aimed at business users.

Pricing and availability

The Surface Pro 10 for Business was officially announced on March 21, 2024, and it immediately became available for pre-order on Microsoft's website alongside the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. It will begin shipping to customers on April 9.

The device is currently only available through Microsoft directly, and you likely won't be seeing it at Best Buy or Amazon, since it's a business-oriented device. You'll be able to get it through partner resellers, though.

Pricing for the Surface Pro 10 for Business starts at $1,199, which is $100 more than the Surface Pro 9 for Business. However, the base model also comes with double the storage (256GB), and it costs the same as the previous 256GB model. Since this is a business model, it comes with Windows 11 Pro, too.

Surface Pro 10 for Business specs

Surface Pro 10 for Business CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135U, Core Ultra 7 155U GPU Intel Graphics Display type LCD, anti-reflective, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits, touch Display (Size, Resolution) 13 inches, 2880x1920, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen 4 SSD Battery 48WHr Charge speed 45W Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect, Surface Keyboard Operating System Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Webcam 1440p Surface Studio Camera Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Tablet Dimensions 287x208.6x9.3mm Weight 879g Speakers 2W stereo with Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Black Pen compatibility Microsoft Pen Protocol Price Starts at $1,199 $1199 at Microsoft

What configurations is the Surface Pro 10 for business available in?

Here's a detailed breakdown of all the configurations available for the Surface Pro 10 and their respective pricing:

Processor RAM Storage Colors Price Intel Core Ultra 5 135U 8GB 256GB Platinum, Black $1,199 Intel Core Ultra 5 135U 16GB 256GB Platinum, Black $1,499 Intel Core Ultra 5 135U 16GB 512GB Platinum, Black $1,599 Intel Core Ultra 5 135U 32GB 256GB Platinum $1,799 Intel Core Ultra 5 135U 32GB 512GB Platinum $1,999 Intel Core Ultra 7 165U 16GB 256GB Platinum, Black $1,699 Intel Core Ultra 7 165U 16GB 512GB Platinum, Black $1,799 Intel Core Ultra 7 165U 16GB 1TB Platinum $1,999 Intel Core Ultra 7 165U 32GB 256GB Platinum $1,999 Intel Core Ultra 7 165U 32GB 512GB Platinum $2,199 Intel Core Ultra 7 165U 32GB 1TB Platinum $2,399 Intel Core Ultra 7 165U 64GB 1TB Platinum $2,799

What's new in the Surface Pro 10 for Business?

At first glance, you might think the Surface Pro 10 for Business looks exactly like the Surface Pro 9, but there are some very significant improvements and new additions. Here's a breakdown of what's changed.

It's ready for AI

The first and more obvious upgrade in the Surface Pro 10 for Business is obviously the processing prowess. Coming from the 12th-gen processors in the Surface Pro 9, we now get Intel Core Ultra processors, specifically coming from the U series. These processors have a total of 12 cores and 14 threads, adding two new cores and threads compared to the previous generation. There are also some big architectural improvements, and Microsoft promises up to 53% faster performance with this new model.

The new processors also come with a new Intel Graphics engine that should deliver slightly better performance. But the big news is the addition of a built-in NPU, called Intel AI Boost, meaning the Surface Pro 10 for Business is ready for on-device AI workloads, which are starting to become more prevalent as developers design apps for it. It should also mean you won't need to rely on cloud power as much for AI workloads. The optional Type Cover will also be available with a Copilot key for key access to the AI assistant.

Microsoft has dropped the Arm version of the Surface Pro for businesses, though. Instead, these Intel models will be available with optional 5G support.

A brighter display

You don't have to look too deep to find upgrades in the Surface Pro 10 for Business, though. The display will be one of the most obvious changes, and for good reason. For starters, Microsoft has implemented an anti-reflective coating for the display, something that was long overdue since Surface devices historically have had extremely reflective screens.

On top of that, the Surface Pro 10's display is brighter, reaching up to 600 nits in SDR mode, making it even more visible outdoors and in harsh lighting.

Upgraded camera

The cameras on the Surface Pro 10 for Business are also noticeably better than before. The front-facing camera now boasts support for Quad HD (1440p) video, a clear upgrade from the 1080p camera on previous models, though Microsoft hasn't specified the resolution for photos (previous models had an 5MP sensor). The camera also has a wider 114-degree field of view, making it more suitable for calls with multiple people, and it now supports Windows Studio Effects thanks to the built-in NPU.

Meanwhile, the rear camera has a 10.5MP sensor and support 4K video recording, which isn't a significant change from the previous models.

An NFC reader

Finally, the Surface Pro 10 for Business adds an NFC reader, which is an important addition for certain businesses. If you have an authentication card that uses NFC, the Surface pro 10 can now support it, making sign-in easier and more secure.

Where can I buy the Surface Pro 10 for Business?

The easiest place to buy the Surface Pro 10 for Business as an individual will likely be Microsoft's own website, though it should also show up on select partner resellers that specialize in business-to-business sales. You can check it out below.

If you're looking for the non-business version of the Surface Pro 10, you'll have to wait a bit longer, as we're expecting to see it announced on May 20.